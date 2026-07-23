2026 NFL training camp previews, projections for all 32 teams

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NFL training camp is finally here. After an offseason of roster turnover and coaching musical chairs, all 32 teams are looking to put in work as they start their quest to win Super Bowl LXI.

The defending champion Seattle Seahawks were the first to open camp as the rookies reported on July 17. The Seahawks host the New England Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl LX to open the 2026 season on Wednesday, Sept. 9 (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

But before that, there are plenty of position battles to be settled, injuries to return from and coaches and players acclimating themselves to new teams. Our 32 NFL Nation reporters preview everything you should be watching as training camp begins -- and have also projected what each 53-man roster might look like five weeks from now.

First, let's start with the biggest storyline for each team:

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

AFC EAST

Biggest storyline: How will the transition to Jim Leonhard's defense unfold? Amid all of the changes the Bills faced this offseason, no part of the team was more impacted than the defense. The unit is going from Sean McDermott's scheme from the past nine seasons to Leonhard's. The defensive coordinator will bring a 3-4 base (a shift from McDermott's 4-3) along with a variety of other changes. -- Alaina Getzenberg

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Biggest storyline: How big of a role will this draft class play right away? The Dolphins dealt multiple veterans for draft picks this offseason, as Sullivan sought to restock the team's young foundational depth. Players such as first-round picks Kadyn Proctor and Chris Johnson, and third-round pick Will Kacmarek will start right away -- but what about players such as second-round pick Jacob Rodriguez, third-round picks Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell, and fourth-round pick Kyle Louis? Miami's lack of both depth and starting-caliber talent should pave a route to early playing time for several rookies this season, especially in an obvious rebuilding season. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

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Biggest storyline: Is there a contract resolution with cornerback Christian Gonzalez? Eligible for an extension for the first time in his career, the 2025 Pro Bowler wasn't present for the majority of the voluntary offseason program and participated in only the walk-through/low-tempo portions of mandatory minicamp. Asked June 9 if he would play this season without a new contract, he said, "We got a long time to the season." That timeline has been condensed. The Patriots ideally don't want the situation to linger into training camp, but is there a compromise to be reached? -- Mike Reiss

Read Patriots training camp preview, 53-man roster projection

Biggest storyline: Which version of Geno Smith are the Jets getting? Smith was a disappointment for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, finishing 27th in QBR and leading the NFL with 17 interceptions. The Jets acquired him as their bridge QB, betting he can be the 2022-23 version of himself. In those years, his TD-INT ratio was an impressive 50-22 for the Seattle Seahawks. He's a gunslinger and will push the ball downfield, which should create more chunk plays than last season. Pass protection is key; Smith's decision-making suffers greatly when he's under pressure. No one expects a Pro Bowl year from Smith, 35, but If he can be an average QB by NFL standards, it'll be a win for the Jets. -- Rich Cimini

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AFC NORTH

Biggest storyline: Can coach Jesse Minter get Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to the Super Bowl? That's exactly why Minter was hired. There was a feeling that the Ravens had run their course under John Harbaugh, who was 3-5 in the postseason with Jackson and failed to get the NFL two-time Most Valuable Player past the AFC Championship Game in eight seasons together. Then, showing an increased sense of urgency, the Ravens made a coaching change at a time when Jackson turns 30 in January and has only two years left on his contract. The hope is Minter can deliver the same championship spark that former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald provided so quickly in Seattle. -- Jamison Hensley

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Biggest storyline: Do the Bengals need an elite defense to be a contender again? Nope. Cincinnati just needs to improve its effort of the last two years. Last season, a lackluster effort resulted in the Bengals ranking 27th in points allowed per drive. That led Cincinnati to revamp its defense this offseason by adding starters at key positions. Cincinnati's defense showed improved efforts toward the end of last season. If that trend continues under second-year coordinator Al Golden, the Bengals have more than enough offensive firepower to not only make the playoffs but make a run. After all, Cincinnati has made at least the AFC Championship Game both times Joe Burrow has played in the postseason. -- Ben Baby

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Biggest storyline: Who will start at quarterback? Todd Monken wanted to enter camp with a clear starter, but he was impressed with both Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders during the offseason workout program, so the competition continues. Watson is healthy after a pair of Achilles surgeries that sidelined him for the 2025 season. He has experience as a nine-year veteran, although he has played in only 19 games since 2022 because of suspension and injuries, and he has struggled during those starts. Sanders, a 2025 fifth-round pick who started seven games as a rookie, has impressed coaches with his grasp of the offense in recent months. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Read Browns training camp preview, 53-man roster projection

Biggest storyline: What will Mike McCarthy's offense look like? The Steelers' new head coach and his staff spent the offseason meticulously laying the foundation for the offense through both classroom and on-field work. In the process, he has dropped a few breadcrumbs about what to expect from his unit -- primarily that he's going to craft it around Aaron Rodgers. At 42, Rodgers isn't the same player McCarthy last coached in 2017. Though McCarthy assured reporters Rodgers still has otherworldly arm strength, the quarterback averaged a career-low 5.8 air yards per attempt in 2025.

