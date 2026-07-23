2026 Cincinnati Bengals training camp preview

Do Joe Burrow and the Bengals have what it takes to contend for a Super Bowl? (1:51)

Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals' 2026 training camp runs from July 26 to Aug. 16 at the team's headquarters in downtown Cincinnati.

After missing the playoffs for three straight years, the Bengals' front office overhauled the defense this offseason to support the team's dynamic offense, which is spearheaded by quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor enters his eighth season with the club but will be under pressure to, at minimum, get Cincinnati back into the postseason.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

Do the Bengals need an elite defense to be a contender again?

Nope. Cincinnati just needs to improve its effort of the past two years. Last season, a lackluster effort resulted in the Bengals ranking 27th in points allowed per drive. That led Cincinnati to revamp its defense this offseason by adding starters at key positions.

Cincinnati's defense showed improved efforts toward the end of last season. If that trend continues under second-year coordinator Al Golden, the Bengals have more than enough offensive firepower to not only make the playoffs but make a run. After all, Cincinnati has made at least the AFC Championship Game both times Joe Burrow has played in the postseason.

Three players to watch

LB Barrett Carter. Last season, the fourth-round draft pick was thrust into the starting lineup much earlier than most anticipated. Carter and fellow 2025 draftee Demetrius Knight Jr. will be tasked with elevating the middle of the defense and playing better as a linebacker tandem.

TE Erick All Jr. The 2024 draft pick missed all of the 2025 season following a season-ending knee injury that he suffered during his rookie season. But All enters 2026 feeling as good as he has ever felt in the NFL, which is notable. If he is healthy and ready for the start of the season, his versatility can make the Bengals a more dynamic offense.

OLB Boye Mafe. Yes, Dexter Lawrence II was the team's marquee addition this offseason. But Mafe earned a strong contract in free agency (three years, $60 million with $19 million guaranteed). Mafe will be looking to replicate the production earlier in his career after a two-sack campaign in his final season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Key position battle

Wide receiver: Andrei Iosivas has the inside track to be Cincinnati's third receiver on the field. But keep an eye on some of the other players, including rookie Colbie Young, to potentially push to earn those WR3 snaps.

As Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher pointed out this spring, there are plenty of options behind Chase and Tee Higgins to get targets. Training camp and the preseason should provide clarity on the team's only major position battle.

Keep an eye on: Cornerback contracts

Will the Bengals sign one (or both) of their starting outside cornerbacks before the season begins? Both Dax Hill and DJ Turner II are entering the final year of their rookie contracts. Each player has proven to be very capable starters in those roles. Affording both extensions could be tricky given Cincinnati's other salary cap constraints and how expensive the cornerback market is. But that is the most pressing contract situation facing the Bengals between now and the 2027 offseason.