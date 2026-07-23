2026 New England Patriots training camp preview

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots' 2026 training camp will run from Saturday through Aug. 20 at Gillette Stadium.

And this is a rare situation in which the defending AFC champions aren't viewed as the best team in their own division, according to ESPN's NFL Football Power Index. The Buffalo Bills are, while the Patriots are ranked seventh in the conference.

After a headline-generating offseason -- for better or worse -- New England coach Mike Vrabel, quarterback Drake Maye and wide receiver A.J. Brown hope to buck the odds in one of the franchise's most anticipated campaigns in recent memory.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

Is there a contract resolution with cornerback Christian Gonzalez?

Eligible for an extension for the first time in his career, the 2025 Pro Bowler wasn't present for the majority of the voluntary offseason program, and he participated in only the walk-through/low-tempo portions of mandatory minicamp. Asked on June 9 if he would play this season without a new contract, he said, "We got a long time to the season." That timeline has been condensed.

The Patriots ideally don't want the situation to linger into training camp, but is there a compromise to be reached?

Drake Maye enters his third season as the Patriots' quarterback. Summer Lamont/Icon Sportswire

Three players to watch

WR A.J. Brown. Acquired in a trade from the Eagles for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick on June 1, Brown quickly emerged as a go-to option in the red zone in two weeks of spring practice. As fellow wideout DeMario "Pop" Douglas observed, "It feels like A.J.'s been here since the start. It all feels normal, like he didn't just get here."

QB Drake Maye. A goal of the coaching staff is to "weaponize Drake's mind" as the quarterback enters his second year in coordinator Josh McDaniels' system. One example from the spring came when coaches had Maye hurry to the line of scrimmage after a play but didn't give him a specific playcall, so he could assess the situation himself and decide. The belief is that the continuity puts Maye, last season's MVP runner-up, in position to elevate his play to an even higher level.

LB Gabe Jacas. After having him in for a visit days before the 2026 draft and trading up to select the outside linebacker in the second round (No. 55), the Patriots are counting on Jacas as a pass rusher and edge setter behind veteran starters Dre'Mont Jones and Harold Landry III. But Jacas missed the entire spring after undergoing a knee procedure, according to a source familiar with his rehabilitation, and he is the league's only second-round pick yet to sign a contract.

Key position battles

Wide receiver. This might be as talented and deep of a corps as the Patriots have had since 2007, when Randy Moss and Wes Welker were the headliners. Where Kayshon Boutte fits is a notable question, as he didn't attend voluntary spring workouts and has been rumored to be available in a trade. There are seven roster-worthy wideouts -- Brown, Romeo Doubs, Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, Douglas and Efton Chism III -- and if everyone is healthy, that might be one too many.

Linebacker. The Patriots are relying on starter/signal-caller Robert Spillane (eighth season) to return to full health and a high level of play after a high ankle sprain derailed him last season, as the depth behind him is unproven in their system after Jack Gibbens departed in free agency and the team released Jahlani Tavai. Christian Elliss starts next to Spillane, followed by veterans K.J. Britt, Chad Muma and Otis Reese as well as 2026 sixth-round pick Namdi Obiazor, 2025 practice squad player Amari Gainer and 2026 undrafted free agent Khalil Jacobs.

Running back. Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson are locked as the one-two punch. Then it looks like an open competition for a third spot between Terrell Jennings (10 career games), 2025 undrafted free agent Lan Larison (injured reserve all of his rookie season), 2026 seventh-round pick Jam Miller and rookie free agent Myles Montgomery.

Keep an eye on: Will Campbell at left tackle and the OL trickle-down effect

Campbell, the 2025 first-round pick (No. 4), wasn't the same player in the postseason after coming back from a late-November knee injury. The Patriots believe he'll return to form. They're also high on the potential impact of veteran free agent signing Alijah Vera-Tucker at left guard, should he remain healthy. If the left side of the O-line is solidified, with 2025 third-round pick Jared Wilson moving from left guard to center, the team would have ideal blindside protection for Maye. If not, 2026 first-round pick Caleb Lomu could factor into the mix, as he initially projects as the swing tackle.

53-man roster projection

QB (3): Drake Maye, Tommy DeVito, Behren Morton

RB (3): Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Terrell Jennings

FB (1): Reggie Gilliam

WR (7): A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario "Pop" Douglas, Efton Chism III

TE (2): Hunter Henry, Eli Raridon

This is one of the tougher calls because veteran free agent Julian Hill would have been a lock along with Henry and Raridon had Hill not sustained a season-ending knee injury in spring practices. So, do the Patriots fill that void with Jack Westover or someone else? Or do they go light, knowing Gilliam at fullback provides some TE-type skills and an extra OL is always a possibility?

OL (9): Will Campbell, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jared Wilson, Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses, Caleb Lomu, Ben Brown, James Hudson III, Dametrious Crownover

Marcus Bryant (2025 seventh-round pick) vs. Crownover (2026 sixth-round) should be a good battle that could go either way, and it's possible that Caedan Wallace (2024 third-round) could still be part of the mix to provide much-needed guard depth.

DL: (6): Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Cory Durden, Joshua Farmer, Leonard Taylor III, Eric Gregory

OLB (5): Dre'Mont Jones, Harold Landry III, Gabe Jacas, Elijah Ponder, Bradyn Swinson

LB (4): Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, K.J. Britt, Chad Muma

CB (5): Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, Marcus Jones, Charles Woods, Karon Prunty

I wrestled with the fourth and fifth spots, especially as veteran Kindle Vildor had what seemed like an active spring and he has significant experience (85 games, 31 starts in regular season and postseason). Kobee Minor, the 2025 seventh-round pick, also could be a factor there.

S (5): Kevin Byard, Craig Woodson, Mike Brown, Dell Pettus, Brenden Schooler

SPECIALISTS (3): K Andy Borregales, P Bryce Baringer, LS Julian Ashby