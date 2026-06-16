Falcons confirm James Pearce Jr.'s return 4 months after arrest

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Tuesday that edge rusher James Pearce Jr. has returned to the team this week, four months after a domestic violence arrest in Florida.

Stefanski said Pearce will not take part in team sessions yet, and the Falcons have not heard from the NFL about any potential discipline for Pearce. Atlanta has mandatory minicamp practices Tuesday and Wednesday.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told ESPN on Monday that Pearce's situation "remains under review of the personal conduct policy."

"I think throughout every situation you take in all the information available to you," Stefanski said. "Obviously, this being our mandatory portion of our program, he will do work in the weight room. He'll do individual [drills] out there. He's not going to do team settings, team period type stuff yet. I just feel like with him not being here for the offseason program to date, I don't think it's fair to put him in those types of drills. But he'll be out there."

A Falcons rep told ESPN that Pearce is unlikely to speak with the media this week.

Pearce had been absent from the Falcons' facility, since his arrest in February on charges that included aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into a car driven by his ex-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson. Last month, Pearce was approved by a Florida court for a one-year diversion program, avoiding trial.

Stefanski said he won't go into his private conversations with Pearce, but said that Pearce "understands what's expected of him" on and off the field. The coach said he doesn't see an issue with Pearce being reintegrated into the locker room.

"Football teams and locker rooms, those are organic things," Stefanski said. "I believe in the people that we have in our locker room. I think any player that comes into our building understands what's expected of that player and understands what's important to this football team."

On Feb. 7, Pearce was arrested after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into Jackson's car several times near a Doral, Florida, police station. When police responded to the incident, Pearce allegedly fled in his car before crashing and then fleeing on foot.

Pearce had been facing felony charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing police and resisting arrest, as well as misdemeanor stalking. Those charges will be dropped if Pearce stays out of trouble for the next year, passes random drug tests and remains compliant with a mental health treatment program.

Jackson filed a petition for a protective order against Pearce in February, which she dropped in lieu of the intervention program. Pearce must also stay away from Jackson for a year as part of that program.

Pearce had 10.5 sacks last season, a Falcons rookie record and finished third in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.