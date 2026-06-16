Jets: Knicks' title run 'added motivation' amid 57-year drought

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FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Long shots can dream, too.

The New York Jets haven't won the Super Bowl in 57 years, with many naysayers predicting more gloom this season, but they're drawing inspiration from their local basketball brethren.

The New York Knicks' first NBA championship in 53 years -- and the euphoria that has enveloped the city -- has fueled many of the folks at One Jets Drive.

"I think that's a special thing, to see the energy and just how devoted the fans are to the team and the city," quarterback Geno Smith said Tuesday after the Jets' first minicamp practice. "It gives us a little bit of added motivation. We're motivated already, but, man, just watching those guys win that championship, it has to do something for you as a competitor."

Running back Breece Hall attended the title-clinching game Saturday night in San Antonio, where he watched from a suite with New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart. Hall said he cheered on the Knicks, two of whom he considers friends - Mikal Bridges and Tyler Kolek.

"I went to eat wings with Tyler the other day in the city -- we were watching UFC fights -- and I congratulated him and I'm like, 'I can't wait to have that feeling,'" Hall said. "So there's definitely positive jealousy because I want my team to be able to do that as well."

The Jets acknowledge they have a long way to go. They haven't made the playoffs in 15 years and they're coming off a 3-14 season, but optimism is up after what they believe was a productive offseason.

Coach Aaron Glenn said the "beautiful" thing about the Knicks' championship run was how they got stronger late in the game, how they pulled off some of the most improbable comebacks in NBA history.

Glenn calls it "competitive stamina," and he's trying to instill that in his team as he tries to build a winning culture. He said he addressed it with the team at the start of the offseason program in April.

"You've probably heard me say this before, but, man, competitive stamina -- that's something that those men showed throughout that whole series and that's a real thing," Glenn said.

"It's something that we're working on, and the way you do that is, me as a coach, I have to make sure I create that in practice. It's hard to do that in OTAs because the physical part of it, but once we come to training camp, you can bet your ass that we're going to work on competitive stamina, because those Knicks those guys showed it."

The Jets aren't expected to contend this season. At +20000, they have the fourth longest odds to win the Super Bowl, according to Draft Kings. The players hear the outside noise. It's hard to raise a fuss when you've endured 10 straight losing seasons, but Hall said he likes the vibes around the team.

"We're hungry," he said. "We're going to try to surprise everybody this year."