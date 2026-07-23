2026 Denver Broncos training camp preview

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos' 2026 training camp runs from July 28 (when veteran players report) to Aug. 19 at the team's training facility in Englewood, Colorado.

After the crushing disappointment of their AFC Championship Game loss, the Broncos largely kept a 14-3 team that earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC mostly intact. While coach Sean Payton has bristled at the characterization the Broncos have chosen to "run it back," that's a pretty accurate characterization of Denver's offseason.

The Broncos re-signed 17 of the 21 players who were scheduled to be unrestricted, restricted or exclusive rights free agents, with their acquisition of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in a predraft trade with the Miami Dolphins being their most noteworthy addition. This team spent much of the past two years keeping its core together via a pile of multi-year contract extensions. And they believe that group is good enough to get two more playoff wins than it did last season.

They'll get an early indication of whether they're correct in the first six weeks, as they will face five teams that won at least 11 games last season. And the sixth game in that opening stretch is the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in what is expected to be Patrick Mahomes' return from a torn ACL.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

Is the Broncos' offense championship-worthy?

The answer to this question starts with quarterback Bo Nix's surgically repaired right ankle, which he has had two procedures on after fracturing it late in the Broncos' divisional playoff win over the Buffalo Bills. Everyone involved on the team -- most notably Payton and Nix -- are steadfast the quarterback will be "full go" when training camp opens.

Nix did participate on a limited basis during mandatory minicamp in June and has posted several workout videos on social media to show his readiness. But until he's practicing fully with the first-team offense in practice, it remains uncertain.

But questions about the offense go beyond the QB. There is also the matter of new offensive coordinator Davis Webb calling plays instead of Payton, a significant change in how Payton has operated in his two decades as an NFL head coach. How Payton and Webb work together in their weekly construction of the game plan and their efficiency on game day remains to be seen. Payton has said he wants the offense to operate more quickly in and out of the huddle and desires more consistency in the run game.

Three players to watch

WR Jaylen Waddle. Everyone wants to see what Waddle can add to an offense that had the league's fourth-highest percentage of three-and-outs in 2025 (25%). The Broncos were also way too reliant on receiver Courtland Sutton, who was the only Bronco who finished in the top 60 in yards per reception last season and the only Denver player who finished in the top 40 in receptions of 10 yards or more. Waddle's speed and explosiveness were evident in offseason workouts, and his arrival is expected to add quick-strike impact in an offense that needs it.

QB Bo Nix. Many inside and outside the organization believe Nix's injury kept the Broncos from a Super Bowl trip last season. But there's a big-picture element beyond that, as Nix is in his third season and will be eligible for a potential nine-figure contract extension after the campaign concludes. That means the window of having a starting QB on a rookie deal is starting to close. Nix has shown big-moment mojo, but he was also 15th in QBR last season (58.3), and his overall accuracy (26th in completions above expectation and 32nd in tight-window attempts, per NFL Next Gen Stats) must improve.

Edge rusher Nik Bonitto. The Broncos' defense was among the league's best at everything last season ... except forcing turnovers. Despite leading the league with 68 sacks, Denver was 26th in takeaways and recovered only three fumbles. While Bonitto isn't alone on the list of players who could help create turnovers, he has been the most explosive player on the league's best pass rush the past two seasons. He'll need better answers for double-teams, as they increased from 11.4% of snaps in the first 10 games to 19.5% in the final seven.

Key position battles

Defensive tackle: While the Broncos mostly ran it back, the departure of John Franklin-Myers in free agency created a sizable hole. Franklin-Myers topped 510 snaps in each of his two seasons with the Broncos and was a highly productive interior defensive lineman. The Broncos led the league in quarterback hits last season -- their 224 was 42 more than any other team -- and Franklin-Myers' ability to fold the pocket on the inside played a big part in that. The Broncos will need to find solutions, with rookie Tyler Onyedim and Eyioma Uwazurike poised to get the first look.

Off-ball linebacker: The Broncos released Dre Greenlaw after an injury-marred season -- he missed eight games with thigh injuries and one due to a suspension -- and Justin Strnad is poised to fill that spot like he did when Greenlaw was hurt. Some in the league believe the Broncos' run defense could be impacted by the exits of Franklin-Myers and Greenlaw, so Strnad will carry plenty of expectations entering the season. The Broncos must find depth behind Strnad and Alex Singleton from players such as rookie Red Murdock, Jordan Turner, Levelle Bailey and Karene Reid.

Running back: J.K. Dobbins is the clear RB1, but there will be a committee approach at times, with the newest player -- fourth-round rookie Jonah Coleman -- possibly altering the rotation. If Coleman shows the expected physicality in his preseason carries as well as the proficiency he had in pass protection in college, he could impact how the non-Dobbins snaps get distributed. It would likely result in a scenario where a back who was on the roster last season doesn't make the cut this time around.

Keep an eye on: Jonathon Cooper's status

The edge rusher was arrested twice in a seven-day span in June on multiple domestic violence charges that have been consolidated into a felony assault case. He faces a hearing in late July, which could potentially result in a jury trial. Payton said the team will review all the information as the legal process continues. But even if the Broncos were to keep Cooper, he would potentially face a six-game suspension under the league's personal conduct policy.

From a football perspective, Cooper played 74% of the Broncos' defensive snaps last season and had 27 sacks over the past three years. Jonah Elliss, Que Robinson and Dondrea Tillman would be the in-house solutions if the Broncos release Cooper or he misses time with a suspension.

Broncos' 53-man roster projection

QB (3): Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, Sam Ehlinger

RB (4): J.K. Dobbins, Jonah Coleman, RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin

FB (1): Adam Prentice

WR (5): Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant

TE (4): Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, Justin Joly

OL (9): Garett Bolles, Alex Palczewski, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey, Ben Powers, Matt Peart, Frank Crum, Alex Forsyth

DL (6): Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, Malcolm Roach, Eyioma Uwazurike, Tyler Onyedim, Sai'vion Jones

EDGE (4): Nik Bonitto, Jonah Elliss, Que Robinson, Dondrea Tillman

LB (4): Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, Red Murdock, Drew Sanders

CB (5): Pat Surtain II, Riley Moss, Ja'Quan McMillian, Jahdae Barron, Kris Abrams-Draine

S (5): Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones, Devon Key, Tycen Anderson, JL Skinner

SPECIALISTS (3): Wil Lutz (K), Jeremy Crawshaw (P), Mitchell Fraboni (LS)