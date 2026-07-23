2026 New York Jets training camp preview

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FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets' 2026 training camp runs from July 28 to Aug. 29 at the Atlantic Health Training Facility in Florham Park.

This is a potential make-or-break season for coach Aaron Glenn, who replaced half his coaching staff (including two coordinators), rebuilt the defense and added journeyman Geno Smith to stabilize the Jets' ever-changing quarterback position.

It would be a major upset if the Jets snap their 15-year playoff drought, the longest active slump among the major North American sports leagues. The pro-tank crowd wants them to "March for Arch" -- Arch Manning or another top quarterback in the 2027 draft -- but this season is about demonstrating progress and developing their young talent. That's how Glenn will be graded.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

Which version of Geno Smith are the Jets getting?

Smith was a disappointment for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, finishing 27th in QBR and leading the NFL with 17 interceptions. The Jets acquired him as their bridge QB, betting he can be the 2022-23 version of himself. In those years, his TD/INT ratio was an impressive 50/22 for the Seattle Seahawks. He's a gunslinger and will push the ball downfield, which should create more chunk plays than last season.

Pass protection is key; Smith's decision-making suffers greatly when he's under pressure. No one expects a Pro Bowl year from Smith, 35. If he can be an average QB by NFL standards, it'll be a win for the Jets.

Aaron Glenn heads into Year 2 as the head coach of the New York Jets. Seth Wenig/AP

Three players to watch

Edge David Bailey. The Jets drafted Bailey over Arvell Reese because they deemed him a better pure pass rusher. Bailey, the highest-drafted defensive player in franchise history (No. 2 overall), should provide much-needed juice on passing downs. It'll be interesting to see how he progresses as a run defender.

WR Adonai Mitchell. He was the talk of the offseason, solidifying his spot as the No. 2 receiver. Everybody knows about his vertical speed; the question is whether he can eliminate the drops and be consistent on a down-to-down basis -- issues that plagued him with the Indianapolis Colts.

TE Mason Taylor. In March, Glenn raved about Taylor, saying he expects the 2025 second-round pick to have "a hell of a year." A month later, the Jets used a first-round pick on speedy tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Yes, they will use more two-tight-end packages than last year, but Taylor's playing time is bound to be affected. Ditto, Jeremy Ruckert.

Key position battles

Backup QB: Rookie Cade Klubnik is the fan favorite because ... well, the success-starved fan base is desperate for a QB of the future. No offense to Bailey Zappe, but it would be a bummer if he wins the No. 2 job. Klubnik is a heady player with plenty of moxie, and he has a strong ally in offensive coordinator Frank Reich. The Jets want to know what they have in Klubnik before next year's draft. If neither player shines in camp, they could go looking to sign a veteran.

Cornerback No. 2: Nahshon Wright is the favorite, but he will be pushed by Azareye'h Thomas. Rookie D'Angelo Ponds could be in the mix, too, but he might slide inside to the slot. Wright recorded five interceptions last season for the Chicago Bears (after only one in his first four seasons), and Thomas played on a Jets defense that failed to pick off a single ball, the first team in the modern era to suffer that indignity.

Kicker: What's the over-under on the number of times Nick Folk's name is mentioned in training camp? The Jets let Folk walk in free agency after an excellent season, setting up an uninspiring Jason Sanders-Cade York battle. Sanders is the better kicker by far, but he hasn't kicked since 2024 because of a hip injury.

Keep an eye on: Mougey making moves

Darren Mougey is a proactive general manager who has made 13 player trades in the past 12 months. What's up his sleeve this summer? They could use help at safety, quarterback (depth), linebacker (depth) and offensive line (depth). The player with the most trade value is edge rusher Will McDonald IV, and he could spark some interest from teams, as he did before last season's trade deadline. In terms of contract extensions, it should be a quiet summer. Mougey got his work done early, locking up running back Breece Hall and guard Joe Tippmann.

Jets' 53-man roster projection

QB (2): Geno Smith, Cade Klubnik

RB (4): Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis, Kene Nwangwu

FB (1): Andrew Beck

WR (6): Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Omar Cooper Jr., Isaiah Williams, Arian Smith, Tim Patrick

TE (3): Kenyon Sadiq, Mason Taylor, Jeremy Ruckert

OL (9): OIu Fashanu, Dylan Parham, Josh Myers, Joe Tippmann, Armand Membou, Max Mitchell, Xavier Newman, Anez Cooper, Chukwuma Okorafor

DL (5): T'Vondre Sweat, Harrison Phillips, David Onyemata, Jowon Briggs, Darrell Jackson Jr.

EDGE (5): David Bailey, Joseph Ossai, Will McDonald IV, Kingsley Enagbare, Braiden McGregor

LB (4): Demario Davis, Jamien Sherwood, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Kiko Mauigoa

CB (6): Brandon Stephens, Nahshon Wright, D'Angelo Ponds, Azareye'h Thomas, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Qwan'tez Stiggers

S (5): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Andre Cisco, Dane Belton, Malachi Moore, VJ Payne

SPECIALISTS (3): Jason Sanders (PK), Austin McNamara (P), Thomas Hennessy (LS)