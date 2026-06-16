Jaguars to auction off Trevor Lawrence's wig used for viral faux haircut

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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are giving everyone a chance to look like Trevor Lawrence.

Or at least what the franchise tried to trick everyone into thinking Lawrence looks like. The team is giving away the wig Lawrence wore during its schedule release video that featured him cutting the long, blond hair he has had since his days at Clemson.

Lawrence actually wore a long-haired wig over his real hair, which the stylist cut instead, giving Lawrence a short-haired 'do that made him -- according to teammate Arik Armstead -- look like a Disney character.

You only get one wig! Amaze your friends ✨: https://t.co/kmL5WtT6pM pic.twitter.com/siR8ZFT40K — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) June 15, 2026

The video, released May 14, caused a stir, with 3.8 million views as of June 16. Its virality was so strong that the team put out a behind-the-scenes clip the following day to assure Jaguars fans that it was a fake.

"I think our team did a great job with the video," Lawrence said. "I mean, the haircut wasn't great. It didn't look good, but it looked real."