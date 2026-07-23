2026 Seattle Seahawks training camp preview

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SEATTLE -- Seahawks training camp runs from July 25 to Aug. 13 at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington.

The Super Bowl LX champions haven't even been the most talked-about team in their own division since beating the New England Patriots to claim their second Lombardi Trophy. Whereas the Los Angeles Rams solidified their status as betting favorites to win Super Bowl LXI with their trade for Myles Garrett, among other marquee moves, general manager John Schneider and coach Mike Macdonald focused on retaining their own players this offseason in lieu of splash additions.

But the Seahawks won't continue to fly under the radar for long. Not with HBO's "Hard Knocks" following them around this summer, and not with a roster that still looks championship-caliber.

Here's a closer look at what we'll be watching at camp:

Are the Seahawks built for a repeat run after offseason departures?

In addition to offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, they lost one half of their two-man rushing attack in Kenneth Walker III, starting safety Coby Bryant, No. 3 cornerback Riq Woolen and rotational edge rusher Boye Mafe. It sounds like a lot until you realize that the Seahawks re-signed every other free agent who contributed to their 17-win season, did not have any cap casualties and kept more of their roster intact than most recent Super Bowl winners.

Kubiak's departure might be the biggest of the five. It means Seattle will be relying on a first-time coordinator in Brian Fleury.

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Three players to watch

QB Sam Darnold. Having a new coordinator doesn't mean that Darnold has to learn an entirely new offense, as Fleury is installing a scheme similar to Kubiak's. But between Fleury and his new position coaches, Jake Peetz and Tyson Prince, the Pro Bowl quarterback will have different voices in his ear than what he had in 2025. Their challenge will be to coax better decision-making out of Darnold -- he led the NFL in turnovers during the regular season before avoiding costly mistakes in the playoffs -- without curtailing his play-making.

WR Tory Horton. One of the biggest swing factors for Seattle's offense is whether the second-year receiver can get, and stay, on the field. Horton caught five touchdown passes (and also scored on a punt return) over the first eight games in 2025, but then missed the rest of his rookie season with a shin injury that wouldn't heal. Horton didn't practice during the spring. Macdonald said he should be ready around the start of camp.

WR Rashid Shaheed. We're listing two receivers here because the Seahawks need someone from that group to take pressure off Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The AP Offensive Player of the Year had a target share of nearly 36% in 2025, the highest of any player since 2012. Before giving JSN a record extension in March, Seattle re-signed Shaheed for three years and $51 million with the expectation that he'll produce more on offense than he did after his midseason arrival, when he averaged 29.3 scrimmage yards per game. Shaheed was a standout of Seattle's offseason program.

Key position battles

Running back: Last year, it was Walker and Zach Charbonnet splitting the touches. It looks like it'll be more of a three-man committee this year as Seattle waits for Charbonnet to return from February surgery to repair a torn ACL. The Seahawks are high on George Holani and, by all appearances, plan to give him a good chunk of the work alongside No. 32 overall pick Jadarian Price but. Free-agent pickup Emanuel Wilson gives them a power runner.

Safety: The Seahawks drafted Bud Clark with the 64th overall pick to give them a potential replacement for Bryant. But he'll have to beat out Ty Okada, who earned the right to compete for the job after playing well as a fill-in starter last season. Elsewhere in Seattle's secondary, veteran Noah Igbinoghene and third-round pick Julian Neal will vie to replace Woolen as the No. 3 corner.

Right guard: Anthony Bradford's up-and-down play gave the Seahawks no choice but to bring in someone who would at least challenge him for the starting job he's held the last three seasons. Seattle traded a 2027 fourth-round pick to move into the fifth round this year for Beau Stephens, who will give Bradford a push.

Keep an eye on: Devon Witherspoon's contract situation

Curiously, Witherspoon has yet to sign an extension despite Seattle making its initial offer more than three months ago. The star corner looked fully engaged while practicing throughout the spring, showing his usual enthusiasm and no sign of unhappiness over the state of negotiations. Might this situation drag out just long enough for "Hard Knocks" to document Witherspoon agreeing to a record-setting deal?

Seahawks' 53-man roster projection

QB (3): Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe

RB (4): George Holani, Jadarian Price, Emanuel Wilson, Robbie Ouzts

As expected, the Seahawks placed Charbonnet on the physically unable to perform list to begin camp. Kenny McIntosh, who's recovering from surgery to repair the torn ACL he suffered last summer, was also placed on PUP.

TE (4): AJ Barner, Eric Saubert, Elijah Arroyo, Brady Russell

WR (5): Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, Jake Bobo, Tory Horton

In this projection, sixth-round pick Emmanuel Henderson Jr. begins the season on the Seahawks' practice squad and gets elevated for games while they wait for a spot to open up on their 53-man roster.

OL (9): Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Jalen Sundell, Anthony Bradford, Abraham Lucas, Josh Jones, Beau Stephens, Mason Richman, Bryce Cabeldue

The notable name missing here is Olu Oluwatimi. Seattle's backup center is a candidate to be traded now that Sundell has established himself as the starter. Jones' status bears monitoring. The Seahawks signed veteran backup tackle Bobby Hart in June because, as Macdonald cryptically explained, Jones was not ready to practice. "So he needs to become ready to practice," Macdonald added. "That's his responsibility."

DL (6): Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, Jarran Reed, Rylie Mills, Mike Morris, Brandon Pili

OLB (5): Uchenna Nwosu, DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall, Dante Fowler Jr., Jared Ivey

ILB (4): Ernest Jones IV, Drake Thomas, Tyrice Knight, Chazz Surratt

S (5): Julian Love, Bud Clark, Ty Okada, Nick Emmanwori, D'Anthony Bell

CB (5): Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe, Julian Neal, Noah Igbinoghene, Nehemiah Pritchett

SPECIALISTS (3): Jason Myers (K), Michael Dickson (P), Chris Stoll (LS)