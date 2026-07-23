2026 Atlanta Falcons training camp preview

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ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons' 2026 training camp runs from July 24 to Aug. 26 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia.

The big story is the most important position: quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr., when healthy, will compete to be the starter. The Falcons signed Tagovailoa after his release from the Miami Dolphins. One will be an insurance policy and one will be QB1, depending on how things shake out.

With plenty of playmakers on offense, if Atlanta gets it right at quarterback, it can be a formidable squad -- with the hope of ending a nine-year playoff drought.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

Who will be the Falcons' Week 1 starter at quarterback?

Penix had been the team's starter since Week 16 of 2024, taking over for a struggling Kirk Cousins. But Penix tore his left ACL last November and needed reconstructive surgery. It was his third ACL surgery in eight seasons as Penix tore his right ACL twice in college.

With uncertainty around Penix's durability and, frankly, potential to be a franchise quarterback, the Falcons signed Tagovailoa to a bargain-basement contract: $1.3 million for one year. Tagovailoa struggled recently (including with injuries), but was among the best quarterbacks in the NFL in 2023. Penix has yet to be cleared to practice fully.

All eyes will be on the quarterback position this summer.

Three players to watch

TE Kyle Pitts Sr. Coming off a three-year, $54 million contract extension, Pitts still has much to prove. He was one of the most productive tight ends in the league last season, but has yet to string together back-to-back strong seasons. New coach Kevin Stefanski covets strong tight-end play, so Pitts should be given every opportunity to be an offensive focal point.

Edge James Pearce Jr. Will he be suspended? And if so, when? That's what the Falcons would like to know sooner or later following Pearce's domestic violence arrest back in February. Legally, Pearce's charges will be dropped if he stays out of trouble for a year. But the NFL could still discipline him.

WR Zachariah Branch. The rookie has been projected to be a smaller Tyreek Hill. Tagovailoa said Branch actually reminds him of Jaylen Waddle. Branch has incredible speed and strength, especially for being 5-10. He's a playmaker and could be a gadget guy who opens up the offense for running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London and Pitts.

Key position battles

Quarterback: Penix still has not been able to do 11-on-11 team sessions in practice, but he hopes to be 100% cleared in time for training camp. Until he's healthy, though, the Falcons coaching staff has made it clear there really cannot be any competition. It feels like Tagovailoa is ahead at this point just because he's getting the reps. However, that does not mean Penix can't return and light things up in camp.

Right tackle: Longtime starter Kaleb McGary retired in the offseason and his backup Storm Norton will miss a second straight season with an ankle injury. The Falcons signed right tackle Jawaan Taylor from the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason and also acquired his former Chiefs teammate Wanya Morris in a trade. Taylor has been rehabbing an injury this spring and has not practiced. Michael Jerrell has been getting first-team reps. The job is likely Taylor's to lose, but he has had issues with false starts, as well.

Nickel cornerback: Dee Alford signed with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason and Billy Bowman Jr. is still rehabbing after Achilles surgery last season. That leaves a hole in the Falcons' slot corner role that could potentially be filled by rookie Avieon Terrell, though he has been dealing with a hamstring issue. Free-agent signing Darnay Holmes and Sydney Brown, acquired in a trade, will also be in the mix. Natrone Brooks and Clark Phillips III, two Falcons veterans, will also be given a look.

Keep an eye on: How the new regime runs the organization

The Falcons might be bringing back largely the same roster that went 8-9 last season and won its final four games, but the coaching staff and front office are largely new. How will new head coach Stefanski fare outside of the Cleveland Browns and what kind of offensive coordinator/playcaller will Tommy Rees be? Falcons all-time great Matt Ryan is the new president of football, and he was at every practice in the spring, sometimes even throwing the ball around during drills. What kind of imprint will he and new general manager Ian Cunningham leave on this roster? It will be fascinating to see how much of a culture change occurs.

Falcons' 53-man roster projection

QB (3): Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix Jr., Trevor Siemian

RB (3): Bijan Robinson, Brian Robinson Jr., Tyler Goodson

WR (5): Drake London, Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus, Zachariah Branch, Dylan Drummond

The Falcons signed London to a four-year, $141 million extension last month, cementing him as the team's top wide receiver for the foreseeable future. His supporting cast is completely different this season. The Falcons signed Dotson and Zaccheaus as free agents and drafted Branch in the third round.

TE (3): Kyle Pitts Sr., Austin Hooper, Charlie Woerner

OL (19): Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Ryan Neuzil, Chris Lindstrom, Jawaan Taylor, Michael Jerrell, Wanya Morris, Corey Levin, Kyle Hinton

DL (6): Brandon Dorlus, Maason Smith, Da'Shawn Hand, Zach Harrison, LaCale London, Chris Williams

The Falcons struggled at times stopping the run last season and lost David Onyemata to free agency, prompting the signing of Hand and the acquisition of Smith from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a straight-up trade for fellow promising young lineman Ruke Orhorhoro. Smith is a run stopper, while Orhorhoro was more of a pass rusher from the interior. Hand has earned himself the moniker "Kingpin" -- the final boss of the D-line. The versatile Harrison, who can play on the end and inside, was having a breakout season in 2025 before being sidelined by a knee injury.

EDGE (6): Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., Samson Ebukam, Cameron Thomas, Bralen Trice, Azeez Ojulari

LB (5): Divine Deablo, Christian Harris, Kendal Daniels, JD Bertrand, Channing Tindall

Harris, a free agent signing from the Houston Texans, seems to be the frontrunner to start at inside linebacker alongside Deablo, who was one of this defense's most valuable players last season. Daniels, the fourth-round pick, and Bertrand have been banged up. This group will need to replace stalwart Kaden Elliss, who left in free agency.

CB (6): A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, Avieon Terrell, Natrone Brooks, Darnay Holmes, Clark Phillips III

S (4): Jessie Bates III, Xavier Watts, Sydney Brown, DeMarcco Hellams

SPECIALISTS (3): Nick Folk, Jake Bailey, Liam McCullough