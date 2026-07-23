2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp preview

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TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 training camp runs from Tuesday to Aug. 26 at the Advent Health Training Center in Tampa, Florida.

Last season the Bucs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019. With the departures of receiver Mike Evans (free agency) and linebacker Lavonte David (retirement), a new wave of leadership must step forward.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield must also bounce back from an injury-marred season and as of this writing, must do so without a new contract in-hand. Mayfield said he and his agent would not continue negotiations once training camp arrived, and he's not the only one, as Pro Bowl nose tackle Vita Vea was a minicamp 'hold in.'

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

Can Mayfield bounce back?

We're just now discovering the extent of Mayfield's injuries from last season -- a sprained MCL and PCL since Week 2, a biceps contusion that turned the entire muscle purple and a left shoulder injury. How much did that hamper his performance, where is his true ceiling and if a new deal doesn't get done before the start of camp, how will it impact him in 2026? Mayfield said back in June, "The guys in that locker and the staff know that I'm still going to be me. I'm still going to do everything I can to help this team win a Super Bowl. And to me, that's the priority. Everything else will take care of itself."

Three players to watch

Edge Rueben Bain Jr.: The Bucs are hoping they can reignite their pass rush with this year's 15th overall draft pick. The last time a Bucs draft pick reached 10 or more sacks in a single season was Marcus Jones in 2000.

CB Benjamin Morrison: Morrison underwent bilateral hip surgery going into the 2025 draft, and he missed seven games in 2025 because of injuries and was, as coach Todd Bowles put it, "nicked up" with a leg injury during OTAs. Will this be another Jamel Dean situation with constant injuries?

WR Ted Hurst III: With Evans gone, the Bucs don't have a true "X" receiver, but the 6-foot-3 rookie could help fill that void. It's not a requirement for this offense, but it can most certainly give new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson much more flexibility, especially in a room with a lot of F/Z receivers.

Key position battles

Cornerback: Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish are all vying for two starting outside jobs. Parrish was also the team's starting nickelback last year, so if he wins one of those jobs, will he channel Rondé Barber and move inside in third down passing situations, or does this open the door for rookie Keionte Scott?

Wide receiver: Even without Evans, it's an awfully crowded room with Chris Godwin Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, Tez Johnson and Kameron Johnson -- the team's kickoff and punt return specialist. Plus you add in Hurst and David Sills V, who has experience in Robinson's offense. They did keep seven last year for their initial 53 -- even with McMillan not on the list as he was placed on injured reserved.

Keep an eye on: Changes around the coaching staff

The Bucs retained Bowles despite missing the playoffs, but he did fire several members of the coaching staff, feeling change was necessary. Interestingly, much of the change on the defensive side of the ball involved elevations instead of bringing in new voices, with the exception of defensive line coach Marcus West. Will this be enough to correct some of last season's shortcomings, like the agonizing third-and-28 and fourth-and-14 gaffes that might have cost them a playoff berth?

Buccaneers' 53-man roster projection

QB (2): Baker Mayfield, Jake Browning

WR (6): Chris Godwin Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, Tez Johnson, Ted Hurst III, Kameron Johnson

RB (3): Bucky Irving, Kenny Gainwell, Sean Tucker

TE (4): Cade Otton, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft, Bauer Sharp

OL (9): Tristan Wirfs, Ben Bredeson, Graham Barton, Cody Mauch, Luke Goedeke, Justin Skule, Benjamin Chukwuma, Dan Feeney, Billy Schrauth

DL (6): Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey, A'Shawn Robinson, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Elijah Roberts, DeMonte Capehart

OLB (5): Yaya Diaby, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Rueben Bain Jr., Anthony Nelson, David Walker

ILB (4): Alex Anzalone, Josiah Trotter, Christian Rozeboom, SirVocea Dennis

CB (6): Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Parrish, Keionte Scott, Ayden Garnes, Josh Hayes

S (5): Antoine Winfield Jr., Tykee Smith, Miles Killebrew, JJ Roberts, Rashad Wisdom

SPECIALISTS (3): Chase McLaughlin, Evan Deckers, Riley Dixon