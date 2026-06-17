Daniels still has 'long way to go' to master Commanders' offense

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ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, trying to rebound from a tough injury-filled season, said he likes their new offense -- but a lot more work remains.

"I've still got a long way to go," he said.

The Commanders changed offensive systems after last season, hiring David Blough as offensive coordinator after a mutual parting with Kliff Kingsbury. They'll go from an attack featuring more no-huddle and less under center to one that will be the opposite.

For Daniels, it'll be the second system he's had to learn in his first three NFL seasons. Though the coaches have seen growth, Daniels said he still has a lot to learn -- he's looked comfortable with his footwork operating from under center but he's more focused on other aspects.

He said it's about expanding on the foundation they've built.

"Just learning the new offense, terminology," he said, "why we're attacking this play, what we want to do on this play -- things like that."

But Daniels also made it clear that 2025 is done. He played in only four full games and seven overall as multiple injuries -- sprained knee; hamstring and a dislocated left elbow -- caused him to miss the other games. It was quite a change from 2024 when Daniels was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year, guiding Washington to a 12-5 record and its first appearance in the NFC Championship Game since the 1991 season. He threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 891 yards and six scores.

Last year, he threw for 1,262 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 278 yards and two scores. He sat out the final four games after re-injuring his left elbow in a 31-0 loss to Minnesota in Week 14.

"I'm done talking about last year," Daniels said. "Last year is last year; I'm moving on to this season and whatever happened last year, happened last year. It can't do anything for me; I'll just continue to get better."

Daniels said Washington's new offense can help by providing more variety -- with different formations; what they hope is a stronger play-action game.

"It opens up a lot more things," Daniels said.

But, while Daniels said he has a lot to improve upon, coach Dan Quinn said he's been impressed by his quarterback's processing speed in the new system. Quinn said they can feature him in ways they perhaps could not do his first two seasons, such as operating more outside the pocket on occasion.

"I thought he did a really good job of owning and being in command at a very quick level already," Quinn said.

Washington left tackle Laremy Tunsil called Daniels a "dawg."

"I don't have much to say about 5," Tunsil said, referring to Daniels' jersey number. "He's going to get it done."