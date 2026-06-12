Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift for Songwriters Hall of Fame induction

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Travis Kelce is in his supportive fiancé era.

On Thursday night, Kelce, his mother Donna, future mother-in-law Andrea Swift and future brother-in-law Austin Swift were on hand to support Taylor Swift as she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York City. Swift, 36, is now the youngest woman in the Hall, and joins Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins, and Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS in the Class of 2026.

People magazine reported that Travis flew directly from Chiefs minicamp in Kansas City to attend the ceremony.

After being presented with her honor by legendary director Steven Spielberg, Swift gave an emotional speech thanking her family members for the sacrifices they've made to enable her career.

"It was easy to choose songwriting over everything else in my life," Swift said. "But it couldn't have been easy for my parents and my brother to just pick up and move our entire family from Pennsylvania to relocate to Nashville so that I could hone my craft in the songwriting capital of the world."

Swift most recently made an appearance during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, when the New York Knicks had a record-breaking 29-point comeback win against the San Antonio Spurs. She was seen dancing and celebrating with Knicks fans after the win.