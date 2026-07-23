2026 Jacksonville Jaguars training camp preview

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2026 training camp runs from July 28 to August 13 at the Miller Electric Center adjacent to EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars had one of the league's most uneventful -- and criticized -- offseasons. They lost two key starters in RB Travis Etienne Jr. and LB Devin Lloyd and signed only one external free agent (running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.). With no first-round draft pick because of the Travis Hunter trade in 2025, the team's selection of TE Nate Boerkircher at No. 56 was blasted by numerous draft analysts as a massive reach. How the team will deploy Hunter as a two-way player is being heavily debated, too. All of which has provided an interesting start to Year 2 under head coach Liam Coen.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

What exactly is the plan for Hunter?

Hunter will start on defense as the team's top cornerback -- management has said that multiple times -- but how they will use him offensively is unclear, especially since they drafted two tight ends and Coen has said he would like to use more multiple-tight end formations.

If that's the case, that usually means less wide receivers on the field, so which one goes to the bench? Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington or Brian Thomas Jr.? It seems likely Hunter sees fewer offensive snaps this season than he did as a rookie, when he was on the field for 67% of the snaps in the seven games before his season-ending knee injury, but the Jaguars have been adamant that he will be a two-way player. What that mix may look like should emerge during camp.

Three players to watch

WR Brian Thomas Jr. Entering his third season, Thomas was arguably the Jaguars' most impressive player in the spring. He's healthy again, caught the ball cleanly, and seems to have found the chemistry with Trevor Lawrence that they've been trying to develop for two years. One question remains: Will he continue to shine when the pads come on?

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. Rodriguez missed nearly all the offseason conditioning program and all OTAs and minicamp after undergoing surgery on his left foot. He played for Coen at Kentucky in 2021, so he's familiar with the offense and Coen likes Rodriguez's ability to get extra yards. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Rodriguez had 78 rushing yards over expectation on 112 carries last season in Washington, which was 34 yards more than Etienne gained on 260 carries.

S Caleb Ransaw. The Jaguars' plan to move Ransaw from corner to safety was derailed after he missed the last season with a foot injury. Veteran Antonio Johnson emerged as the third safety late last season and enters camp as the starter alongside Eric Murray. Ransaw is likely going to play a lot, but can he beat out Murray or Johnson as a starter?

Key position battles

Running back. Rodriguez's absence in the spring gave second-year players Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. extra reps and both are eager for expanded roles in 2026. Tuten, who ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the combine, is a better between-the-tackles runner than anticipated and he had none of the ball-security issues that plagued him in college. Allen carved out a role as the third-down back and is good in pass protection. Rodriguez, who signed a two-year, $10 million deal, is expected to be fully cleared for the start of camp. How the carries are divided among the three will be one of the more interesting things to watch.

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Keep an eye on: Trevor Lawrence

The franchise quarterback had arguably the best spring of his career and the ingredients are in place for him to pick up right where he left off last season, when he threw 18 TD passes (including 9 go-ahead TD passes), ran for four more TDs, and turned the ball over only five times in the final seven weeks. He's healthy, isn't changing his footwork, and isn't learning a new offense. Going downfield more in the pass game is a priority for Lawrence and Coen so expect to see a lot more of that this camp. If Coen has truly unlocked Lawrence's full potential, the offense could be one of the best in the NFL. Time will tell.

53-man roster projection

QB (2): Trevor Lawrence, Nick Mullens

RB (3): Chris Rodriguez Jr., Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen Jr.

TE (4): Brenton Strange, Nate Boerkircher, Tanner Koziol, Quintin Morris

WR (5): Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Cameron, CJ Williams

The Jaguars could opt to go with only four here because of Hunter, which would allow them to add somewhere else (maybe a sixth cornerback?). It's still unclear how much offense Hunter is going to play, anyway. Coen's desire to use more multiple tight end formations would mean one less receiver on the field, as well. Cameron has punt return value and could take over that role if the Jaguars want to have Washington only play on offense.

OL (9): Cole Van Lanen, Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Anton Harrison, Jonah Monheim, Wyatt Milum, Walker Little, Emmanuel Pregnon.

The Jaguars haven't given a timetable for when Van Lanen -- the starting left tackle -- will be fully cleared from a knee injury, but he is not expected to be ready for the start of camp. Little steps in there. If Van Lanen isn't cleared by the start of the regular season, Chuma Edoga would make the roster as a swing tackle. Expect Milum to push Mekari at right guard, though the Jaguars maintain Milum also can play tackle. Cleveland is in the final year of his contract and Pregnon is the likely replacement in 2027.

DL (10): Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Wesley Williams, Danny Striggow, B.J. Green II, Zach Durfee, DaVon Hamilton, Arik Armstead, Albert Regis, Ruke Orhorhoro

LB (6): Foyesade Oluokun, Dennis Gardeck, Branson Combs, Ventrell Miller, Jack Kiser, Jalen McLeod

CB (6): Travis Hunter, Montaric Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Jarrian Jones, Jabbar Muhammad, Christian Braswell

Muhammad -- who was on the practice squad last season and signed a reserve/futures deal with the team in January -- was one of the surprises of the spring, with Coen saying you could argue that he's been the most improved player on the roster. He's moved ahead of Braswell, who played in every game last season. If the Jaguars opt for only five corners, they have flexibility go with an extra lineman on either side. Edoga would likely be the pick on offense and Matt Dickerson on defense.

S (5): Eric Murray, Antonio Johnson, Caleb Ransaw, Rayuan Lane III, Jalen Huskey

SPECIALISTS (3): K Cam Little, P Logan Cooke, LS Ross Matiscik