2026 Los Angeles Rams training camp preview

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LOS ANGELES -- The Rams' 2026 training camp runs from July 26 to Aug. 7 at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

The Rams enter training camp as Super Bowl favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles, who lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game last season, made two huge trades to improve its defense going into the 2026 season. In March, the Rams traded for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie and in June, they traded for reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

On the other side of the ball, Los Angeles has the reigning MVP (quarterback Matthew Stafford), the 2025 league leader in receptions (wide receiver Puka Nacua) and receiving touchdowns (wide receiver Davante Adams).

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

Can the Rams live up to the hype?

Based on the offseason moves, it sure feels like a Super Bowl or bust year for the Rams from the outside.

But Rams coach Sean McVay was asked about that pressure, and he said while the team isn't "naive to the things that are being said," he wants to make sure the outside noise doesn't affect the group. "We have to be humble," McVay said. "We have to stay connected."

The last three seasons, the Rams have made it one round further in the playoffs than the year before. While McVay has been clear that a team must start all over again at the beginning of each season, there's no doubt the moves made during the offseason have positioned the Rams even closer to the ability to play in Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in February.

Three players to watch

WR Puka Nacua. The fifth-round pick in 2023 is entering the final season of his rookie deal. Will the Rams star receiver show up for the start of camp and practice? Nacua had 129 catches for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

DE Myles Garrett. The Rams got a glimpse of Garrett on their practice field during the end of OTAs, but training camp will be the first time they will get to see him in pads. The edge rusher had an NFL-record 23 sacks last season and 33 tackles for loss.

OLB Byron Young. The Rams outside linebacker is also entering the final season of his rookie deal and could be in line for a contract extension. Young had nine sacks in his first seven games in 2025 but dealt with a knee injury and had just three the rest of the season.

Key position battle

Backup quarterback: After the Rams drafted Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the No. 13 pick, McVay said he and 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett would compete to back up Stafford.

But while Bennett has had time in McVay's offense, it seems unlikely he will beat out the first-round pick during training camp. It will be interesting to see how McVay handles preseason and training camp reps between the pair, especially if Stafford is on a modified schedule.

Last season, Bennett started and played the first two preseason games while McVay rested Stafford and backup Jimmy Garoppolo. How McVay handles those first two preseason games this year should give an indication to how he's feeling about the two quarterbacks.

Keep an eye on: Will Aaron Donald come out of retirement?

The future Hall of Fame defensive tackle retired in March 2024 after 10 NFL seasons, but the Rams trading for Garrett in June spurred conversation about the possibility of Donald's return for the chance to play with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. No one with the organization has shut it down.

In June, McVay said the team is of course open to the possibility but said ultimately it would be up to Donald.

He did say, "If Aaron decides he wants to dust them off at the age of 35, I bet you he could still do it at a pretty high clip."

Even if Donald does not decide to come back before the start of -- or during --- training camp, it wouldn't be a surprise for him to unretire at some point during the 2026 season.

Rams' 53-man roster projection

QB (2): Matthew Stafford, Ty Simpson

The Rams have kept three quarterbacks on their roster for the past two seasons, but this projection sees Los Angeles cutting Stetson Bennett after the preseason and carrying just two. After the Rams drafted Simpson, head coach Sean McVay said he and Bennett would compete to back up Stafford, but it would be a huge surprise if it is not the rookie quarterback filling that role.

RB (4): Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Jarquez Hunter, Ronnie Rivers

WR (6): Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith, Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels

TE (5): Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson, Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen, Max Klare

Five tight ends on a 53-man roster would be unheard of for most teams -- and the Rams before last season -- but seems the most likely scenario going into training camp. Los Angeles had 331 plays in 13 personnel last season, more than twice as many as any other team, according to ESPN Research.

OL (10): Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, Warren McClendon Jr., David Quessenberry, Beaux Limmer, Justin Dedich, Keagen Trost, Dylan McMahon

DL (6): Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, Braden Fiske, Tyler Davis, Ty Hamilton, Tim Keenan III

LB (8): Myles Garrett, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, Desjuan Johnson, Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Shaun Dolac, Grant Stuard

CB (4): Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Josh Wallace, Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

The Rams revamped this room after last season, trading for McDuffie and signing Watson to a three-year, $51 million deal. Behind those two, it's a thin group going into training camp. Los Angeles does have two undrafted rookies -- Nyzier Fourqurean and Al'zillion Hamilton -- who could compete for a fifth roster spot.

S (5): Quentin Lake, Kam Curl, Kamren Kinchens, Jaylen McCollough, Tanner Ingle

SPECIALISTS (3): Harrison Mevis (K), Ethan Evans (P), Joe Cardona (LS)