2026 Philadelphia Eagles training camp preview

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PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles' training camp runs from July 29 through late August at the Jefferson Health Training Complex.

The clock will be ticking as they continue to install a new system under offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. All eyes will be on quarterback Jalen Hurts, who will be adapting to a different scheme and life without A.J. Brown, now with the New England Patriots.

From the reshaped receiving corps to the health of the offensive line, there is plenty of intrigue on that side of the ball alone.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

How will Hurts fare in the reimagined offense?

Mannion, the 34-year-old former QB coach of the Green Bay Packers, is implementing a scheme expected to feature more under center, motion and throws over the middle, elements the offense hasn't leaned heavily into with Hurts as its signal-caller.

Hurts appears to have bought into Mannion and the changes so far, but as the spring practices revealed, there are going to be some stumbles as the unit works through the learning curve. It is clear the front office wants to move the attack in a more modern and imaginative direction.

Whether Hurts' skill set and Mannion's vision align is the single biggest question facing an Eagles team trying to round back into championship form following a wild-card playoff exit in January.

Three players to watch

WR Makai Lemon: A first-round pick in April's draft, Lemon is in line to be the Eagles' starting slot receiver. No one is being asked to fill Brown's shoes directly, though the bulk of the work will fall largely to Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks and new No. 1 DeVonta Smith in Brown's absence. Lemon's short-area quickness stood out this spring, as did the heavy amount he was put in motion. A hamstring injury kept him out of minicamp but he is expected to be ready for training camp.

CB Riq Woolen: The former Seattle Seahawk has had an impressive offseason to date, dazzling teammates and coaches with his unique blend of size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds), speed and playmaking ability. Coach Nick Sirianni added that Woolen is not only making "Wow" plays but has been consistent. If he can carry that steady play into the fall, Philadelphia will have one of the more dominant corner groups in the league with Woolen playing alongside Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

G Landon Dickerson: The wear and tear on Dickerson's body had him pondering retirement this offseason. He went to Columbia to get stem cell injections in his knees and ankles, with the hope that it helps lead to a healthier 2026. (Center Cam Jurgens, similarly, received stem cell treatment for back issues.) The decline in the O-line's play last season -- largely due to injury -- weighed heavily into the offense's shortcomings and Philadelphia's early playoff exit. The Eagles need Dickerson, Jurgens and standout right tackle Lane Johnson to round back into form.

Key position battle

Safety: General manager Howie Roseman has done a good job of limiting the holes on this roster, with safety as the only real unknown when it comes to projecting starters. DeJean is in line to fill one of the spots when they are in base defense. He'll most likely line up next to second-year player Andrew Mukuba, who is coming off a fractured ankle.

Marcus Epps and Michael Carter II are candidates for playing time in sub-packages. This is a position Roseman could address via trade or free agency if the picture does not crystallize this summer.

Keep an eye on: Will DT Jalen Carter be a full participant?

The Eagles and Carter have been discussing a new deal but have not yet come to terms.

Carter did not participate in team drills during the team's mandatory minicamp. Sirianni declined to say whether that was injury or contract related.

Carter has the potential to be one of the most dominant defensive players in the league but is coming off a down season by his standards, due in part to shoulder injuries he was playing through, and his game has lacked some consistency overall. It's worth monitoring whether he lands a major payday, and what happens if they are unable to strike a deal.

Eagles' 53-man roster projection

QB (4): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Cole Payton, Andy Dalton

RB (3): Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley

WR (5): DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, Johnny Wilson

TE (3): Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers, Johnny Mundt

OL (10): Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Tyler Steen, Cam Jurgens, Markel Bell, Fred Johnson, Cameron Johnson, Micah Morris, Drew Kendall

DL (6): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Uar Bernard, Byron Young

LB (9): Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith Jr., AJ Epenesa, Smael Mondon Jr., Chance Campbell

CB (6): Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Riq Woolen, Jonathan Jones, Mac McWilliams, Kelee Ringo

S (4): Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps, Michael Carter II, Cole Wisniewski

SPECIALISTS (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rocco Underwood