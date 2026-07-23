2026 Miami Dolphins training camp preview

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins 2026 training camp runs from July 28 to Aug. 26 at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida.

This summer has a starkly different feel than the previous four, with first-year head coach Jeff Hafley taking over for former coach Mike McDaniel. Gone is most of the star power Miami was known for over the past four years, replaced by journeyman veterans and a 13-man draft class. The Dolphins stripped their roster down in their first year of what they hope is a short rebuild under Hafley and new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, and will need their young players to acclimate to the league quickly.

This summer will also feature a spotlight on quarterback Malik Willis as he continues to build chemistry with his new teammates.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

How big of a role will this draft class play right away?

The Dolphins dealt multiple veterans for draft picks this offseason, as Sullivan sought to re-stock the team's young, foundational depth. Players like first-round picks Kadyn Proctor and Chris Johnson, and third-round pick Will Kacmarek will start right away -- but what about players like second-round pick Jacob Rodriguez, third-round picks Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell, and fourth-round pick Kyle Louis?

Miami's lack of depth and starting-caliber talent should pave a route to early playing time for several rookies this season, especially in an obvious rebuilding season.

Three players to watch

QB Malik Willis. The Dolphins moved on from Tua Tagovailoa after six seasons, and are now building around the 27-year-old Willis, who signed a three-year deal with the team this offseason after spending the past two seasons with the Packers. He used the spring to build chemistry with a new group of wide receivers, but he and Miami's pass-catchers will need to refine their timing this summer.

OT Kadyn Proctor. Miami made Proctor the 13th overall pick, taking him instead of highly rated players at positions of need like safety Caleb Downs or defensive end Rueben Bain. Sullivan firmly stood by his decision on draft night, saying Proctor's blend of size (6-foot-7, 352 pounds) and skill was "rare." Although he projects as a long-term tackle, the Dolphins will play him at left guard this season. His teammates and coaches were complimentary of him during spring practices, but the real work will start once the pads go on.

WR Jalen Tolbert. Tolbert signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins this offseason after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. And while he had an unremarkable statistical season in 2025, he broke out in 2024 with 610 yards and seven touchdowns. He could possibly be the Dolphins' top receiver to start the season, but he'll have competition for the role (more on that later). On a team without much proven production at wide receiver, the former third-round pick has an opportunity for another breakout year in 2026.

Key position battles

Wide receiver: The Dolphins signed Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Jalen Raegor and Terrace Marshall Jr. this offseason, and drafted Douglas, Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr. There is no proven No. 1 receiver on this roster -- although both Hafley and Sullivan come from a Green Bay team that also lacked a WR1. The newcomers will compete with veteran returners like Malik Washington and Theo Wease Jr. for reps this summer. Nobody separated from the pack during spring practice, but Atwell and Washington had solid performances.

Defensive back: Miami traded up to take Johnson in the first round, and he will start right away barring a setback in training camp. Dante Trader Jr. will also likely start at safety; the other spots in Miami's secondary aren't as set. Cornerbacks JuJu Brents and Jason Marshall Jr. return, as does Storm Duck -- who was a Week 1 starter before injuries limited him to just two games last season. At safety, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Zayne Anderson and rookie Michael Taaffe will likely compete for the starting job next to Trader.

Keep an eye on: Will this defense be able to rush the passer effectively?

The Dolphins released Bradley Chubb this offseason and added Josh Uche and David Ojabo in free agency, and Trey Moore via the draft. Chop Robinson returns after an underwhelming second season and this coaching staff expects a major step forward from him in 2026. Miami will also get interior pressure from defensive tackle Zach Sieler, who finished with 5.5 sacks last season -- all of which coming after Week 10.

The Dolphins were middle-of-the-pack last season in terms of sack production. With their off-ball linebackers and defensive line, Miami should be solid to strong against the run this season; it remains to be seen how effective this unit will be against the pass.

Dolphins' 53-man roster projection

QB (3): Malik Willis, Quinn Ewers, Mark Gronowski

RB (3): De'Von Achane, Ollie Gordon II, Jaylen Wright

WR (6): Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, Kevin Coleman Jr.

TE (4): Greg Dulcich, Will Kacmarek, Seydou Traore, Ben Sims

OL (9): Patrick Paul, Kadyn Proctor, Aaron Brewer, Jonah Savaiinaea, Austin Jackson, Jamaree Salyer, DJ Campbell, Andrew Meyer, Charlie Heck

DL/Edge (10): Chop Robinson, Josh Uche, David Ojabo, Trey Moore, Cameron Goode, Max Llewellyn, Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers

LB (5): Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, Jacob Rodriguez, Kyle Louis, Willie Gay Jr.

CB (6): Chris Johnson, JuJu Brents, Jason Marshall Jr., Storm Duck, Darrell Baker Jr, Marco Wilson

S (4): Dante Trader Jr., Lonnie Johnson Jr., Michael Taaffe, Zayne Anderson

SPECIALISTS (3): Zane Gonzalez (K), Bradley Pinion (P), Tucker Addington (LS)