Sources: Brendan Sorsby plans to enter NFL supplemental draft

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Texas Tech transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby plans to enter the NFL supplemental draft, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Monday.

Sorsby's decision comes amid legal wrangling over his NCAA eligibility after he admitted to betting on college sports. Last week, Sorsby was granted a temporary injunction against the NCAA that could clear the way for him to play for the Red Raiders in 2026, even after he was declared ineligible.

Sorsby, who has admitted to betting on college football, placed more than 9,000 bets, totaling at least $90,000, over three years while he was enrolled at Indiana, Cincinnati and Texas Tech, including at least 40 wagers involving his team, according to court documents. The NCAA has not seen evidence that Sorsby manipulated his performance, used inside information to make his wagers or shared privileged information with bettors, according to the documents.

Under Texas judge Ken Curry's ruling, Sorsby could play for Texas Tech after sitting out the first two games of the season, while being required to continue addiction treatment.

The temporary injunction sparked calls to boycott games with Texas Tech, a lawsuit from the Big 12 and letters from at least four state attorneys general weighing in on the case.

On Monday, the NCAA asked an appeals court for an expedited resolution in the case before the season kicks off Aug. 28, arguing in legal documents filed in Lubbock County District Court that Curry overstepped in granting Sorsby the temporary injunction.

First held in 1977, the NFL supplemental draft is an alternate summer draft that allows teams to bid future draft picks on players who, for various reasons, had their college eligibility impacted and did not enter the regular spring draft.

The NFL declined comment to ESPN on Sorsby's expected application for the supplemental draft.

The league currently does not have a supplemental draft scheduled, which isn't unusual. The NFL holds a supplemental draft only when approved prospects are available, which hasn't happened since 2023. The last time a player was selected during the draft was in 2019.