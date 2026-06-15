Source: James Pearce with Falcons, expected to attend minicamp

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is back with the team and expected to take part in this week's minicamp, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Pearce has been absent from the Falcons' facility since his arrest in February on charges that included aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into a car driven by his ex-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson. Last month, Pearce was approved by a Florida court for a one-year diversion program, avoiding trial.

Pearce, 22, is not expected to speak to the media during minicamp, Schefter reported. The Falcons will hold their minicamp practices Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Feb. 7, Pearce was arrested after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into Jackson's car several times near a Doral, Florida, police station. When police responded to the incident, Pearce allegedly fled in his car before crashing and then fleeing on foot.

Pearce had been facing felony charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing police and resisting arrest, as well as misdemeanor stalking. Those charges will be dropped if Pearce stays out of trouble for the next year, passes random drug tests and remains compliant with a mental health treatment program.

Jackson filed a petition for a protective order against Pearce in February, which she dropped in lieu of the intervention program. Pearce must also stay away from Jackson for a year as part of that program.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told ESPN on Monday that Pearce's situation "remains under review of the personal conduct policy."

The Falcons have not commented on Pearce's situation other than coach Kevin Stefanski saying that the team has been in close contact with Pearce's legal representative.

Pearce had 10.5 sacks last season, a Falcons rookie record, and finished third in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.