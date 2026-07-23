2026 Baltimore Ravens training camp preview

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens' 2026 training cap runs from July 29 to Aug, 17 at the Under Armour Performance Center.

It's a new era in Baltimore, where Jesse Minter replaces John Harbaugh as head coach and faces the pressure of getting the Ravens to their first Super Bowl in 14 seasons. The focus of camp is Lamar Jackson and the offense learning a new system under Declan Doyle, the NFL's youngest playcaller, and Minter putting his fingerprints on a Baltimore defense that finished 24th last season.

The Ravens remain one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl after rebuilding the offensive line in front of Jackson and improving one of the worst pass rushes in team history with the addition of Trey Hendrickson. After concluding training camp, Baltimore will hold joint practices at the Minnesota Vikings (Aug. 19 and 20) and with the Washington Commanders (Aug. 26) before its regular season opener on Sept. 13 at Indianapolis.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

Can Minter get Jackson and the Ravens to the Super Bowl?

That's exactly why Minter was hired.

There was a feeling that the Ravens had run their course under Harbaugh, who was 3-5 in the postseason with Jackson and failed to get the NFL two-time Most Valuable Player past the AFC Championship Game in eight seasons together.

Then, showing an increased sense of urgency, the Ravens made a coaching change at a time when Jackson turns 30 in January and has only two years left on his contract. The hope is Minter can deliver the same championship spark that former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald provided so quickly in Seattle.

Three players to watch

WR Rashod Bateman. The Ravens need Bateman to become that consistent No. 2 target to take some attention off of Zay Flowers. This season will go a long way in determining whether Bateman is more like the receiver who had a career year in 2024 or the one in 2025 who set a career low with 224 yards receiving.

K Tyler Loop. The pressure is on Loop to shake off last season's finale, when his missed 44-yard field goal cost the Ravens the AFC North title and abruptly ended their season. The Ravens haven't brought in competition for Loop, but Minter didn't rule out that possibility for training camp.

G Olaivavega Ioane. There's a growing excitement for what the No. 14 overall pick in this year's draft will do once the pads come on in training camp. "I can tell physicality is his thing," middle linebacker Roquan Smith said of Ioane, who has solidified himself as Baltimore's starting right guard.

Key position battles

Starting center: The Ravens made their biggest move to fill the void left by three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum when they reached an agreement with Ethan Pocic just 12 days before Baltimore's first training camp practice. Pocic has been a capable starter over the last six seasons and should be a good fit in the Ravens' zone-blocking scheme, but he has to prove he's fully recovered from a torn Achilles that he suffered in December. Pocic's chief competition is Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn, both of whom have been career backups.

Starting outside linebacker: Baltimore needs to find a starter opposite Trey Hendrickson, who was the team's biggest free-agent signing. Last year's starters, Kyle Van Noy and Dre'Mont Jones, are no longer with the Ravens. The battle for the other starting spot will likely come down to Mike Green, Tavius Robinson and Zion Young. Robinson is the most experienced with 14 starts over the last two seasons. But the Ravens are high on Green and Young, both of whom are second-round picks. Minter has been impressed with Young's physicality, saying, "When he strikes a sled, it looks different."

Wide receiver No. 3: The depth chart is wide open after Flowers and Bateman. The competition centers on a lot of young targets in Devontez Walker, who has four touchdowns on seven career catches, and two rookie draft picks (Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt). Walker, Lane and Sarratt all flashed during spring practices. Baltimore has typically gone with veterans like DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor for the No. 3 wide receiver spot. But, unless the Ravens bring in a free-agent wideout in camp, they will fill that spot with a promising prospect.

Keep an eye on: The status of Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike

The Ravens say Madubuike is trending in the right direction, but he has yet to get cleared by team doctors. "At some point, that'll clear itself up," Minter said at minicamp in June.

"Again, we feel good about where it's at."

Madubuike missed the last 15 games of last season with a career-threatening neck injury.

Then, he underwent neck surgery in April, which left his doctors believing he would be able to resume playing this season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Since 2022, Madubuike's 27 sacks and 62 quarterback hits lead the Ravens.

Ravens' 53-man roster projection

QB (2): Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

RB (4): Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Rasheen Ali, Adam Randall

WR (6): Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Ja'Kobi Lane, Elijah Sarratt, Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester

TE (4): Mark Andrews, Durham Smythe, Matthew Hibner, Josh Cuevas

OL (9): Ronnie Stanley, John Simpson, Ethan Pocic, Olaivavega Ioane, Roger Rosengarten, Andrew Vorhees, Danny Pinter, Emery Jones Jr., Carson Vinson

The latest addition to Baltimore's revamped interior of the offensive line is Pocic, who reached an agreement on July 17 and immediately becomes the frontrunner to replace Tyler Linderbaum at center. There are multiple reserve jobs up for grabs, but it looks like Vorhees is the top backup at guard and Vinson appears to be the No. 3 tackle. Evan Beerntsen, a rookie seventh-round pick, and Corey Bullock will be battling for one of the final spots.

DL (5): Travis Jones, Calais Campbell, John Jenkins, Rayshaun Benny, Aeneas Peebles

It's difficult to put Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck injury) on the projected 53-man roster until he gets cleared by the team doctors. If the Ravens get a comfort level with young interior linemen like Benny and Peebles, Baltimore can cut part-time starter Broderick Washington and create $4 million of salary cap space. C.J. Okoye, who played 202 snaps for Baltimore last season, is on the bubble.

OLB (5): Trey Hendrickson, Mike Green, Zion Young, Tavius Robinson, Adisa Isaac

ILB (4): Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Teddye Buchanan, Jay Higgins IV

CB (6): Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Chidobe Awuzie, T.J. Tampa, Chandler Rivers, Bilhal Kone

The Ravens look like they're set with their top four corners (Humphrey, Wiggins, Awuzie and Tampa) as well as Rivers, a rookie fifth-round pick who should be the top backup in the slot. Baltimore will have to decide whether to keep one or two unproven corners from the likes of Kone, Robert Longerbeam and Keyon Martin. This is another position where the Ravens can add a veteran if they're worried about their depth.

S (5): Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Jaylinn Hawkins, K'Von Wallace, Keondre Jackson

SPECIALISTS(3): K Tyler Loop, P Ryan Eckley, LS Nick Moore