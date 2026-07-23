2026 Tennessee Titans training camp preview

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans' 2026 training camp runs from Tuesday to Aug. 27 at the Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville.

It's the dawn of a new era, as Robert Saleh takes over as coach. After winning a total of six games over the past two seasons, Tennessee is starving for any kind of positive momentum. While Saleh will run the defense, he brought former New York Giants coach Brian Daboll to help 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward take his place as a legitimate franchise quarterback.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

Can Daboll help Ward become an elite QB?

Saleh handpicked Daboll to work with Ward because of his previous experience, most notably with Josh Allen in Buffalo. Daboll said two key components to making the situation work are establishing a relationship with Ward the person and seeing the game through Ward's lens. Unlike the previous staff, there are no plans to tweak Ward's throwing mechanics. The footwork will be a focus area, as Ward's accuracy has been questioned.

Daboll helped Allen raise his 52.8% completion percentage as a rookie to 69.2% in his third season. Completion percentage alone doesn't tell the whole story, but with a solid depth of target, it can be a good indicator of improved overall accuracy.

Three players to watch

WR Wan'Dale Robinson. The receiver followed Daboll to Tennessee and was general manager Mike Borgonzi's biggest free-agent addition on offense. Although small in stature (5-foot-8, 185 pounds), Robinson's presence as a slot receiver could help Ward immensely, especially on third downs. The two will need to develop chemistry immediately, so expect to see Ward targeting Robinson frequently during camp.

RT JC Latham. He enters his third season after being selected No. 7 overall in 2024. It'll be his second season at right tackle after starting his career on the left side. It's too early to call Latham a bust, but this season is a crucial point in his young career. Latham was not available for OTAs and minicamp because of an undisclosed injury, according to Saleh.

S Kevin Winston Jr. A third-round pick in 2025, Winston has the skill set to become one of the best safeties in the league. He came on late in camp as a rookie before being sidelined with a hamstring injury. Winston benefited greatly from working with new safeties coach Marquand Manuel, leading to him being a standout during OTAs and minicamp. Winston's biggest area for improvement is getting more comfortable in zone defense.

Key position battles

Center: There's no slam-dunk favorite in the three-way battle between veterans Austin Schlottmann and Andre James and rookie Pat Coogan. Schlottmann has the upper hand, having played in Daboll's offense the past two seasons. But James, a late addition during minicamp, started 31 games for offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo with the Raiders in 2022 and 2023. Coogan has an outside shot at the job because of his top-level communication skills, but he has an uphill battle after being selected in the sixth round in April.

Right guard: Veterans Cordell Volson and Jackson Slater are the primary competitors in this battle. Volson has 48 starts under his belt after being selected by the Bengals in the fourth round in 2022. He missed the 2025 season after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder last August. Slater enters his second season after being selected in the fifth round last year. He played 34 snaps last season, all of which came in the season finale against the Jaguars. Someone needs to emerge quickly to help solidify the right side, especially with questions surrounding Latham at right tackle.

Middle linebacker: The second level of the defense, especially the Mike linebacker, is one of the more showcased positions in Saleh's defense. Veteran linebacker Cody Barton started all 17 games for the Titans last season. Second-round pick Anthony Hill Jr. can potentially be a difference maker. Barton has the inside track to start initially because he played in a similar scheme with the Seahawks. Learning his own role along with everyone else on the defense is a lot to put on Hill, so how quickly he gets comfortable processing information will be key to the rookie being able to play with the speed and intensity he exhibited at Texas last season.

Keep an eye on: Tate's journey to becoming the lead WR

The Titans think Carnell Tate, the No. 4 overall pick in April, will be fun to unveil. They feel he is the total package because of his swift route running, downfield catching ability and consistent hands. Tate had an outstanding showing during OTAs and flashed during minicamp. He's been as smooth as they come and catches everything with his hands. Tate spent time with Ward in Houston during the offseason to continue cultivating their chemistry.

Daboll showed he was willing to feature a rookie receiver two years ago, having dialed up 170 targets for Malik Nabers in 2024. Could camp be the start of a similar season for Tate?

Titans' 53-man roster projection

QB (3): Cam Ward, Mitchell Trubisky, Will Levis

RB (4): Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Nicholas Singleton, Kalel Mullings

WR (6): Calvin Ridley, Wan'Dale Robinson, Carnell Tate, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor, Bryce Oliver

TE (4): Gunnar Helm, Daniel Bellinger, David Martin-Robinson, Jaren Kanak

OL (10): Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Austin Schlottmann, Cordell Volson, JC Latham, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Jackson Slater, Pat Coogan, Austin Deculus, Fernando Carmona

DL (10): Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson II, Jordan Elliott, Keldric Faulk, Oluwafemi Oladejo, Solomon Thomas, Jackie Marshall, Jacob Martin, Jaylen Harrell

LB (4): Cedric Gray, Cody Barton, Anthony Hill Jr., James Williams Sr.

DB (9): Amani Hooker, Kevin Winston Jr., Cor'Dale Flott Alontae Taylor, Marcus Harris, Joshua Williams, Tony Adams, Micah Robinson, Tony Adams

SPECIALISTS (3): Morgan Cox (LS), Tommy Townsend (P), Joey Slye (K)