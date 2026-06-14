Browns' QB competition and 4 more things learned from OTAs

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns concluded their offseason workout program Thursday with their third and final mandatory minicamp practice.

The 10-week session laid the foundation for what Cleveland hopes will be an improved team under first-year coach Todd Monken.

Here are five things we learned from OTAs and minicamp.

The QB evaluation is incomplete

The Browns will leave offseason workouts with their biggest question unanswered: Who will start at quarterback?

Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders split first-team reps, and Monken was pleased with what he saw from both passers. However, he's holding off on naming a starter, mainly because he wants to see the two play in more game-like settings.

Both Watson and Sanders had their moments during OTAs and minicamp. Watson looks healthy from not only his Achilles tear but a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery in November 2023. He appeared to be more willing to push the ball downfield than the last time he played competitive football.

Sanders looked more poised in Monken's offense as time went on, and coaches lauded improvements in his footwork and processing. Monken, though, acknowledged it's important to evaluate Watson and Sanders in practices with pads on, a more lively pass rush and possibly even preseason games before he decides on who will start.

Though Monken has said he ideally would like to name a starter entering training camp, he's not worried about delaying the decision.

"It would feel different if I didn't feel like their progression hadn't gotten to this point where I think they both can start and play winning football," he said. "I'm convinced of it. And I'd say it if I didn't. I mean, I can't decide now because I think both have earned the opportunity to continue to compete once we put the pads on."

Young wide receivers are inspiring confidence

Regardless of who starts under center in 2026, the quarterback will need more from the receiver room, which looks to be the most improved position through the spring.

The Browns drafted a pair of wide receivers in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, who made strong impressions since they arrived in Cleveland. Concepcion's quickness and ability to make plays at all levels of the field stick out. Boston seemed to come down with a contested catch downfield every week but also showed an ability to run good routes with a bigger frame.

Second-year receiver Isaiah Bond was a standout, too, after he didn't have an offseason to prepare for his rookie season. Bond was a deep threat in his first season, but he said he added 15 pounds of muscle to get stronger and work the middle of the field. Along with Boston, Bond was the most targeted wide receiver during OTAs and minicamp.

"The way Denzel and KC have hit the ground running has been impressive," Browns general manager Andrew Berry told 92.3 The Fan on Friday. "And then [Bond], with him getting full offseason under his belt, it's been great to see."

The O-line has only one hole to fill

Cleveland won't have much ambiguity along the offensive line when training camp opens. Monken said he believes the team already has four starters in place: right tackle Tytus Howard, left guard Zion Johnson, interior offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and first-round left tackle Spencer Fano.

The Browns believe Jenkins can play guard or center, so Cleveland spent the spring rotating several players at center and right guard with the starting unit to see who is the best fit. The offensive line was the top priority for the Browns in free agency, and the starting unit will enter training camp with some continuity.

Questions remain on defense post-Myles Garrett trade

The blockbuster trade of Garrett, the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, sent shock waves throughout the NFL, but the Browns' defensive players remained confident that the unit will play at a high level.

Jared Verse, who came to Cleveland from the Los Angeles Rams in the trade, quickly got up to speed, and there's excitement about his fit in the attacking front. The Browns' defense, though, was anything but whole with several key players sitting out. Defensive linemen Maliek Collins and Mason Graham were sidelined with injuries, and so was rookie safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

Cornerback Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit were present for mandatory minicamp but did not practice. Monken would not clarify whether the absences were injury- or contract-related; neither player has any more guaranteed salary on their contracts.

There's still talent on the defense; linebackers Carson Schwesinger and Quincy Williams were flying around in team drills, and cornerback Tyson Campbell is more comfortable in his second season with the team. However, it's still unclear exactly how the defense will look without Garrett and under first-year defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

"It's been fun to watch," Monken said of the defense. "First of all, I think he's having a blast. Now it won't be so much fun in the fall. It's a lot harder when you're calling a defense and you're up against teams and you got to make plays. But his energy pops. I think the guys feed off that. Again, I think he's done a great job and collectively with the staff that was here, not only taking what they've done in the past, but implementing some new thoughts coverage-wise that he wanted to put in."

Coach Todd Monken says the Browns' quarterback competition won't be decided until he can see his QBs in more game-like situations. Ken Blaze/Imagn Images

Monken is leaving his imprint

You might not always be able to spot Monken with 90 players and dozens of coaches and staffers on the field during practice -- but you can usually hear him.

The 60-year-old coach is vocal, demanding and has a hands-on approach. He voices his frustration when there is a pre-snap infraction. He removes players who make mistakes. He stops individual drills to instruct running backs and receivers on the precise way he would like a route to be run.

On the field, Monken showed a lot in his offensive playbook, from motions, spread concepts, designed quarterback runs and a power run game with a fullback. The offensive ingenuity is what captivated the Browns as they searched for a new head coach, but it's also his old-school style and attention to detail the organization believes will be beneficial for one of the youngest teams in the NFL.

"I definitely like his expectations he has for us," Sanders said. "And it gives you no choice but to be great or to get out of the way. You know, I think it's just that simple."