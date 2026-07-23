2026 Pittsburgh Steelers training camp preview

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PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2026 training camp runs from July 28 to Aug. 17 at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Though the location remains a constant for the Steelers, just about everything else will be different as they enter training camp with a new head coach for the first time in nearly two decades.

As a native of Pittsburgh and former head coach of the Green Bay Packers, Mike McCarthy, though, is not only plenty familiar with the organization and Latrobe, he is also well acquainted with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After another prolonged deliberation, Rodgers returned to Pittsburgh for one last year to reunite with McCarthy, with whom he won Super Bowl XLV over the Steelers.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

What will McCarthy's offense look like?

McCarthy and his staff spent the offseason meticulously laying the foundation for the offense through both classroom and on-field work. In the process, he has dropped a few breadcrumbs about what to expect from his unit -- primarily that he's going to craft it around Rodgers. At 42, Rodgers isn't the same player McCarthy last coached in 2017. Though McCarthy assured reporters Rodgers still has otherworldly arm strength, the quarterback averaged a career-low 5.8 air yards per attempt in 2025.

McCarthy will be tasked with maximizing Rodgers' strengths at this stage of his career in how he uses wide receivers DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and Germie Bernard, as well as running backs Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle and tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.

Three players to watch

CB Jalen Ramsey. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. had high praise for Ramsey during OTAs, comparing him to Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson for his versatility. Ramsey moved around by necessity last season, lining up at slot, outside corner and free safety as injuries took a toll on the secondary. Though he was acquired by the Steelers to primarily play outside corner, he is likely to shift to the slot more in Graham's defense.

OT Max Iheanachor. With just five years of football experience, the 2026 first-round pick is undoubtedly a project. But with Troy Fautanu flipping to the left side and Broderick Jones' availability in doubt as he recovers from offseason neck surgery, Iheanachor appears poised to get second-team right tackle reps behind Dylan Cook. Iheanachor might not be a Day 1 starter, but don't expect a first-round pick to be on the sideline long.

WR Roman Wilson. The player out of Michigan was a healthy scratch down the stretch last season as the Steelers instead turned to late-season veteran acquisitions and practice squad elevations. Wilson never got his footing after suffering a training camp injury as a rookie in 2024, but he's in a prime position to contribute as one of McCarthy's coveted versatile pass catchers in Year 3. The first step to doing that is establishing a strong connection with Rodgers at camp.

Key position battle

QB2 (Will Howard vs. Mason Rudolph): With Rodgers as QB1 and rookie Drew Allar all but locked in at QB3, the primary backup job will come down to a battle between veteran Rudolph and second-year signal-caller Howard. McCarthy spent the offseason praising Howard, but the 2025 sixth-round pick missed most of his rookie season on injured reserve with a fractured pinkie finger.

Rudolph, on the other hand, has plenty of on-field experience, with 19 career starts in six seasons. McCarthy, who has never started Week 1 with four quarterbacks on the active roster, will likely have to choose between Howard's potential and Rudolph's known ceiling.

Keep an eye on: Porter and the waiting game

Joey Porter Jr. was present at mandatory minicamp and at many of the Steelers' OTA practices, but his participation was somewhat limited as he awaits a contract extension. The Steelers were active in extending other members of the 2023 draft class with deals for Nick Herbig and Darnell Washington early in the offseason, but Porter is set to enter camp -- potentially as a hold-in -- still waiting. The position is poised for a reset this offseason with Seattle's Devon Witherspoon also up for an extension, and the timing of that could affect Porter's deal.

play 0:49 Steelers happy with revamped WR room

Steelers' 53-man roster projection

QB (3): Aaron Rodgers, Will Howard, Drew Allar

It's undoubtedly risky to go into the season without a veteran No. 2 quarterback to back up a 42-year-old starter, but the Steelers need to know what they have in both Howard and Allar before next year's draft. The organization could be in a position to draft a first-round quarterback out of a strong class, but they need to see how Howard and Allar stack up first. Keeping both of them on the roster to develop them -- and potentially step on the field if Rodgers gets hurt -- allows them to get a complete evaluation ahead of a pivotal draft.

RB (3): Jaylen Warren, Rico Dowdle, Travis Homer

WR (6): DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Germie Bernard, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, Kaden Wetjen

TE (3): Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Robert Tonyan

FB (1): Riley Nowakowski

OL (8): Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson, Dylan Cook, Max Iheanachor, Gennings Dunker, Brock Hoffman

Broderick Jones' health complicates this projection, but it appears the 2023 first-round pick is trending toward starting the season on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from an offseason neck surgery. The Steelers need quality, versatile depth across their line, and they got it on the interior with the addition of Hoffman. They'll be a little thin at tackle with Jones working his way back, but Iheanachor wasn't drafted in the first round to sit on the bench.

DL (7): Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Dean Lowry, Esezi Otomewo

The addition of Joseph-Day ultimately gives the Steelers more quality, veteran depth on the defensive line, but it means there might not be room for young players in the group -- especially with Lowry returning from a preseason ACL tear. Otomewo also came on strong a year ago. With that in mind, 2024 sixth-round pick Logan Lee and 2026 sixth-round pick Gabriel Rubio could be on the outside looking in.

LB (9): T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer, Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Cole Holcomb, Malik Harrison, Carson Bruener

CB (6): Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr, Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr., Daylen Everette, Brandin Echols

S (4): DeShon Elliott, Jaquan Brisker, Darnell Savage, Robert Spears-Jennings

SPECIALISTS (3): Chris Boswell, Cameron Johnston, Christian Kuntz