2026 Los Angeles Chargers training camp preview

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EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers' 2025 training camp runs from July 29 to Aug. 25 at The Bolt in El Segundo, California.

This season marks the third year of the Jim Harbaugh era, a period that began with championship promises from the coach but has manifested into two seasons of postseason letdowns -- an all-too-familiar place for this franchise.

Harbaugh has made big changes, firing the only offensive coordinator he had in his two NFL stints (Greg Roman) and hiring quirky, innovative former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel in his place. There's also first-year defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary, who replaces Jesse Minter, the now-Ravens head coach who turned this defense from the basement of the NFL to a top-five unit.

The aspirations for this team are a championship. But at minimum, they're going for quarterback Justin Herbert's first playoff win, a process begins in earnest next week.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

Will Mike McDaniel help the Chargers' offense become championship-level?

For the past two seasons, offense has been the Chargers' Achilles heel. Injuries have played a factor but so has poor postseason play from Herbert. In the playoff loss to Houston following the 2024 season, the Chargers defense' forced five turnovers, but Herbert threw four interceptions (more picks than he had thrown in the regular season). Los Angeles lost 32-12.

Still, Herbert has willed this team to the postseason the past two seasons by making Herculean plays behind one of the league's worst offensive lines while battling injuries. McDaniel's goal is to make life easier for Herbert so that he isn't forced to be a hero on as many snaps.

Three players to watch

WR Tre' Harris. The Chargers drafted Harris in the second round last year but he had a minimal role as a rookie, mainly excelling as a run blocker. The Chargers expect him to be a legitimate part of their passing offense in Year 2 alongside Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.

LB Junior Colson. Colson won a national championship with Harbaugh at Michigan during the 2023 season before his college coach drafted him in the third round of the 2024 draft. But Colson struggled as a rookie, then missed last season with a shoulder injury. Colson could push to start next to Daiyan Henley or risk not making the 53-man roster.

Edge Akheem Mesidor. This year's first-rounder is expected to come in and contribute immediately to help fill the void left by Odafe Oweh, who left in free agency. GM Joe Hortiz and assistant GM Chad Alexander rave about Mesidor's motor and his ability to rush from the interior and the outside.

Key position battles

Left guard: The Chargers drafted Jake Slaughter, who exclusively played center at Florida, in the second round with plans to start him at left guard this season. But Slaughter has never played the position, so there is concern around the league about his ability to thrive there. Kayode Awosika, Trevor Penning and Trey Pipkins III are also in the mix, but the organization's investment in Slaughter makes it hard to imagine not being the Day 1 starter. But he'll have to earn the job.

Safety: Derwin James Jr. has been an All-Pro the past two seasons but spends most of his time as a big nickel, where he can blow up runs and blitz closer to the line of scrimmage. With the Chargers trading Alohi Gilman last season, they don't have a clear-cut starter at deep safety next to Elijah Molden in nickel. Tony Jefferson and RJ Mickens spent time next to Molden last season and those two will be in the mix for the job along with rookie fourth-rounder Genesis Smith.

Linebacker: Will anyone test Denzel Perryman for the starting spot starting next to Henley? Perryman is heading into his 11th season and will turn 34 in December. He was arguably the team's best run-defending linebacker last season but struggled against the pass, missed games due to injury, and was suspended. Colson and Troy Dye seem to have the best shot at challenging Perryman, but Marlowe Wax and Del'Shawn Phillips could also push their way into the competition.

Keep an eye on: Will Tuli Tuipulotu hold out?

Tuipulotu, a second-round pick in 2023, is coming off the best season of his career in which he finished sixth in the NFL with 13 sacks. He is also heading into the final year of his rookie deal. The Chargers have had talks with Tuipulotu's representation at points this offseason, but a deal hasn't materialized.

While Tuipulotu won't reset the market, he is in line for a big deal as a 23-year-old who is one of the league's most promising and versatile edge rushers. He will get a significant payday. If the Chargers don't agree to a deal with Tuipulotu soon, though, he could hold out of practice and potentially miss the early part of the season.

Chargers' 53-man roster projection

QB (2): Justin Herbert, Trey Lance

RB (3): Omarion Hampton, Keaton Mitchell, Kimani Vidal

FB (1): Alec Ingold

WR (6): Ladd McConkey, Tre' Harris, Quentin Johnston, Brenen Thompson, Derius Davis, KeAndre Lambert-Smith

TE (3): David Njoku, Oronde Gadsden, Charlie Kolar

OL (9): Joe Alt, Trey Pipkins III, Rashawn Slater, Cole Strange, Tyler Biadasz, Kayode Awosika, Jake Slaughter, Travis Burke, Logan Taylor

DL (6): Teair Tart, Jamaree Caldwell, Justin Eboigbe, Nick Barrett, Dalvin Tomlinson, TeRah Edwards

LB (10): Denzel Perryman, Daiyan Henley, Troy Dye, Del'Shawn Phillips, Marlowe Wax, Kyle Kennard, Khalil Mack, Bud Dupree, Tuli Tuipulotu, Akheem Mesidor

CB (6): Donte Jackson, Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart, Deane Leonard, Nikko Reed, Eric Rogers

S (4): Derwin James Jr., Elijah Molden, RJ Mickens, Genesis Smith

SPECIALISTS (3): Cameron Dicker (K), JK Scott (P), Josh Harris (LS)