2026 Arizona Cardinals training camp preview

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TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals' 2026 training camp started Wednesday and ends Aug. 11 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Arizona enters training camp coming off a turbulent offseason following a 3-14 campaign that cost Jonathan Gannon his job and kick started the Mike LaFleur era. In March, Arizona cut quarterback Kyler Murray, and then the Cardinals spent the offseason program without their presumptive starter, Jacoby Brissett, in attendance as he awaits a reworked contract for this coming season. LaFleur's first offseason was anything but calm. But will that be a prelude to a similar training camp? Only time will tell.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

What will happen with Brissett?

The QB held out of the offseason program and all the voluntary practices he could during the offseason, and was a hold-in during mandatory minicamp -- as he awaited a reworked contract for this season. He is currently scheduled to earn $1.5 million guaranteed but a source told ESPN he is looking for more. With camp starting, a new deal is still not done. If Brissett reports to camp without a new contract, the questions will continue, and LaFleur's first camp will start with a cloud of uncertainty hovering overhead.

Three players to watch

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. The third-year wide out ended last season with injuries to both feet so seeing how he looks now that he's back healthy will be as interesting of a storyline as there is in camp. He has yet to hit receiving 1,000 yards in a seaosn, so plenty of eyes will be on the former fourth-overall pick to see if he can live up to the hype that accompanied him when he was drafted.

QB Carson Beck. The rookie has impressed throughout the offseason and has a shot at winning the backup role, but the competition with Gardner Minshew II will be fierce and far from guaranteed. He has the physical attributes to play at the NFL level and gained valuable experience in college, playing in 55 games over six seasons, but can both of those combine into enough production and good film to convince LaFleur to give Beck the backup job?

DT Walter Nolen III. Last year's first-round pick was hampered by injuries throughout his first season and gave one small glimpse of who Arizona thinks he can be during a "Monday Night Football" win over Dallas in November. With plenty of time to heal, Nolen will be expected to hit the ground running and show why he was a first-round pick.

Key position battle

Running back: Talk about a lot of cooks in the kitchen. Arizona drafted running back Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick less than two months after signing Tyler Allgeier as a free agent while it already had James Conner and Trey Benson on the roster. Conner and Benson won't roll over easily and give their jobs away, but room will have to be made for Love, given how much draft equity the Cardinals put into him.

And then there's Allgeier, who has been in this situation in Atlanta when the Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson and he took over Allgeier's starting job. There may not end up being a more competitive position battle in all of camp than there will be in the running backs room.

Keep an eye on: WR1

In theory, Harrison is Arizona's WR1 based on draft status and pedigree. However, after how Michael Wilson played last season, when he caught 1,006 yards, breaking the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career, Wilson may think otherwise. And while some may dismiss the need to label a receiver WR1 and WR2, in the Cardinals' scheme it's widely important because of All-Pro tight end Trey McBride, who'll be as big a part of the passing game as Harrison and Wilson.

Whoever ends up as WR2 could, potentially, be the third receiving option, and the third receiving option doesn't tend to get their fair share of passes.

Cardinals' 53-man roster projection

QB (3): Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew II, Carson Beck

RB: (4): Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, James Conner, Trey Benson

WR (6): Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Kendrick Bourne, Devin Duvernay, Reggie Virgil, Xavier Weaver

TE (3): Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins, Tip Reiman

OL (10): Paris Johnson Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Hjalte Froholdt, Isaiah Adams, Elijah Wilkinson, Chase Bisontis, Hayden Conner, Christian Jones, Jon Gaines II, Demontrey Jacobs.

DL (7): Walter Nolen III, Darius Robinson, Roy Lopez, Dante Stills, Jonah Williams, L.J. Collier, PJ Mustipher.

LB (8): Josh Sweat, Zaven Collins, Jordan Burch, Baron Browning, Mack Wilson Sr., Cody Simon, Karson Sharar, Owen Pappoe

CB (5): Garrett Williams, Max Melton, Will Johnson, Denzel Burke, Kei'Trel Clark

S (4): Budda Baker, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Andrew Wingard, Kitan Crawford

SPECIALISTS (3): Chad Ryland (K), Blake Gillikin (P), Casey Kreiter (LS)