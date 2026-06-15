Sources: Jets, guard Joe Tippmann reach 4-year, $62M extension

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FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets and right guard Joe Tippmann have agreed to a four-year, $62 million contract extension that includes $31 million in new guarantees, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Tippmann, 25, who was entering the final year of his rookie contract, would've been a coveted free agent in 2027. But the Jets, continuing a recent trend of locking up their best young players, secured him with a deal that makes him the NFL's 15th-highest paid guard based on his $15.5 million average per year.

The former second-round pick is now under contract through 2030. The new deal includes guaranteed money through 2028, a source said.

Joe Tippmann, now under contract through the 2030 season, is the latest young Jets player to be rewarded with an extension under the regime of general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn. Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire

Tippmann is a durable player (only one missed game in three years) with versatility. He played center for his rookie year in 2023, and parts of 2024, but he made the full-time switch to right guard in 2025.

He has 48 starts and has logged more than 800 snaps in each of his three seasons. He ranked 42nd in pass-block win rate among guards last season.

Under the second-year regime of general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn, the Jets have made an effort to retain their younger players. In May, they re-signed running back Breece Hall to a three-year, $42.5 million contract.

Last year, they re-signed wide receiver Garrett Wilson, cornerback Sauce Gardner, tight end Jeremy Ruckert and center Josh Myers with extensions, though they wound up trading Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts for two first-round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

The Tippmann extension means every offensive starter except quarterback Geno Smith is under contract through at least 2027. That includes their three best offensive linemen -- Tippman, left tackle Olu Fashanu and right tackle Armand Membou.