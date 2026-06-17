Falcons' Bijan Robinson opens up on his relationship with Vinícius Júnior

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has a tight relationship with another superstar player who also wears No. 7: Brazilian national team and Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior.

Robinson discussed his friendship with Vinícius, also known as Vini Jr., on Wednesday during the final day of Falcons minicamp. World Cup games are being played in Atlanta at Atlanta Stadium -- also known as Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- the Falcons' home field, and the Falcons will play this coming season at the Bernabéu, home of Real Madrid.

Robinson is an avid soccer fan. He said he and Vini Jr. have the same jeweler and met three years ago. When Brazil played a friendly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2024, Robinson said they met up after the game and the two really hit it off.

"From there, we've been the closest," Robinson said.

Robinson said Vini Jr. watches all of the Falcons' games and the two text regularly.

"Last year, he was just like sending me the highlights of the game and stuff like that," Robinson said. "So, it's cool to hang out with him, talk to him. He's such a great dude. He's a really, really good person. And I know what he does on the field and what I do on the field, [there are] a lot of similarities. So, we're both fans of each other. So, it's been a great relationship, man. And I'm excited to see what he can do with [the] World Cup."

Robinson said Vini Jr. is a big jokester and loves to have fun.

"I smile a lot, he smiles a lot. But we just talk about everything, like random stuff, just what's in the moment, what's in the time, and then that's about it," Robinson said.

When asked who is faster, Robinson said he thought he might beat Vini Jr. in a 40-yard dash. But if the race is the length of a field, "he might have me on that."

But Robinson said he doesn't think Brazil will win the World Cup. Though he has hope for the U.S. national team, the NFL's 2025 leader in scrimmage yards said believed France would take home the crown.

Soccer has become a recent interest for Robinson. But he is awestruck when he travels and witnesses just how big the sport is just about everywhere.

"The sport of soccer is so worldwide," Robinson said. "Everybody watches around the whole world."