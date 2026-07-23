2026 Cleveland Browns training camp preview

Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio. -- The Cleveland Browns' 2026 training camp runs from July 28 to Aug. 25 at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

The Browns enter their first training camp under coach Todd Monken, who spent the past three seasons as the Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator and also had a one-year stint as Cleveland's OC in 2019. He'll be leading one of the youngest teams in the NFL after several key departures, headlined by the trade of two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. Monken will also oversee the quarterback battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

Who will start at quarterback?

Monken wanted to enter camp with a clear starter, but he was impressed with both Watson and Sanders during the offseason workout program, so the competition continues. Watson is healthy after a pair of Achilles surgeries that sidelined him for the 2025 season. He has experience as a nine-year veteran, although he has only played in 19 games since 2022 because of suspension and injuries, and he has struggled during those starts.

Sanders, a 2025 fifth-round pick who started seven games as a rookie, has impressed coaches with his grasp of the offense in recent months.

Three players to watch

QB Shedeur Sanders. One year after Sanders started as QB4 in Cleveland, he is in contention to start. Sanders has always been adept at throwing the deep ball, but it is his ability to decipher through a pass rush and make smart decisions that will be the key to taking control of the competition.

QB Deshaun Watson. Now in the fifth and final year of his $230 million contract, Watson is trying to rewrite what has been a disappointing tenure in Cleveland. Watson is back healthy and is paired with a new coach, but can he tap back into a semblance of his three-time Pro Bowl form?

DE Jared Verse. The Browns didn't anticipate trading Garrett, but it was the inclusion of Verse, a 25-year-old two-time Pro Bowler, who moved the needle in talks with the Los Angeles Rams. Cleveland will miss Garrett but believes Verse will allow the defense to continue to perform at an elite level.

Key position battles

Quarterback: A big reason Monken delayed naming a starter after offseason workouts was so that he could see both QBs in padded practices, joint practices and even preseason games -- which are more representative of regular-season action.

Cleveland will play at the Chicago Bears for its preseason opener on Aug. 15 (1 p.m. ET) and will also host joint practices with the Buffalo Bills ahead of its second preseason game on Aug. 22 (1 p.m. ET). Regardless of who emerges at QB, the Browns need improved play from a position that has posted the lowest QBR over the past three seasons.

Center/guard: Monken believes he has four starting offensive linemen set between first-round left tackle Spencer Fano and a trio of offseason additions: Right tackle Tytus Howard, left guard Zion Johnson and interior offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins.

The Browns have confidence that Jenkins can play either center or guard, so they're looking for an interior offensive lineman to establish himself as the final starter. At center, Luke Wypler and rookie Parker Brailsford are in the mix; Teven Jenkins and KT Leveston are options at right guard.

Wide receiver: Cleveland upgraded a wide receiver room that ranked last in 2025 in receiving yards and touchdown catches, drafting KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the first and second rounds, respectively. Both should carve out roles as rookies in a room that also includes Jerry Jeudy, a 2024 Pro Bowler who is looking to bounce back from a frustrating 2025 season.

There are also additional young receivers looking to either make the 53-man roster or get playing time, such as second-year player Isaiah Bond, who was a standout in the spring and could have a bigger role in 2026.

Keep an eye on: A defense without Garrett, Schwartz

Cleveland not only lost Garrett but its standout defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who resigned after he was passed over for the Browns' head coaching job in favor of Monken. Mike Rutenberg, who most recently was the Atlanta Falcons' defensive pass game coordinator, steps in as a first-time DC. Rutenberg has said he is keeping the Browns' defensive scheme intact, but he surely will incorporate his own flavor.

Cleveland still has Pro Bowl-caliber talent at each level of its defense but needs Verse and other young pass rushers to step up in the absence of Garrett.

play 0:41 Peter Schrager: Browns' QB1 job will be Deshaun Watson's to lose

Browns' 53-man roster projection

QB (3): Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Taylen Green

For a second consecutive year, the Browns not only have to sort out a competition in training camp but must decide what to do with their four passers. Watson and Sanders took the bulk of the reps during the spring, while 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel typically received the remaining reps. Green, the Browns' sixth-round pick this year, is viewed as a developmental prospect, but the Browns are bullish on his upside. Like last season, a trade to bring the quarterback room to three entering the regular season seems to be a likely outcome.

RB (4): Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Ahmani Marshall, Michael Burton (fullback)

TE (3): Harold Fannin Jr., Jack Stoll, Joe Royer

WR (6): Jerry Jeudy, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Isaiah Bond, Tylan Wallace, Malachi Corley

Jeudy, Concepcion, Boston and Bond all should have roles and playing time when the Browns line up three wide receivers. The final one or two spots will mainly focus on special teams contributions;zx Corley was a top kick returner last season, and Wallace joins Monken from Baltimore with the ability to play on multiple special teams units.

OL (9): Spencer Fano, Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins, Tytus Howard, Dawand Jones, Parker Brailsford, Austin Barber, KT Leveston

Regardless of whoever wins the competition to be the fifth starter, the Browns will value versatility among their backup linemen. Jones has made starts at both tackle positions, Teven Jenkins can play guard or tackle, and Leveston has gotten looks at both guard and tackle.

DL (9): Jared Verse, Maliek Collins, Mason Graham, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire, Mike Hall Jr., Adin Huntington, Kalia Davis, Logan Fano

LB (5): Carson Schwesinger, Quincy Williams, Winston Reid, Nathaniel Watson, Justin Jefferson

CB (6): Denzel Ward, Tyson Campbell, Myles Harden, D'Angelo Ross, Myles Bryant, Nate Evans

S (5): Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Daniel Thomas, Chris Edmonds

SPECIALISTS (3): Andre Szmyt (K), Corey Bojorquez (P), Rex Sunahara (LS)