Bucs coach Todd Bowles: Vita Vea's hold-in 'not concerning'

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TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles acknowledged that Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea is a minicamp hold-in.

Vea has been present at practices but has been observing on the sideline and not physically participating. Doing so avoids a fine as minicamps are considered mandatory.

"It's not concerning. We've been through it before. It's part of the business," Bowles said Wednesday.

When asked if he was confident that a resolution could be reached prior to the start of training camp, Bowles said, "I could not tell you that."

Vita Vea watches Bucs practice Wednesday, but is not physically participating as he enters the final year of his four-year contract. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Bowles has been vague on the issue. On Tuesday, when asked if Vea was injured, he said, "No he is not."

Asked why he wasn't participating, Bowles said, "We're just bringing him in that late. He's full-speed. He needs to go through training camp, but we don't need to see him right now."

Vea had not participated in OTAs -- which are optional -- and instead has been training with former Bucs teammate Ndamukong Suh in Portland, Oregon, something he has done for multiple years.

But it wasn't until after Bowles' availability Tuesday that NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Vea is not practicing due to a contract situation.

Vea is entering the final year of a four-year, $71 million contract. He is set to earn $17 million this season, but none of it is guaranteed. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is also entering the final year of his contract and has been actively trying to negotiate a new deal as well, but he has been a full participant.

This is not the first time the Bucs have navigated this with a key player. In 2024, All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs was also a hold-in during minicamp. Negotiations carried into training camp and Wirfs only participated in individual drills before a new deal was reached.

In addition to leverage, when players sit out from practice during contract negotiations, it's typically done to protect the player from injury when there is no guaranteed money. Vea does have a history of injuries, including injuries sustained in camp.

In addition to his 2020 broken right leg and ankle fracture -- which he returned from in time for the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LV -- Vea missed the majority of training camp and the first three games of his rookie season in 2018 with a strained left calf. In 2019, Vea missed a portion of camp and the entire preseason with an LCL sprain in his left knee.

Last year, Vea dealt with a foot injury late in the summer that forced him to miss practices prior to Week 1. He did, however, go on to play all 17 games in the 2025 regular season, just the second time in his pro career that he played in every single game in a season.