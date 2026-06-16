Falcons QB Penix expects to be full go by training camp

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has not yet taken part in full practices, specifically 11-on-11 team sessions, after undergoing ACL surgery last fall. He expects that to change when training camp begins.

Penix, who tore his left ACL in Week 11 last season, said Tuesday after minicamp practice that he is not yet 100%, but he is right where he needs to be at this point in his recovery.

Penix said he plans to be a full go for practice when the Falcons return for camp in late July.

"That's the expectation," Penix said. "I know I go see my doctor before all that kicks off. So, it's really up to my doc."

Penix, 26, said if it were up to him, he'd be practicing fully right now. But this is also the third ACL surgery he has been through -- he tore the right one twice in college -- so he understands it's a process to get back.

"I felt confident with everything," Penix said. "Sometimes the trainers, they stand to the side and tell me, 'No, you can't do it.' And I'm like, 'I feel like I can do it.' But I just listen to those guys and just, like I said, continue to just trust my body, trust my knee. If it was up to me, I'd go out there and do everything. I'd do 11-on-11 now, but that's obviously the smart thing, just understanding it's more than just my want to play. Obviously, I got to care about my body and my future as well."

The Falcons signed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the offseason after his release by the Miami Dolphins to compete with Penix. Last week, Atlanta quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt said there can't really be a true competition until Tagovailoa and Penix are on an equal footing, doing the same things in practice.

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski mostly reiterated that Tuesday.

"We're not giving out any jobs in June," Stefanski said. ... "With any competition, quote unquote, those things work themselves out down the line, but we just have to be as a team. I think we have to realize, players have to realize that we're all working towards the same goal right now in June and that's building a foundation for this football season."

The Falcons took Penix at No. 8 overall in 2024. He took over as starter from Kirk Cousins in late 2024 and remained in that role until tearing his ACL last November. Penix has started 12 games in two seasons. He has completed 59.6% of his passes for 2,757 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.