McCarthy will be tasked with maximizing Rodgers' strengths at this stage of his career in how he uses wide receivers DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and Germie Bernard, as well as running backs Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle and tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. -- Brooke Pryor

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AFC SOUTH

Biggest storyline: How good is the offense, actually? The Texans' defense ranked No. 2 in points allowed (17.2 per game) and allowed the fewest yards (277.2). Every key player is back, so there's no reason to believe there will be significant regression. No pressure to the offense, right? Houston ranked 16th in points last season at 21.9, but if the unit can get its production up to at least 24 points, that might unlock what they need to be successful. Since QB C.J. Stroud and coach DeMeco Ryans arrived in 2023, Houston is 18-1 when it reaches that mark. As for the league average, teams have a 77% win rate in that span when hitting 24. -- DJ Bien-Aime

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Will C.J. Stroud earn a contract extension? The Texans quarterback has a lot at stake this season. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Biggest storyline: Can Daniel Jones return to form? There is no bigger question for the Colts following Jones' torn Achilles in December. He has returned to the lineup quickly, participating on a limited basis in offseason workouts and expects to be a full participant in training camp. But whether Jones can match the unprecedented heights he reached last season -- he was top-10 in passing yards, yards per attempt, completion percentage and touchdown passes before his injury -- remains to be seen. Jones has been an underrated runner during his career and uses his legs to effectively throw on the run. To what degree will lingering effects from his injury impede his ability to play his style? -- Stephen Holder

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Biggest storyline: What exactly is the plan for Travis Hunter? He will start on defense as the team's top cornerback -- management has said that multiple times -- but how they will use him offensively is unclear, especially since they drafted two tight ends and coach Liam Coen has said he would like to use more multiple-tight-end formations. If that's the case, that usually means fewer wide receivers on the field, so which one goes to the bench? Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington or Brian Thomas Jr.?

It seems likely Hunter sees fewer offensive snaps this season than he did as a rookie, when he was on the field for 67% of the snaps in the seven games before his season-ending knee injury, but the Jaguars have been adamant that he will be a two-way player. What that mix may look like should emerge during camp. -- Michael DiRocco

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Biggest storyline: Can offensive coordinator Brian Daboll help Cam Ward become an elite QB? Coach Robert Saleh handpicked Daboll to work with the QB because of his previous experience, most notably with Josh Allen in Buffalo. Daboll said two key components to making the situation work are establishing a relationship with Ward the person, and seeing the game through Ward's lens.

Unlike the previous staff, there are no plans to tweak Ward's throwing mechanics. The footwork will, however, be a focus area. Ward's accuracy has been questioned. Daboll helped Allen raise his 52.8 completion percentage as a rookie to 69.2% in his third season. Completion percentage alone doesn't tell the whole story, but with a solid depth of target, it can be a good indicator of improved overall accuracy. -- Turron Davenport

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AFC WEST

Biggest storyline: Is the Broncos' offense championship-worthy? The answer to this question starts with quarterback Bo Nix's surgically repaired right ankle, which he has had two procedures on after fracturing it late in the Broncos' divisional playoff win over the Buffalo Bills. Everyone involved on the team, most notably coach Sean Payton and Nix, are steadfast the quarterback will be "full go" when training camp opens. Nix did participate on a limited basis during mandatory minicamp in June and has posted several workout videos on social media to show his readiness. But until he's practicing fully with the first-team offense, it remains a question.

But questions about the offense go beyond the QB. There is also the matter of new offensive coordinator Davis Webb calling plays instead of Payton, a significant change in how Payton has operated in his two decades as an NFL head coach. How Payton and Webb work together in their weekly construction of the game plan and their efficiency on game day remains to be seen. Payton has said he wants the offense to operate more quickly in and out of the huddle and desires more consistency in the run game. -- Jeff Legwold

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Biggest storyline: How quickly will Patrick Mahomes progress to get the Chiefs back to being contenders? Since his season-ending injury in December, the starting QB has made it his mission to be ready for Week 1, when the Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on "Monday Night Football." Starting in camp, Mahomes hopes he can continue to heal faster than most players who sustained a torn ACL and LCL. If Mahomes is successful, the Chiefs could very likely be back in the postseason and in position to make a push toward another Super Bowl appearance. The Chiefs will also need to figure out the best measures to help Mahomes, both in camp and throughout the season, including potentially holding him out of the preseason, which would be a first in his 10-year career. -- Nate Taylor

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Biggest storyline: How soon will QB Fernando Mendoza start? This question will hover over the franchise throughout training camp. The Raiders have made it clear that they are not in a rush to hand Mendoza the keys to the offense. During OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Kirk Cousins played mostly with the first team. Meanwhile, Mendoza split second- and third-team reps with Aidan O'Connell.

