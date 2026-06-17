Cincy coach expecting flood of queries from NFL teams on Sorsby

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CINCINNATI -- Scott Satterfield has fielded plenty of questions from NFL teams about Brendan Sorsby, especially after his former quarterback transferred to Texas Tech and information about Sorsby's gambling addiction became well known.

The University of Cincinnati coach expects the queries to increase now that Sorsby has applied for the NFL supplemental draft.

Brendan Sorsby passed for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns with five interceptions for the Cincinnati Bearcats last season, also running for 580 yards and nine touchdowns. He is expected to draw a lot of attention in the supplemental draft. Imagn Images

"There certainly have been scouts and GMs that have reached out just asking questions and more on a personal level, probably more than the football level, with their interest knowing that potentially something like this could happen. I certainly think now that the news is out, over the next few weeks, there's going to be a lot more inquiries about him and trying to find more about him," Satterfield said Tuesday. "He's very talented, has great size, can run, can throw."

Satterfield said every NFL team had already asked him about Sorsby, especially early in the year when it seemed Sorsby might declare for the NFL draft in April. However, Sorsby chose to play his senior season at Texas Tech after signing a name, image and likeness deal.

Sorsby passed for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns with five interceptions last season. He also ran for 580 yards and nine touchdowns. The Bearcats started 7-1 before losing their final four regular-season games. Sorsby did not play in Cincinnati's 35-13 loss to Navy in the Liberty Bowl.

In 2024, Sorsby completed 64% of his passes for 2,813 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He rushed for 447 yards and nine touchdowns that year.

Sorsby's decision to leave Tech and pursue the NFL marks an about-face, as he had been granted a temporary injunction by a Texas judge June 8 that appeared to clear a path for him to play for the Red Raiders in 2026. Sorsby had been ruled ineligible by the NCAA after it discovered he had placed more than 9,000 bets, totaling at least $90,000, on professional and college sports over four years while enrolled at Indiana, Cincinnati and Texas Tech, including at least 40 wagers involving Indiana football when he was a freshman with the Hoosiers in 2022.

A flurry of legal activity over the past week further muddled that path to eligibility. Cody Campbell, chairman of the Texas Tech board of regents, said in a lengthy statement Monday night that Sorsby would "not be part of the Texas Tech football team this fall" and called the supplemental draft "the only viable and fair path" for Sorsby's future.

Cleveland coach Todd Monken hinted at the kinds of research some teams might be conducting when he was asked whether the Browns would be interested in Sorsby.

"I don't think we're in a position to want to go down that road. That's my opinion, that's not [general manager] Andrew [Berry's]. I think that's a slippery slope when you go down that, irrespective of talent, right? In terms of the situation he's himself in, we all know what that is. He put himself in that situation. And we've seen in other sports with players who have been banned for life from playing in professional sports.

"From my end of it, it's kind of a tough angle to go down that road and think that's going to be your franchise quarterback if he's ever eligible to even play in the NFL," Monken said.

If Sorsby had played for Texas Tech this season, it would have created a circus atmosphere on Oct. 24 when the Red Raiders are scheduled to visit Nippert Stadium for Cincinnati's homecoming game.

Cincinnati has a federal lawsuit pending against Sorsby in Ohio accusing him of breaching his NIL contract following his transfer to Texas Tech. A pretrial conference is scheduled in that case on July 10 -- the same day he is also scheduled to have a pro day near his hometown of Denton, Texas. Sources told ESPN that all 32 teams are likely to be represented at his pro day.

Satterfield said he hopes Sorsby can overcome his problems and bounce back.

"I'm pulling for Brendan in his future endeavors. I think if you just look at the history of the NFL, there are guys that have made mistakes and they still have taken chances on them, so I feel like he will have certainly learned from this and grow, and somebody will give him an opportunity," Satterfield said.

ESPN's Pete Thamel and The Associated Press contributed to this report.