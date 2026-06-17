Four things we learned from Bills minicamp

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ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- In his first offseason as head coach Joe Brady laid out clear goals for the Buffalo Bills to accomplish during the offseason program.

As quarterback Josh Allen listed them last week, "Connect, compete, condition. And then come out here and just have a lot of fun and play some football."

As the team breaks for summer, the message from One Bills Drive is that those early goals were met.

"We're competing at a very high level," Allen said. "Guys are flying around; we've done a good job of connecting." The quarterback pointed out his teammates still cheering for each other as Allen conducted his post-practice press conference.

The three days of mandatory minicamp -- two full practices and a walk-through -- offered the clearest insight yet of where this team stands with the season drawing closer.

Here are four things we learned.

Left guard competition

A battle for the offensive line opening persists between free agent addition Austin Corbett and returning backup and jumbo tight end Alec Anderson. Based on practices, Corbett has the early lead.

"It's important to see the technique and the communication," Brady said. "...I'm understanding that there is a point in the offseason, they're only allowed to be so physical. So, it is hard to make some of the judgments."

For the last two seasons, Anderson has been active for all 17 games, starting six. He originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Corbett, a nine-year veteran, spent the last four seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Corbett and Anderson have experience under similar systems. Former Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer retired this offseason, and Brady hired Pat Meyer, who worked as an assistant under Kromer previously, to fill the role. Corbett was coached by Kromer on the 2020 Los Angeles Rams.

"[Corbett's] seen so much, also from the Kromer tree, so that helps a lot," center Connor McGovern said. "... Alec, I think the past few years, being the backup center, it's really slowed the game down for him and allowed him to see more."

Training camp will provide a better look at the position that has experienced significant turnover in the last decade.

"I'm gonna show up as Alec Anderson at camp, and I'm gonna do my thing. I'm gonna ball," Anderson said. "I'm gonna be nasty. I'm gonna try to f--- people up ... and I'm gonna let the stones drop how they do."

James Cook's return

Last year, Cook had all eyes on him as his agent and the Bills underwent contract negotiations. The running back received a four-year extension and finished the 2025 season with the rushing title (1,621 yards).

His contract is no longer an issue, but he was not in attendance for any of the voluntary work open to the media. Cook participated in mandatory minicamp and disclosed that his family is why he wasn't present earlier.

"I have kids that stay in Miami, so I just wanted to be around them a lot more and just continue to work and get better," Cook said.

Cook is coming off the best season of his career with career highs in carries (309), yards and rushing first downs (68). He said that he's "ready to go," if asked to take on a similar load this year -- but that he would like to protect the ball better (six fumbles in 2025).

When Cook wasn't in the building, Brady stayed in touch.

"I am always going to want guys here, but it's voluntary. It's part of it," Brady said. "[Cook] has a great work ethic and a great approach."

Summer work with teammates

There is a lengthy six-week stretch between the end of Bills mandatory minicamp to the start of the team's training camp.

Allen discussed plans to get a group of offensive players together in late-June or mid-July earlier in the offseason, something that Brady sees willaccomplish multiple goals.

"I think those are great opportunities for guys to get together," Brady said during minicamp. "...They throw, but after that, are they breaking bread together? Are they hanging with each other? ... It's part of the reason we go away for training camp and that's just another extension of it."

On defense, rookie T.J. Parker originally planned to go back to Clemson for his training, but when Parker asked veteran outside linebacker Bradley Chubb where he was working this summer, Chubb invited the second-round pick to join him.

"[Chubb's] down there in Florida, so I'm like, 'Let's go ahead and get in that heat and let's work,'" Parker said. "So, super excited about that and just can't wait to continue building that bond."

Injuries to watch going into training camp

--Outside linebacker Michael Hoecht continues to make progress as he recovers from a torn right Achilles. He participated in individual drills during minicamp.

--Inside linebacker is an intriguing position for the Bills as Dorian Williams missed the offseason program due to injury. Brady declined to get into specifics but said that he anticipated Williams being ready for training camp. Williams was using crutches to get around in the team's training room during the week. His absence opens the door for rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr.

--Wide receiver Joshua Palmer elevated his participation during minicamp, including partaking in team drills. He continues to battle back from a left ankle injury suffered in Week 6.

"I'm feeling a lot better. I'm starting to feel a lot more like myself ... pre-injury," Palmer said.