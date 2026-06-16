Sources: Cameron Jordan to return to Saints on 1-year deal

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The New Orleans Saints are set to bring back star defensive end Cameron Jordan for a 16th season, sources told ESPN.

The Saints and Jordan are putting the finishing touches on a one-year, incentive-laden deal during the veteran's visit with the team Tuesday, according to sources.

Jordan, 36, became a free agent in March when his last contract with the Saints automatically voided.

The Saints, however, never shut the door on getting Jordan back, even after acquiring former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson in a trade during the NFL draft earlier this year.

Jordan told former Saints teammate Terron Armstead in March that he had three teams he was considering as a free agent, adding that he understood that his age was a factor in negotiations even though he had 10.5 sacks last year.

Jordan was the Saints' first-round pick out of Cal in 2011 and has 132 official sacks, a team record since that statistic became official in 1982. He also ranks first in franchise history with 175 tackles for loss, fourth in pass deflections (67), fifth in forced fumbles (17) and 10th in fumble recoveries (12).