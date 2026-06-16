Chargers' Ladd McConkey expects to be ready for training camp

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EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers' wide receiver Ladd McConkey revealed Tuesday that he strained his left hamstring in Phase 2 of the Chargers offseason program but expects to be ready for training camp in July.

"There's no reason to rush it and really push it and then have another setback and then you bleed into training camp," he said.

McConkey said the injury has forced him to learn offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's offense from the classroom.

"I feel like I've kind of had to switch my mindset," he said. "I can't be out there getting the physical reps, but like what can I do mentally to make up that gap."

As he's watched his teammates participate in McDaniel's installs this offseason, McConkey has gotten excited by the creative designs and how he will look in this system.

"My gosh, I can't wait to get out there, hit some of those motions, some of those shifts," he said.

Even while sidelined, McConkey said McDaniel has already changed the way he thinks about playing receiver. McConkey said McDaniel put together a cut-up of receiver releases from across the NFL and walked him through how defensive backs use leverage at the line of scrimmage.

"Let's really look at it through a defensive perspective," McConkey said. "What's the DB trying to do here? What's his leverage? What's he trying to take away? ... Let's really understand what they're trying to do and take advantage of that."

After what was perhaps the best rookie wide receiving season in team history where he finished with 82 receptions, 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns, McConkey took a step back in year two with lesser totals in almost every major category. He ended the 2025 season with 66 catches, 789 yards and six touchdowns.

Going into year three, he's planning for a bounce back season individually and for the team as a whole.

"I mean, I don't know if it was additionally motivated. I feel like I try to attack every off season like I'm trying to go be the best receiver in the league," McConkey said of last year.

"... But I mean, there definitely is something in the back of your mind that tells you like, all right, that's not happening again."