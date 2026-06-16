Bucs' Baker Mayfield pushes back on durability; talks contract

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TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield pushed back Tuesday at the notion that he needs to better protect himself.

A Tampa Bay Times report published Saturday said the organization is concerned that he continues to neglect his health as they try to work out a new contract.

"I started every game last year ... the last three years," Mayfield said defiantly. "I don't know if that should ever be a question."

He said that no progress has been made over the past two weeks since he publicly said that he and the Bucs are "not anywhere close on a new contract" and that he and his agent Tom Mills would not continue to negotiate once training camp arrives at the end of July.

"No, pretty much the same, but for me, like I told you guys, it's not going to affect how I approach this," Mayfield said. "Things will happen when they should, but for now I'm worried about getting better each day, finishing minicamp and finishing this offseason program the right way, going into training camp. Just handling it one day at a time."

Mayfield is entering the final year of a three-year deal worth $100 million. He's currently the 16th-highest paid quarterback in the league and wants his next deal to reflect the production he has had over the past three years, which has included leading the franchise to two division titles.

But last season wasn't what he or anyone in the organization had hoped for. After the Bucs started the season 6-2 -- including a thrilling last-second road victory over the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks -- they lost seven of their last nine games.

Bowles said the key to reaching a Super Bowl is not turning the ball over and Mayfield being smart about the types of risks he's taking outside the pocket. It should be noted, however, that at no point did Mayfield have his entire offensive line together last season. He also spent much of the season without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and star running back Bucky Irving, which led him to try to force things on the ground or through the air.

Mayfield, who turned 31 in April, saw contact on 767 snaps last season -- fifth most of any quarterback in the league -- with 40 of those plays coming outside the pocket. Mayfield appeared on the injury report 10 out of 18 total weeks. He battled foot/toe injuries, a right biceps injury, a knee injury, an oblique injury, an illness and right shoulder and knee injuries.

"No, he's not going to miss any games, but he can take a little bit better care of himself in certain situations," Bowles said. "I understand when he's a yard and a half or 2 from a first down, but not when it's 10 yards or 8 yards from the first down when he can get up and live another day. Unless it's fourth-and-10 in Houston and the game is on the line, and I understand why he's doing those types of things. But if we can take care of that, we'll be fine."