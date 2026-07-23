2026 San Francisco 49ers training camp preview

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SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers' 2026 training camp will run from Saturday to Aug. 12 at the SAP Training Center.

The Niners are coming off a 12-5 season that ended with a blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC divisional round. With the Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams still boasting elite rosters, San Francisco spent its offseason adding proven veterans with an eye toward keeping pace in the NFC West.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching as the Niners open camp:

Did the 49ers do enough to contend in football's toughest division?

A 35-point playoff defeat would seem to indicate the Niners have a long road back to the top of their division. But they don't see it that way, as their many offseason moves can attest.

They added wide receivers Mike Evans and Christian Kirk, defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and linebacker Dre Greenlaw. And they figure to get some of their stars back from injury, including defensive end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner and tight end George Kittle. Even their top three 2026 draft picks (wideout De'Zhaun Stribling, edge rusher Romello Height and running back Kaelon Black) are age 23 or older and have extensive college football experience.

If all of the above falls into place, the Niners hope they can catch -- and potentially pass -- Seattle and Los Angeles in the NFC West and reclaim the conference's top spot.

Three players to watch

RB Christian McCaffrey. In 2025, McCaffrey earned NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors and finished second for the Offensive Player of the Year Award. That came after a league-high 450 touches. It's clear from San Francisco's 40-16 record when McCaffrey plays that they need him available as much as possible, but they must strike the proper balance to keep him fresh in his age-30 season.

DT Alfred Collins. His rookie season took some time to get going after he arrived with a calf injury, but the Niners were pleased with how Collins reshaped his body and improved as the campaign went along. He is coming back from offseason shoulder surgery, but if he can take another step forward, it would help solidify the defensive line.

WR Ricky Pearsall. Pearsall looked ready to make a big leap last season, posting 20 catches for 327 yards before getting hurt in Week 4. Ankle and knee issues persisted, and Pearsall wasn't able to recapture that early success. With Stribling, Evans and Kirk around, there should be more opportunities for Pearsall to excel in a pivotal third season.

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Key position battles

Left guard: This is the one starting offensive position that's wide open, as the Niners again sift through their interior options. Veteran Robert Jones and Connor Colby are the best early bets, but rookie Carver Willis and veteran Brett Toth also figure into the mix. San Francisco could use some stability here after rotating at the position in 2025.

Outside linebacker: Greenlaw's return after a year with the Broncos cements him as the starter on the weak side, but he also has struggled to stay healthy, which means finding a reliable backup will be essential. That player could double as the starter on the strong side, with incumbent Luke Gifford, Nick Martin, Garret Wallow and rookie Jaden Dugger in the competition. The Niners are intrigued by Dugger's length and speed, but it might take some time for him to catch up to the others.

Safety: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris suggested that the Niners will look at every possible safety combination during camp. Returnees Ji'Ayir Brown and Malik Mustapha will most likely get the first look. Marques Sigle also got some reps with the top group in the spring, and San Francisco added veteran Ashtyn Davis via free agency. More will be expected of this group than last season's lot, though an improved pass rush would undoubtedly make life easier for whomever starts here.

Keep an eye on: Star players returning from injury

The Niners' lengthy 2025 injury list read like an All-Pro ballot as Warner, Bosa, Kittle, quarterback Brock Purdy and others dealt with serious setbacks that cost them substantial time. The majority of those stars should be back by the beginning of training camp or soon after.

Purdy is fine. Warner has already been cleared. Bosa could be back at the start of camp or early into it. And Kittle is optimistic he'll be ready for Week 1, if not right afterward. San Francisco has a difficult second-half schedule, which means getting as much of their star power back for a potentially lighter first half will be integral for a much-needed fast start.

49ers' 53-man roster projection

QB (2): Brock Purdy, Mac Jones

Second-year QB Kurtis Rourke is an intriguing developmental prospect whom the Niners stashed on IR in 2025 because of a knee injury. If he has a good camp, they'd likely aim to keep him as the potential long-term backup behind Purdy when Jones departs. But San Francisco might have to risk exposing Rourke to waivers to get him to the practice squad because of needs at other positions.

RB (4): Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, Jordan James, Kaelon Black

WR (7): Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk, De'Zhaun Stribling, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing

TE (3): George Kittle, Jake Tonges, Luke Farrell

OL (9): Trent Williams, Dominick Puni, Jake Brendel, Colton McKivitz, Brett Toth, Vederian Lowe, Robert Jones, Carver Willis, Enrique Cruz Jr.

DL (9): Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, Osa Odighizuwa, C.J. West, Keion White, Gracen Halton, Romello Height, Sam Okuayinonu

With Williams and Bosa coming off ACL injuries and White recovering after getting shot in the foot, this is a roster spot that could see plenty of early-season juggling. San Francisco traditionally goes heavy on numbers here, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the team makes another addition to the edge rusher group in training camp that changes the math.

LB (7): Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Tatum Bethune, Luke Gifford, Jaden Dugger, Garret Wallow, Nick Martin

The Niners don't usually carry this many linebackers, but they have a lot of options here and might deem it too soon to give up on 2025 third-round pick Martin after Wallow's late-season emergence. Things would have to play out a certain way elsewhere, but the competition at this spot should be fierce in training camp.

CB (6): Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, Siran Neal, Ephesians Prysock, Nate Hobbs

S (3): Ji'Ayir Brown, Malik Mustapha, Marques Sigle

SPECIALISTS (3): Jon Weeks (LS), Corliss Waitman (P), Eddy Pineiro (K)