OK with franchise tag, George Pickens at Cowboys minicamp

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FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens said he is prepared to play the 2026 season on the franchise tag.

"Like the tag and all that, it's just football first," Pickens said after the first day of mandatory minicamp. "So, definitely play football first, kind of like I did last year, and then worry about [the contract] ... Well, let my agent worry about it really."

Pickens did not participate in the voluntary part of the Cowboys' offseason program but never thought about skipping the minicamp as a way to kick-start negotiations on a long-term deal.

Before the draft, the Cowboys announced they would not negotiate a long-term deal with Pickens and soon thereafter he signed the $27.3 million franchise tag. Before signing the tender, owner and general manager Jerry Jones and coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with Pickens about the club's decision.

Pickens said he did not ask Jones why they wanted to wait, nor was he disappointed in not having talks that could have made him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL. He said he it was "super important" to have that conversation.

"Just definitely as a person, as anybody, I would want you to tell your kids or friends exactly what you're going to do," Pickens said.

Schottenheimer never doubted the star receiver would show up for minicamp.

"I think No. 1, what he feels about his brothers in the locker room, the guys he cares about, Dak [Prescott] and CeeDee [Lamb] and Quinnen [Williams] and Kenny Clark and guys like that. That's the first part," Schottenheimer said. "As you guys know, [the] OTAs and offseason program is voluntary. This is the one part of it that's mandatory. He's not the only player that hasn't been at camps around the league. It just shows his commitment to the guys in that locker room and helping us win a Super Bowl."

Schottenheimer said his discussions with Pickens on Monday were more about life and what he has been up to during the offseason, like the trips he has taken.

"He's gotten into golf, which is cool. I love to play golf, so might have to go take his money on the golf course a little bit," Schottenheimer said. "But, no, we just chopped it up about life. Again, great to catch up and he's in a really good spot, which again, his smile is infectious and when he's around it's great for us. I say it all the time the influence he has, I don't even think he has the understanding of how powerful it is because he loves playing the game so much and he loves playing the game specifically here with his teammates."

In Tuesday's workout, Pickens went through individual drills and caught some passes from Dak Prescott. After one completion, Pickens did a little dance that was a sign he said of his happiness to be back. When practice ended, Schottenheimer had Pickens break down the group.

"Everybody was cheering," running back Javonte Williams said. "I mean we were all glad to see him back. We know how hard he works. He might get the rep in public that we know in the locker room people might thing different of him, but we know he's a great person, and we love having him back."

Pickens had been working out and running routes without a quarterback at high school while also having some throwing sessions with Prescott. He said he felt good in his return to work Tuesday but the Cowboys kept him out of the team and seven-on-seven drills to avoid exposure to injury.

Schottenheimer said when training camp starts in Oxnard, California, he expects Pickens to be full go after the same ramp up period every player undergoes.

In his first year with the Cowboys Pickens caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, all career highs. He said it's "super, super fathomable," to put up the same numbers in 2026.

"Now that it's been put on tape and it's been seen, me personally, all I was doing was being my best," Pickens said.