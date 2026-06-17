After a record-setting deal, Texans' Anderson hungry for more

Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- OTA practices looked a little different this year for the Houston Texans. The intensity was dialed back, with a focus on being "smarter," according to coach DeMeco Ryans.

So what does that look like? More walk-through reps.

But as All-Pro defensive end Will Anderson Jr. enters Year 4, his intensity during team periods resembled someone trying to earn a mega extension, instead of someone who just became the highest paid non-QB in NFL history. Ryans joked that he might have to sit Anderson out "because we have to be able to actually practice."

"He just keeps wrecking practice," Ryans said. "Let's just keep doing that, keep causing havoc, that's what he does. I was showing guys, that's what he does on Sundays as well. So, it's no surprise that Will is the guy for everyone to watch the intensity at which we operate. That's how Will Anderson plays. That's how I want everybody to be."

Anderson didn't want to "sound cocky" coming off his deal, but he understood how that breaking alert that lit up phones in April established his league standing. The money won't change his approach, though, as his motor on the field remains endless.

"[The deal] obviously means being one of the top dogs in this league," Anderson told ESPN. "It comes from my preparation and my process -- every day being consistent, showing up to work with the same attitude."

Last season, Anderson was a cornerstone on a defense that allowed the second-fewest points (17.4 per game) and the fewest yards (277.2). He had 12 sacks (tied for eighth in the NFL) and 20 tackles for loss (tied for fourth), and among defenders with at least 150 run defensive snaps, he ranked seventh in run stop rate (12.6%), third in run stuff (13) and second in pressures (85), according to Next Gen Stats.

As a result, he finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting behind Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who broke the NFL's single-season sack record (23).

Anderson sees his deal as the "fruit shown of everything" -- including being "consistent with off-the-field [preparation]."

"I'm really big in my faith," Anderson said, "so just leaning on [God], trusting in Him, going through my process and staying consistent in who I am."

play 0:54 Texans focused on attention to detail at minicamp

But the Texans don't believe in dwelling on the past. They're zeroed in on their goal of reaching a Super Bowl after their past three seasons have stalled in the divisional round of the playoffs.

But Anderson believes Houston has the firepower needed to capture the Lombardi Trophy.

"I think what we want as a team is right in front of us," Anderson said. "I told the guys, 'It's a confidence thing.' I said, 'Everybody in this circle who believes that this is a Super Bowl team, raise your hand.' Everybody raised their hand. I said, 'Well, the front office, the coaches, they made the decision to bring you here because they thought you could help us win that Super Bowl, so you're a Super Bowl-caliber player.'

"I look at this team, and we've got Super Bowl-caliber players all over the field."