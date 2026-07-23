2026 Kansas City Chiefs training camp preview

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs' 2026 training camp runs from July 28 to Aug. 20 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. The Chiefs will then continue camp practices at their training facility next to Arrowhead Stadium.

Following a 6-11 season -- and missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade -- the Chiefs are eager for a bounce-back season. In the huddle next to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who continues to rehab from his left knee injury, will be running back Kenneth Walker III, their biggest offseason acquisition. Mahomes will also look to develop better chemistry with his top receivers: Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton.

On defense, the Chiefs used April's draft to add an influx of youth to better support pass rusher Chris Jones.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

How quickly will Mahomes progress to get the Chiefs back to being contenders?

Since his season-ending injury in December, the starting QB has made it his mission to be ready for Week 1, when the Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on "Monday Night Football." Starting in camp, Mahomes hopes he can continue to heal faster than most players who sustained a torn ACL and lateral collateral ligament. If Mahomes is successful, the Chiefs could very likely be back in the postseason and in position to make a push toward another Super Bowl appearance.

The Chiefs will also need to figure out the best measures to help Mahomes, both in camp and throughout the season, including potentially holding him out of the preseason, which would be a first in his 10-year career.

Three players to watch

WR Rashee Rice. The Chiefs are hopeful Rice can return to form, especially after his own procedure this offseason to remove loose debris in his right knee that was causing inflammation. Rice, who is entering a contract year, will need to show better consistency running his routes and catching the ball to earn the role as Mahomes' top receiver.

CB Mansoor Delane. The Chiefs moved up in April's draft to select Delane with the No. 6 pick. He'll be asked to play and develop in the looming shadow of Trent McDuffie, the veteran he is replacing in the starting lineup. Delane has a similar skill set to McDuffie, so it'll be on longtime defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and cornerbacks coach Dave Merritt to get the rookie to show his potential early on this season.

DT Peter Woods. As Kansas City's other first-round pick (No. 29), Woods should have plenty of snaps to show he can be a reliable contributor alongside Jones, the Chiefs' best defender. They desperately need another strong pass rusher in the interior, and Woods has the talent capable of filling that role. Woods' development should be expedited by Jones' mentorship, too.

Key position battles

Cornerback: Similar to most teams, the Chiefs will rely on three players at the position. Outside Delane, Spagnuolo enters camp not knowing which of the other players will earn his trust the most. The Chiefs have plenty of options, too, which should intensify the competition. L'Jarius Sneed, who rejoined the team in June, has the most experience, and Kristian Fulton had a nice stretch at the end of last season. Other notable players are Nohl Williams, Chris Roland-Wallace, Kader Kohou and rookie Jadon Canady.

Right tackle: The job should be won by Jaylon Moore, the five-year veteran who has a salary cap number of $18.65 million. Moore's competition is Kahlil Benson, an undrafted rookie from Indiana, and Esa Pole, a second-year player. In Moore's career, he has never started more than six games in a season, so this year is his opportunity to prove he can be a serviceable starter.

Defensive end: The Chiefs haven't signed a veteran edge rusher, so that puts the spotlight on two young players: Ashton Gillotte, a second-year player, and rookie R Mason Thomas. Last season, Gillotte improved in the second half of the season, finishing with 1.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits and an interception. He's the safe option. But many veterans have been impressed with Thomas' quickness and speed off the edge, which makes him a type of pass rusher they haven't had in many years. If Thomas can prove competent in setting the edge, he could be an intriguing, complementary rusher with George Karlaftis' power.

Keep an eye on: Walker's integration into the offense

The Chiefs are optimistic Walker can give their offense more balance and put less of a burden on Mahomes. Coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy should use a portion of camp to see how Walker's skills best fit within the structure of the Chiefs' scheme. The team also believes it can use Walker's receiving skills beyond what he was able to demonstrate during his four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. Finding the best way to get Walker the ball in space on screen plays should be a priority for Reid and Bieniemy.

Chiefs' 53-man roster projection

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QB (3): Patrick Mahomes, Justin Fields, Garrett Nussmeier

RB (4): Kenneth Walker III, Emari Demercado, Emmett Johnson, Brashard Smith

WR (6): Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton, Cyrus Allen, Jalen Royals, Nikko Remigio

TE (3): Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jared Wiley

OL (10): Josh Simmons, Kingsley Suamataia, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jaylon Moore, Esa Pole, Mike Caliendo, Kahlil Benson, Hunter Nourzad, Chukwuebuka Godrick

DL (9): George Karlaftis, Chris Jones, Khyiris Tonga, Ashton Gillotte, R Mason Thomas, Peter Woods, Omarr Norman-Lott, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Ethan Downs

LB (5): Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Jeffrey Bassa, Jack Cochrane, Cooper McDonald

CB (6): Mansoor Delane, Nohl Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, Kristian Fulton, Kader Kohou, Jadon Canady

S (4): Alohi Gilman, Chamarri Conner, Jaden Hicks, Chris Roland-Wallace

SPECIALISTS (3): Harrison Butker (K), Matt Araiza (P), James Winchester (LS)