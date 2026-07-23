2026 Houston Texans training camp preview

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HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans' 2026 training camp runs from Wednesday to Aug. 31 at NRG Park.

All-Pro defensive end Will Anderson Jr. made the Texans' expectations crystal clear during OTAs, telling local reporters the team's objective is simple: Win the Super Bowl.

The urgency of capitalizing on the Texans' window is creeping towards zenith status for Houston as coach DeMeco Ryans enters Year 4. The defense features three returning All-Pros and three additional Pro Bowlers, and this season's offense appears to have enough to complement them. Many believe Houston has what it takes to make a deep playoff run, but they also know that Houston will only go as far as quarterback C.J. Stroud allows them to. Fair or not, the pressure is squarely on him.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

How good is the offense, actually?

The Texans' defense ranked No. 2 in points allowed (17.2 per game) and allowed the fewest yards (277.2). Every key piece is back, so there's no reason to believe there will be significant regression. No pressure to the offense, right? Houston's ranked 16th in points last season at 21.9, but if the unit can get its production up to at least 24 points, that may unlock what they need to be successful. Since Stroud and Ryans arrived in 2023, Houston is 18-1 when it reaches that mark. As for the league average, teams have a 77% win rate in that span when hitting 24.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud hands the ball off to running back David Montgomery. Tim Warner/Getty Images

Three players to watch

QB C.J. Stroud. The former Pro Bowler's playoff run wasn't up to his standard -- as he turned the ball over seven times in two games. He came into the league with superstar potential, but after that run, things have transformed into skyrocketing criticism. Factor in he hasn't received a contract extension yet, and it's clear that this could be a make-or-break season.

WR Jayden Higgins. After trading away its first-round pick in 2025, the Texans made the former Iowa State standout their first draft selection early in the second round. In Year 1, Higgins had 525 receiving yards, but now he'll be expected to step up and become the team's true WR2 to complement Pro Bowler Nico Collins.

OL Keylan Rutledge. The rookie became the Texans' first first-round pick since 2023 when Stroud and Anderson were selected second and third overall. Despite going much later (26th), he'll have every opportunity to become a starter. The questions become how soon and where? He could play center or left guard, but his development will be something to monitor.

Key position battles

Center (Rutledge vs. Jake Andrews): The incumbent Andrews started every game last season, but Houston wanted to upgrade the position, hence the Rutledge pick. However, the Georgia Tech standout has never played center, only playing right guard in college. Learning a new position may slow down his race to the starting lineup. He'll also practice at left guard in a mini competition with Wyatt Teller.

If he doesn't beat out Teller, that's not alarming because Teller is a former All-Pro. But if Rutledge can't beat out Andrews either, Houston's first-round pick will come off the bench to start his career.

Keep an eye on: How Nick Caley's offense will look in Year 2

Caley's offense improved the run game in Year 1 from a physicality standpoint and protected Stroud better. So in Year 2 can passing concepts expand? And can the offense produce more explosive plays through the air? Stroud's explosive throw percentage ranked 17th among quarterbacks with at least 300 passing attempts (15) last season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Even though former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik had his flaws, Stroud was able to produce dynamic plays within structure through the air with Slowik -- ranking third (19.4) in 2023 and 13th in 2024 (16.4).

Texans' 53-man roster projection

QB (2): C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills

RB (4): David Montgomery, Woody Marks, Jawhar Jordan, British Brooks

WR(6): Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, Lewis Bond

TE (5): Dalton Schultz, Cade Stover, Brevin Jordan, Marlin Klein, Foster Moreau

OL (9): Aireontae Ersery, Braden Smith, Trent Brown, Blake Fisher, Wyatt Teller, Ed Ingram, Febechi Nwaiwu, Keylan Rutledge, Jake Andrews

DL (9): Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, Dylan Horton, Dominique Robinson, Logan Hall, Sheldon Rankins, Tommy Togiai, Kayden McDonald, Naquan Jones

LB (6): Azeez Al-Shaair, Henry To'oTo'o, Marte Mapu, Jamal Hill, Jake Hansen, Wade Woodaz

CB (4): Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter, Jaylin Smith, Tremon Smith

S (5): Calen Bullock, Reed Blankenship, Jaylen Reed, Kamari Ramsey, Jalen Pitre

SPECIALISTS (3): Ka'imi Fairbairn (K), Jack Stonehouse (P), Austin Brinkman (LS)