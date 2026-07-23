2026 Detroit Lions training camp preview

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DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions' 2026 training camp runs from July 25 to Aug. 27 at the Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park, Michigan.

And although Lions general manager Brad Holmes says he takes every offseason and NFL draft seriously, he admitted that there was a little more "fire" this year to get back on track after missing the postseason in 2025.

Holmes and coach Dan Campbell focused on adding players to reestablish Detroit's gritty identity because "the urgency needed to be more pushed up on everything," Holmes said in April.

Detroit finished 9-8 last season and doesn't want to be watching this season's playoffs from home again.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

Has the Lions' Super Bowl window closed?

From 2023 to 2025, the Lions entered the season as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. However, they fell way short of expectations in 2025 and were faced with a lot of decisions to make this offseason. For starters, Detroit hired Drew Petzing as the new offensive coordinator and retooled the offensive line after releasing veteran linemen Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow.

Still, Detroit's offense has the potential to be one of the most explosive units in the league with quarterback Jared Goff, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams all returning. But keeping marquee players healthy could be critical to the squad remaining in contention.

Three players to watch

RB Isiah Pacheco. Pacheco was Detroit's splashiest free-agent signing this offseason. He was brought in to replace veteran running back David Montgomery, who was traded to the Houston Texans in the offseason. Pacheco is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, but is coming off two injury-impacted seasons. However, the Lions are banking on him to complement Gibbs' explosiveness with his rugged running style, which will be something to watch.

OT Penei Sewell. Executives, coaches and scouts ranked Sewell as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the NFL in a recent ESPN poll, but the Lions star is switching from right tackle to left this season. Although he hasn't played left tackle on a full-time basis since his college days at Oregon in 2018 and 2019, he has accepted the challenge.

WR Jameson Williams. Williams is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and the Lions have added pass game coordinator Mike Kafka, who brings an emphasis on throwing the deep ball from his time as interim head coach with the New York Giants. This should open the offense up even more for Williams and second-year wideout Isaac TeSlaa, who is another big target for Goff.

Key position battles

Right tackle: There is an open competition for the Lions' starting role at right tackle. It'll likely be between rookie Blake Miller and veteran Larry Borom, who was acquired via free agency. After releasing Decker and moving Sewell, that leaves room for a new starter. Miller was selected 17th overall out of Clemson and will have a strong chance to start, but Borom has experience with 38 starts in the 63 games he's appeared in. He made 11 starts with the Miami Dolphins in 2025 after spending his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears from 2021 to 2024.

Cornerback: Former Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold was released in June following his arrest on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping. His absence has seemingly opened up the No. 2 cornerback spot opposite D.J. Reed. During OTAs and veteran minicamp, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Rock Ya-Sin took first-team reps in the role, but Campbell emphasized early on to not "read into all that," as they continue to sort things out. The Lions also drafted Arizona State corner Keith Abney II in the fifth round of this year's draft while veterans Khalil Dorsey and Roger McCreary will also likely be in the picture as they battle for the lead spot.

Dan Campbell and the Lions are trying to get back to the playoffs in 2026. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Keep an eye on: If new OC Drew Petzing can elevate the Lions' offense

The Lions fired former offensive coordinator John Morton after one season. In his lone year in Detroit, the team finished among the league leaders in total points per game (28.3) but struggled to find an offensive identity outside of home run plays. Petzing spent the past three seasons as the Cardinals' offensive coordinator under coach Jonathan Gannon, but he enters a situation in Detroit with St. Brown, Gibbs and numerous playmakers that are capable of exploding at any moment. So far, Petzing is leaving a strong impression on the organization through his clear communication this offseason. He has also developed a strong bond with Goff.

"It's knowing when to balance simple, easy concepts with complexities that we can all handle and then knowing how to install and how to keep it fun and then keep the energy up," Goff said of Petzing after OTAs. "And then how to hold guys accountable, lead and be able to be in front of a room. He's great at it. He's awesome and it's a lot of fun working with him."

Lions' 53-man roster projection

QB (2): Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater

RB (3): Jahmyr Gibbs, Isiah Pacheco, Sione Vaki.

WR (5): Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Greg Dortch, Dominic Lovett.

TE (4): Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Jackson Meeks, Tyler Conklin.

OL (9): Penei Sewell, Blake Miller, Larry Borom, Cade Mays, Tate Ratledge, Christian Mahogany, Miles Frazier, Ben Bartch, Juice Scruggs.

DL (5): Alim McNeill, Mekhi Wingo, Tyleik Williams, Ahmed Hassanein, Skyler Gill-Howard.

Edge (4): Aidan Hutchinson, Derrick Moore, Payton Turner, DJ Wonnum.

LB (5): Jack Campbell, Malcolm Rodriguez, Derrick Barnes, Trevor Nowaske, Jimmy Rolder.

CB (7): D.J. Reed, Nick Whiteside, Rock Ya-Sin, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Roger McCreary, Khalil Dorsey, Keith Abney II.

S (6): Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Avonte Maddox, Christian Izien, Chuck Clark, Thomas Harper.

SPECIALISTS (3): Jake Bates, Jack Fox, Hogan Hatten.