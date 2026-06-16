Sources: Ex-Browns GM Pace joining rival Vikings in adviser role

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EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have hired a former NFC North foe as new general manager Nolan Teasley continues to reshape the team's front office.

Former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace joined the team this week as a football adviser, according to a source.

Former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace joined the Minnesota Vikings this week as a football advisor. Pace also spent four years with the Atlanta Falcons. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

Pace, who led the Bears from 2015 to 2021 before spending the past four seasons in the Atlanta Falcons' personnel department, will provide a GM-level sounding board for Teasley, whom the Vikings hired away from the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month.

In addition to Pace, the Vikings this week added Azzaam Kapadia as assistant director of pro scouting. Kapadia spent the past three seasons with the Seahawks and worked as a pro scout in 2025. He is the second member of the Seahawks front office that Teasley has hired since arriving, along with new assistant general manager Trent Kirchner.

The Vikings did not change the structure of their organization upon Teasley's arrival, as both he and coach Kevin O'Connell will report directly to ownership. But owners Zygi and Mark Wilf empowered him to adjust the personnel staff as necessary.

Four members of the department -- assistant general manager Demitrius Washington, senior personnel executive Jamaal Stephenson, assistant director of college scouting Pat Roberts and pro scout Salli Clavelle departed last week. Alongside Kirchner, Teasley hired former Cleveland Browns analytics executive Andrew Healy as an assistant general manager as well.

Current assistant general manager Ryan Grigson will remain with the Vikings but will have a different title.