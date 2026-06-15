Source: Pickens reports ahead of Cowboys' mandatory minicamp

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FRISCO, Texas -- As a precursor to this week's mandatory minicamp, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens took his physical Monday at The Star, according to a source.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer had said all along that he expected Pickens to be at the mandatory camp but that there were no assurances. Had Pickens skipped the camp, he would have faced fines totaling more than $90,000 that could not be rescinded by the club.

Pickens signed the $27.3 million franchise tag in late March not long after executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team would not negotiate a long-term deal with the Pro Bowl wide receiver. Had Pickens not signed the tag, he would not have had to show up to minicamp or training camp.

Pickens did not participate in the voluntary workouts that included six organized team activities. Last week, Schottenheimer said Pickens' work at minicamp would be limited because the team had not seen what kind of shape he is in.

"He's obviously a great athlete, but we'll be smart, but there's plenty of things he can do from the mocks to the walk-throughs and get him back into the system," Schottenheimer said. "Again, if we're cautious it's just because we want to be cautious. It's not because we don't think he's not working. We think he's putting in the work and preparing to have a hell of a year."

Pickens established career highs in catches (93), yards (1,429) and touchdowns (nine) in 2025 after he was acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cowboys' decision to wait on a multiyear deal is about wanting to see more from Pickens -- on and off the field -- even if it ultimately costs the team more money down the line.

Pickens and Dak Prescott had a handful of throwing sessions before the offseason program began. For the break between the minicamp and training camp, Prescott has organized a trip with the skill players for workouts and team-building.

Schottenheimer did not divulge Pickens' reaction when he was told there would not be any negotiations.

"It was me, George and Jerry [Jones]," Schottenheimer said. "We made it clear with how much we love him and what he's done for us here, and what he's going to do for us for a long time."