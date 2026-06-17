Cardinals rookie Carson Beck trying to speed up learning curve

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TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck said he has jumped headfirst into the early days of his NFL career rather than trying to take things slowly.

With uncertainty at the Cardinals' quarterback position looming as incumbent starter Jacoby Brissett left Arizona's mandatory minicamp without the reworked contract for 2026 that he covets, according to a source, Beck could, in theory, be in play to compete to be the starter for the Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"From day one, for me, I didn't want to ease into anything, to be completely honest," Beck said Wednesday.

Cardinals rookie Carson Beck said he has been trying to "learn everything as quick as possible" as the team's depth chart at the quarterback position remains unsettled. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Beck said he has been putting in 13-hour days at the Cardinals' facility, going beyond what Arizona is asking of its rookies. After the rookies are done with their meetings, Beck spends time with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks coach Matt Schaub. Beck also has access to first-year head coach Mike LaFleur if questions arise.

"It's really cool because, obviously, Coach Schaub did it," Beck said. "He's been in the league. He played the position, which it's so hard to understand what the position of quarterback is if you haven't actually done it, right? And he has done it, he's been there, he's done it.

"Coach Hackett has coached amazing quarterbacks, just such a smart mind. Coach LaFleur's coached amazing quarterbacks, such a smart mind. So, just trying to pick their brains and just take every little inch and every little thing to add it to my repertoire and get as good and as comfortable as I can is something that I've done from the second I feel like I've stepped in the building."

Beck said he has spent his almost six weeks with the Cardinals either at home or at the facility learning the playbook and soaking in everything he can.

With some eating and sleeping mixed in.

"Because that's pretty necessary as well, being a football player," Beck said. "But, really, that's all I've done. I've been here a ton, been around the guys, been around the coaches, meeting and trying to learn everything as quick as possible.

"So, obviously the playbook is big. There is a lot of things to learn, but the more time that I spend and the more reps you get, the more comfortable you get with it and the more it just kind of feels like you're looking at the back of your hand."

During mandatory minicamp last week, Beck had a chance to meet Brissett, who had missed all of the voluntary portions of Arizona's offseason program.

Beck said they didn't talk much about anything besides football, but he enjoyed their time together.

"He seems like a great guy," Beck said. "Sat down, had a couple conversations, nothing obviously super deep. I mean we're in the facility, we're talking about football. So, again, seems like a great guy and I'm excited to continue to build our relationship."