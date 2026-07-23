2026 New York Giants training camp preview

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants 2026 training camp runs from July 28 to Aug. 8 at The Greenbrier in White Sulfur Spring, West Virginia.

It's being held in West Virginia because the Giants facility is currently under construction and the World Cup hosting games (including Sunday's final) at MetLife Stadium adds complications. So they go on the road in their first training camp under new coach John Harbaugh.

It's expected to be markedly different for the players than what they experienced under previous coach Brian Daboll, who ran an easier camp. Harbaugh has the Giants scheduled to practice 10 of the 11 days in West Virginia.

Here's a closer look at what we will be watching during those practices at camp:

How will the Giants handle increased expectations and a new coach?

New York added a Super Bowl-winning coach with Harbaugh to a young quarterback in Jaxson Dart. That combination alone has some thinking the Giants will have an immediate turnaround. (Reminder: They won just seven games in the past two seasons combined.) Throw in that they had two top-10 draft picks who are expected to contribute immediately and it's supposed to instantly produce more wins.

But with new schemes offensively and defensively, it might not look so promising right away. How will the organization handle that? The increased workload will also be something to watch, especially when Harbaugh is known as an old-school coach who runs one of the league's harder training camps.

Three players to watch

QB Jaxson Dart. He flashed promise as a rookie, throwing for 15 touchdowns and running for nine more in 12 starts. While expectations seems to be that he will build off that rookie campaign, it might not be so easy. Dart told ESPN earlier this offseason that it's similar to last year in that he's learning a new offense. We'll find out this summer how much progress he has made.

OLB Arvell Reese. Most teams looked at Reese as an edge rusher. The Giants drafted him No. 5 overall and plan to use him as a weakside linebacker alongside Tremaine Edmunds. But they still seem intent on using Reese all over the field. This summer will go a long way to determine how they plan to employ the talented rookie.

WR Odell Beckham Jr. It's a big summer for the former Giants legend. He will have to earn his spot on the roster after being signed this spring with the Giants shorthanded at the position. Beckham didn't play last season and has nine catches for 55 yards in the past two years combined. He'll be competing with the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Braxton Berrios for roster spots. Malik Nabers' health will also factor into the equation.

Key position battles

Wide receiver: There are a lot of names in the mix. Some of them notable (see above). But the reality is the Giants currently have Nabers, Darnell Mooney, Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin III and rookie Malachi Fields seemingly as locks on the roster. That leaves one or two spots (depending on Nabers' health) for Beckham, Berrios, Smith-Schuster, Isaiah Hodgins, Jalin Hyatt, Dalen Cambre, Beaux Collins and Ryan Miller.

Cornerback: Paulson Adebo is penciled in to start on one side. Greg Newsome II, rookie Colton Hood or even Deonte Banks have a chance to win the other starting job this summer. Newsome is the favorite based on his usage this spring, but Hood could impress and Banks has a clean slate with the new coaching staff.

Keep an eye on: Nabers' return

It's the question that will hang over the Giants all summer: When will Nabers return from his knee injury? The third-year WR is still rehabbing that right knee he tore in Week 4 last season. The Giants are crossing their fingers he can be ready for their opener this season against the Dallas Cowboys (it's a realistic possibility at this point), but nobody really knows. When and how he returns will be contingent on the progress he makes throughout the summer. As a result, all eyes will be on Nabers. When he runs, how he runs and when he can practice will be deduced based off his every move.

play 1:19 Jeremy Fowler's takeaways from the top-10 NFL WRs

Giants' 53-man roster projection

QB (2): Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston

RB (3): Tyrone Tracy Jr., Cam Skattebo, Dante Miller

FB (1): Patrick Ricard

TE (3): Theo Johnson, Isaiah Likely, Chris Manhertz

WR (6): Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney, Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin III, Malachi Fields, Odell Beckham Jr.

OL (10): Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan, John Michael Schmitz Jr., Francis Mauigoa, Jermaine Eluemunor, Marcus Mbow, J.C. Davis, Daniel Faalele, Aaron Stinnie, Bryan Hudson

DL (5): DJ Reader, Shelby Harris, Darius Alexander, Leki Fotu, Bobby Jamison-Travis

OLB (4): Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Chauncey Golston

ILB (5): Tremaine Edmunds, Arvell Reese, Micah McFadden, Cam Jones, Jack Kelly

CB (6): Paulson Adebo, Greg Newsome II, Deonte Banks, Colton Hood, Dru Phillips, Art Green

S (5): Tyler Nubin, Jevon Holland, Jason Pinnock, Ar'Darius Washington, Beau Brade

SPECIALISTS (3): Jordan Stout (P), Dominic Zvada (K), Ben Mann (LS)