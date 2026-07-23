2026 Carolina Panthers training camp preview

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The Carolina Panthers' 2026 training camp runs from July 22 to Aug. 28 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Panthers are heading into the 2026 season as the reigning NFC South champions after finishing in a three-way tie at 8-9 last season. The division feels wide open for the taking again after several seasons of lackluster finishes (the last runaway winner of the division was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021). The Panthers, behind returning starting quarterback Bryce Young and coach Dave Canales, will be attempting to not only stay in the playoff mix again, but they're looking for their first winning season since 2017 as well.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

Does Young play himself into a new contract this season?

This is a pivotal season for the fourth-year quarterback, who earned the full-time starting role last season after losing playing time to veteran Andy Dalton in 2024. Talks of a contract extension have appeared to be quiet regarding Young, the No. 1 pick in 2023. The Panthers have slowly improved in total offense since drafting Young, from last place in 2023 to 27th last year.

They have added players such as NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan in 2025 and Chris Brazzell II in the third round (No. 83 overall) of April's draft. But Young needs to show he can continue to elevate the unit if he wants a long-term contract extension next year.

Three players to watch

QB Bryce Young. He's coming off the best season of his three-year career, the first one when he eclipsed 3,000 yards and 20 touchdown passes. Young led the Panthers to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. But there are still questions about Young as a franchise quarterback. His EPA per dropback (-0.08) ranked third-worst among QBs with at least 500 dropbacks and his QBR (47.6) was 25th in the league.

TE Tommy Tremble. The Panthers have three solid tight ends -- Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans -- but no one who lights the world on fire, proverbially speaking. There have been rumblings that Carolina could make a trade to improve the room, perhaps acquiring someone who could aid Young more in the passing game. Tremble and company are all dependable blockers. But the onus will be on him this camp to show the Panthers they don't need to look outside the building for help.

Edge Princely Umanmielen. As a rookie, Umanmielen showed flashes despite only having 1.5 sacks. Now, he has much more help. The Panthers signed edge rusher Jaelan Phillips in an attempt to ignite a sleepy pass rush that finished third worst in sacks (30). Phillips was 10th in QB pressure rate among players with at least 200 pass-rush snaps and new inside linebacker Devin Lloyd was effective on blitzes. With an expected increase in playing time, Umanmielen could be a breakout candidate.

Key position battles

Running back: Could a healthy Jonathon Brooks really push Chuba Hubbard for the starting role in training camp? Brooks has exactly nine NFL carries and spent most of his first two seasons dealing with two right ACL tears. But he appeared to be 100% in the spring and played well. Hubbard lost his starting role last season to Rico Dowdle, who departed in free agency. Trevor Etienne, and possibly even veteran AJ Dillon, will also get reps.

Left tackle: Ikem Ekwonu was a starter for the Panthers since being drafted at No. 6 overall in 2022. But he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee in the team's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Ekwonu is still recovering and Carolina has been coy about a timeline for his return. That leaves free-agent signee Rasheed Walker and rookie Monroe Freeling, the No. 19 overall pick, to compete to be Young's blindside protector.

Wide receiver: Brazzell was impressive in the spring, but could he do enough in training camp to usurp Xavier Legette as the team's No. 3 wideout? It's certainly not out of the question. There were hopes Legette would have a breakout 2025; instead, it was a sophomore slump: 35 catches for 363 yards. Brazzell has size at 6-foot-5 and game-breaking abilities. Young could have another dangerous player after Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.

Keep an eye on: How good will the defense be?

Cornerback Jaycee Horn is coming off his second Pro Bowl season, and defensive tackle Derrick Brown tied for the team lead with a career-best five sacks last season. The Panthers also added defensive players such as pass rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen in the 2025 draft, while picking up defensive tackle Lee Hunter in the second round of this year's draft.

The additions of linebacker Devin Lloyd and pass rusher Jaelan Phillips in free agency could potentially elevate Carolina's defense to a new level this season.

Panthers' 53-man roster projection

QB (2): Bryce Young, Kenny Pickett

RB (4): Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, Trevor Etienne, AJ Dillon

WR (6): Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, Chris Brazzell II, Brycen Tremayne, Jimmy Horn Jr.

TE (3): Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans

OL (9): Rasheed Walker, Damien Lewis, Luke Fortner, Robert Hunt, Taylor Moton, Monroe Freeling, Sam Hecht, Chandler Zavala, Stone Forsythe

DL (5): Derrick Brown, Bobby Brown III, Lee Hunter, Cam Jackson, LaBryan Ray

Edge (6): Jaelan Phillips, Nic Scourton, Patrick Jones II, Princely Umanmielen, Thomas Incoom, Trevis Gipson

LB (5): Devin Lloyd, Trevin Wallace, Claudin Cherelus, Bam Martin-Scott, Jackson Kuwatch

CB (6): Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Corey Thornton, Will Lee III, Chau Smith-Wade, Akayleb Evans

S (4): Tre'von Moehrig, Nick Scott, Lathan Ransom, Zakee Wheatley

SPECIALISTS (3): Ryan Fitzgerald (PK), Sam Martin (P), JJ Jansen (LS)