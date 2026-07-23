2026 Dallas Cowboys training camp preview

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' 2026 training camp runs July 29 to Aug. 21 at the River Ridge playing fields in Oxnard, California.

The Cowboys have missed the playoffs the past two seasons. A third straight absence would be the longest since a four-year drought from 2010 to 2013. But there is optimism as Brian Schottenheimer enters his second season as head coach even if there are questions. The offense, which averaged 27.7 points in 2025 (seventh), returns intact and without drama. The defense, which allowed a league-worst 30 points per game in 2025, has a new coordinator in Christian Parker and hope.

Is it enough to end their biggest drought? It has been 30 years since the Cowboys' last Super Bowl appearance.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

Biggest question the Cowboys are facing

How quickly can Parker's defense get up to speed? There are a lot of changes in personnel -- potentially up to seven new starters -- and scheme, as they move to a 3-4 system. The pass rush has much to prove with the biggest addition being the trade for edge rusher Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers. The linebacker room is not particularly deep, and DeMarvion Overshown will have to prove he can stay healthy. The secondary has improved with additions in free agency (S Jalen Thompson, CB Cobie Durant) and the draft (first-rounder S Caleb Downs). The Cowboys do not have to have another Doomsday Defense to succeed in 2026, but the defense needs to be much improved over last season to make a difference.

Three players to watch

WR George Pickens: He is on the franchise tag at a cost of $27.3 million as the Cowboys want to see more from him in his second season before deciding whether to commit long term to the receiver. He set career highs in catches (93), yards (1,429) and touchdowns (nine) in his first season. The contract issue is resolved for at least this season, but how will Pickens respond?

LB Malachi Lawrence: Downs has received most of the attention as the Cowboys' first of two first-round picks (No. 11), but Lawrence, selected at No. 22, is as imperative to the defense's success as Downs. He has to be a factor in the pass-rush department for the defense to succeed.

LT Tyler Guyton: The left tackle is entering his third year, and he could hold the key to the offense. Injuries have slowed his progress, but he was better in 2025 before a high ankle injury ended his season. He has to stay healthy and perform at a high level. If he can, then the Cowboys can keep their front five in the spots they want them in, which means Tyler Smith stays at left guard.

Key position battles

Cornerback: DaRon Bland enters training camp healthy after offseason foot surgery. He is a lock to be one of the starters. What about on the other side? Last year's third-round pick, Shavon Revel Jr., is healthy after dealing with a lengthy rehab from a torn ACL last year. Durant was brought in as a free agent and has an edge with experience and moxie. Revel has all of the physical tools to be a top corner, and Parker's background as a secondary whisperer has the front office excited as to what Revel can do in Year 2.

Backup running back: The Cowboys will lean on Javonte Williams, who had 1,201 yards rushing last year. Ultimately, however, they would like to spread the wealth a little more than they did in 2025 ago in terms of carries. Jaydon Blue impressed the staff with his work in the offseason and can be a difference-maker with his speed. Phil Mafah, a seventh-round pick last year, has the look of a dependable back. Malik Davis won the No. 2 job a year ago and had a 100-yard game, but seems to be something of a forgotten man entering camp.

Keep an eye on: Ezeiruaku's return

Defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku's return from offseason hip surgery. Last year's second-round pick is being counted on to be a big fixture along the Cowboys' front. He was limited in his offseason work but will be ready for camp. Can he hit the ground running? He had only two sacks last season but showed he can be an all-around player. If he can make a jump similar to the one DeMarcus Lawrence made after his rookie season in 2014, then the Cowboys would be pleased.

Cowboys' 53-man roster projection

QB (2): Dak Prescott, Sam Howell

Considered going with Joe Milton III and making it three but opted against it. The Cowboys guaranteed Howell $2 million in free agency and don't make it a habit of letting that financial commitment walk. Milton is still young enough to see how he develops and could be a practice squad guy. Howell has more experience and command.

RB (4): Javonte Williams, Jaydon Blue, Hunter Luepke, Phil Mafah

TE (3): Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, Brevyn Spann-Ford

WR (6): CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin, Anthony Smith, Marquez Valdes-Scantling

OL (9): Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker, Terence Steele, T.J. Bass, Nate Thomas, Drew Shelton, Trevor Keegan

Thomas is battling for the starting left tackle spot with Guyton but could end up as the swing tackle. Bass will be asked to serve as the backup to all three interior spots. He has not played center in a game, but he has done it in practice the past couple of years. The Cowboys aren't too concerned about his ability to handle that spot since he has handled everything thrown at him the past three seasons. Ajani Cornelius can enter the mix with a strong training camp.

DL (11): Rashan Gary, Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Malachi Lawrence, Sam Williams, Marist Liufau, Otito Ogbonnia, Jonathan Bullard, LT Overton, Tyrus Wheat

James Houston finished second on the team in sacks last season with 5.5, but he gets lost in the wash in this projection. Liufau earned some praise in his move to the edge while also having the ability to play off the ball. Wheat gets the final spot because of his ability on special teams.

LB (5): DeMarvion Overshown, Dee Winters, Jaishawn Barham, Shemar James, Curtis Robinson

CB (6): DaRon Bland, Shavon Revel Jr., Cobie Durant, Caelen Carson, Devin Moore, Derion Kendrick

S (4): Malik Hooker, Jalen Thompson, Caleb Downs, P.J. Locke

SPECIALISTS (3): K Brandon Aubrey, P Bryan Anger, LS Trent Sieg