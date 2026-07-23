2026 Minnesota Vikings training camp preview

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings' 2026 training camp runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 20 at TCO Performance Center.

An unusual offseason run by interim general manager Rob Brzezinski produced a small free agent class, an intriguing draft and likely a new starting quarterback.

Kyler Murray signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract in March, shortly after the Arizona Cardinals waived him despite owing him nearly $37 million. Coach Kevin O'Connell declared an open competition with J.J. McCarthy for the starting job, and then it will be up to new general manager Nolan Teasley to sift through the results and begin long-term planning for the roster.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

Who will start at QB in Week 1?

Murray is the heavy favorite to win the job, but it's impossible to pull eyes away from any unsettled quarterback situation. In his previous seven NFL seasons, Murray has displayed the arm talent necessary to succeed in O'Connell's offense. But how long will it take him to grow accustomed to what is admittedly a complex scheme, one that requires active eyes and patient feet in the pocket?

Murray admitted during OTAs that it had been a challenge to pursue the necessary familiarity while taking only half the reps. Meanwhile, McCarthy, the No. 10 pick of the 2024 draft, is fighting for his football future -- at least with the Vikings -- after only 10 NFL starts.

Three players to watch at training camp

DL Caleb Banks. The Vikings' first-round draft pick missed OTAs and minicamp as he recovered from a broken left foot. Banks is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, but can he make enough progress to fulfill the team's hope of becoming an immediate starter? And will his foot hold up?

LT Christian Darrisaw. A year after he appeared in only 10 games, five of which he left early, because of a long recovery from an October 2024 left knee injury, Darrisaw is expected to be a 17-game starter once again. But it will be worth watching whether he is an everyday participant in training camp or if the Vikings are still managing his workload.

RB Demond Claiborne. Claiborne ran his 40 at the combine in 4.37 seconds, and that speed appeared to translate to the field during OTAs and minicamp. The Vikings have veterans Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason ahead of him at running back, but they will be actively looking for ways to incorporate Claiborne's speed and potential explosiveness.

Key position battles

Safety: Unless Harrison Smith decides to play this season, rather than retire, the Vikings have an opening at his position for the first time in 15 seasons. Options on the roster include veterans Jay Ward, and Theo Jackson, who combined for 14 starts season, and third-round pick Jakobe Thomas. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores is known for his unusual use of personnel. If no one earns the job, it's not out of the question that Flores could roll with Joshua Metellus as the only safety on the field.

Center: The retirement of Ryan Kelly left the Vikings looking for a new starter. Long-time utility lineman Blake Brandel will get the first look, following his surprisingly effective nine-game stint there in 2025. The Vikings also want to monitor third-year backup Michael Jurgens and seventh-round pick Gavin Gerhardt. It was mildly surprising that the Vikings didn't sign a free agent at the position, and it could still happen.

Keep an eye on: The run game

The Vikings made some incremental improvement in their running game last season after trading for Mason, but O'Connell went looking for more substantial elevation this offseason. He hired longtime NFL offensive line coach Frank Smith as his assistant head coach, and also promoted Keith Carter to offensive line coach, with an eye toward better scheme execution across the board. It will be worth watching progress here, especially as it relates to creating the conditions for an explosive run.

In O'Connell's previous four seasons, the Vikings rank tied for the NFL's fewest rushes of at least 20 yards (23).

Vikings' 53-man roster projection

QB (3): Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz

RB (4): Aaron Jones Sr., Jordan Mason, Demond Claiborne, Max Bredeson (FB)

Given Jones' injury history, it's possible the Vikings will keep a fourth tailback if they are concerned about sneaking a young player onto the practice squad. The top candidates for that are Zavier Scott and Kejon Owens, an undrafted rookie who drew attention in OTAs and minicamp.

WR (6): Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings, Tai Felton, Myles Price, Dillon Bell

This might be the team's deepest position, one year after it was so thin that the Vikings felt compelled to trade for veteran Adam Thielen shortly before the start of the season. Jefferson, Addison and Jennings will get the majority of first-team work, but if Bell continues performing as he did this spring, it could be tough to get him on the practice squad.

TE (3): T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Ben Yurosek

OL (10): Christian Darrisaw, Donovan Jackson, Blake Brandel, Will Fries, Brian O'Neill, Ryan Van Demark, Michael Jurgens, Joe Huber, Caleb Tiernan, Walter Rouse

DL (6): Jalen Redmond, Levi Drake Rodriguez, Caleb Banks, Domonique Orange, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

LB (8): Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner, Eric Wilson, Blake Cashman, Jake Golday, Ivan Pace Jr., Bo Richter, Tyler Batty

The offseason trade of former starter Jonathan Greenard left outside linebacker a bit thin behind Van Ginkel and Turner, and suggests the Vikings might be in the market for a veteran edge player this summer. It's also worth noting that the Vikings experimented with Ingram-Dawkins on the edge during OTAs.

CB (5): Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers, James Pierre, Charles Demmings, Dwight McGlothern

S (5): Joshua Metellus, Jay Ward, Theo Jackson, Jakobe Thomas, Tavierre Thomas

SPECIALISTS (3): Will Reichard (PK), Johnny Hekker (P), Andrew DePaola (LS)