2026 Buffalo Bills training camp preview

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BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills' 2026 training camp runs from July 29 to Aug. 7 at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York. Training camp will then transition to the team's practice facility and new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

This year's camp will have a different feel. New Bills head coach Joe Brady said he wants training camp to be "extremely tough," but how that comes to fruition remains to be seen. Practice times will be earlier in the day than under Sean McDermott (moved up by an hour and 15 minutes), and the Bills will have fewer practices in Pittsford, but an additional session open to the public at the team's new stadium.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

How will the transition to Jim Leonhard's defense go?

Amid all the changes the Bills faced this offseason, no part of the team was more impacted than the defense. The unit ran McDermott's scheme over the last nine seasons and will now use Leonhard's. The defensive coordinator will bring a 3-4 base (a shift from McDermott's 4-3) along with a variety of other changes. Leonhard acknowledged that his vision for the defense may not come together in this first year.

Three players to watch

QB Josh Allen. Yes, it's obvious. But arguably no player in the NFL has more pressure on him going into the 2026 season than Allen. The nine-year veteran's approach to leading through this time of change will be key and that all starts with training camp.

TE Dalton Kincaid. Injuries, notably to his left knee, have continued to impact Kincaid's career, but the fourth-year tight end is incredibly impactful for the offense when he is on the field. That's why the team picked up his fifth-year option. A strong and healthy camp is an important way for Kincaid to start the year.

LB Terrel Bernard. Bernard dealt with injuries last season and his performance was noticeably off. The inside linebacker described it as probably his "hardest year as a football player." His fit in the new system is important for his career, along what awaits the reigning two-time captain's next stage as a leader.

Key position battles

Left guard: The only open spot on the offensive line is between Austin Corbett and Alec Anderson, and Corbett enters camp with a lead. Brady discussed how the position can be evaluated only so much when contact is limited and the pads are off, so training camp will provide a much better look into who will replace David Edwards. Anderson, 26, has served as a sixth lineman and backup in his two full seasons on the 53-man roster and is the less experienced player compared with Corbett, 30, who was a free agent addition and is in his ninth season.

Punter: The draft pick or the veteran? As the roster stands, there is only one specialist competition and that is between seventh-round pick Tommy Doman Jr. and Mitch Wishnowsky, who joined the team midseason in 2025 and played in 13 regular-season games. Wishnowsky averaged 41.8 net yards per punt last year, the second-highest average of his career. This will come down to punting performance and who is a better holder for kicker Tyler Bass, a quality the Bills value significantly.

Keep an eye on: Will the WR room come together?

Coming weeks will illuminate how the unit meshes. How will DJ Moore's relationship with Allen progress? The health of Tyrell Shavers, who would have made the 53-man roster projection if not for his recovery from a torn left ACL, is worth watching. The work Keon Coleman and rookie Skyler Bell put in will be key for the depth of the group. Oh, and free agent Brandin Cooks' name is still floating around the team. On top of that, if six receivers are kept, who gets that last spot? Special teams will likely be part of that decision.

Bills' 53-man roster projection

QB (2): Josh Allen, Kyle Allen

RB (3): James Cook III, Ray Davis, Ty Johnson

FB (1): Ben VanSumeren

Will the Bills keep a fullback? After Reggie Gilliam signed with the New England Patriots this offseason, amid interest from the Bills in his return, the question remains. VanSumeren's ability to contribute on special teams will help. He'll compete with Jackson Acker.

WR (6): DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Keon Coleman, Skyler Bell, Trent Sherfield

TE (3): Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Jackson Hawes

OL (9): Dion Dawkins, Austin Corbett, Alec Anderson, Connor McGovern, O'Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown, Sedrick Van-Pran Granger, Jude Bowry, Tylan Grable

DL (5): Ed Oliver, Deone Walker, T.J. Sanders, DeWayne Carter, Landon Jackson

One of the toughest questions in finalizing this projection was how many defensive linemen to keep. There's a number of players, including Zion Logue and Phidarian Mathis, who will have the opportunity to prove they deserve a spot. This is a position that could be impacted by the fullback decision.

LB (10): Bradley Chubb, Greg Rousseau, TJ Parker, Michael Hoecht, Mike Danna, Javon Solomon, Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams, Kaleb Elarms-Orr, Joe Andreessen

CB (5): Christian Benford, Maxwell Hairston, Davison Igbinosun, Toriano Pride Jr., Dee Alford

S (6): Cole Bishop, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Geno Stone, Jalon Kilgore, Jordan Hancock, Sam Franklin Jr.

Safety depth has turned into a strength. In turn, that leaves Damar Hamlin in a tricky spot. The edge in versatility goes to Kilgore and Hancock, while Franklin was brought back for his special teams abilities. Hamlin certainly has a chance to make the roster, but he'll have to prove why he deserves a spot as a contributor on defense and special teams. This is a group to watch.

SPECIALISTS (3): Tyler Bass (PK), Tommy Doman Jr. (P), Reid Ferguson (LS)