The expectation is for Cousins to begin the season as the starter. If the Raiders are playing well with Cousins under center, that could delay Mendoza's starting debut. If Las Vegas is struggling five to six games into the season, or Cousins is not living up to expectations, it would make sense for the Raiders to turn to Mendoza for the rest of the way. Las Vegas' coaching staff was impressed with Mendoza during the team's spring practices. At the same time, they understand Mendoza still has a ton of work to do and won't throw him out there until he is more comfortable with the system and playing under center. -- Ryan McFadden

Read Raiders training camp preview, 53-man roster projection

Myles Garrett (from left), Fernando Mendoza, Aaron Rodgers and Jahmyr Gibbs are among the key figures to watch during training camp. Illustration by ESPN

Biggest storyline: Will Mike McDaniel help the Chargers' offense become championship-level? For the past two seasons, offense has been the Chargers' Achilles heel. Injuries have played a factor but so has poor postseason play from Justin Herbert. In the playoff loss to Houston following the 2024 season, the Chargers' defense forced five turnovers, but Herbert threw four interceptions (more picks than he had thrown in the regular season). Los Angeles lost 32-12. Still, Herbert has willed this team to the postseason the past two seasons by making Herculean plays behind one of the league's worst offensive lines while battling injuries. McDaniel's goal is to make life easier for Herbert so that he isn't forced to be a hero on as many snaps. -- Kris Rhim

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NFC EAST

Biggest storyline: How quickly can Christian Parker's defense get up to speed? There are a lot of changes in personnel -- potentially up to seven new starters -- and scheme, as the Cowboys move to a 3-4 system. The pass rush has much to prove with the biggest addition being the trade for edge rusher Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers. The linebacker room is not particularly deep and DeMarvion Overshown will have to prove he can stay healthy. The secondary has improved with additions in free agency (S Jalen Thompson, CB Cobie Durant) and the draft (first-rounder S Caleb Downs). The Cowboys do not have to have another Doomsday Defense to succeed in 2026, but it needs to be much improved over last season to make a difference. -- Todd Archer

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play 1:35 Louis Riddick: Cowboys have 'no more excuses' left in Super Bowl quest

Biggest storyline: How will the Giants handle increased expectations and a new coach? New York added a Super Bowl-winning coach with John Harbaugh to work with a young quarterback in Jaxson Dart. That combination alone has some thinking the Giants will have an immediate turnaround. (Reminder: They won just seven games in the past two seasons combined.) Throw in that they had two top-10 draft picks who are expected to contribute immediately and it's supposed to instantly produce more wins.

But with new schemes offensively and defensively, it might not look so promising right away. How will the organization handle that? The increased workload will also be something to watch, especially when Harbaugh is known as an old-school coach who runs one of the league's harder training camps. -- Jordan Raanan

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Biggest storyline: How will Jalen Hurts fare in the reimagined offense? Sean Mannion, the 34-year-old former QB coach of the Green Bay Packers, is implementing a scheme expected to feature more under center, motion and throws over the middle, elements that the offense hasn't leaned heavily into with Hurts as its signal-caller. Hurts appears to have bought into both Mannion and the changes so far, but as the spring practices revealed, there are going to be some stumbles as the unit works through the learning curve. It is clear the front office wants to move the attack in a more modern and imaginative direction. Whether Hurts' skill set and Mannion's vision align is the single biggest question facing an Eagles team trying to round back into championship form following a wild-card exit in 2025. -- Tim McManus

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Biggest storyline: Will the coordinator changes pay off? The Commanders have first-year coordinators on offense (David Blough) and defense (Daronte Jones). There's reason for optimism, but it's also a gamble as Dan Quinn enters a pivotal third season. Washington needed a change on defense after ranking bottom-six in multiple categories (and last in yards). The Commanders have added more pass rushers. Strong seasons from holdovers tackle Daron Payne and linebacker Frankie Luvu would help. Offensively, they wanted to evolve and create bigger plays via play-action -- hence the move from Kliff Kingsbury to Blough. If the moves pay off, Washington could have a fun season. -- John Keim

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NFC NORTH

Biggest storyline: Will Chicago's decisions on defense pay off? Sure, Caleb Williams will have to adjust to playing with a new center and WR1, but the biggest question for the Bears entering training camp is whether they've done enough to improve on defense. The team decided against getting in on the Maxx Crosby sweepstakes or spending big elsewhere to upgrade their pass rush, and it believes another year in Dennis Allen's scheme for players such as Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo and Gervon Dexter Sr. will yield better results from a unit that ranked 31st in pass rush win rate (29%) and 29th in pressure percentage (28%).

The Bears got younger, faster and more aggressive when they brought in linebacker Devin Bush and overhauled their secondary, which will feature a new safety duo in Coby Bryant and Dillon Thieneman. How quickly these additions learn to gel in a defense that led the league in takeaways (33) but struggled to rush the passer and stop the run will determine the strength of this unit in 2026. -- Courtney Cronin

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Biggest storyline: Has Detroit's Super Bowl window closed? From 2023 to 2025, the Lions entered the season as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. However, they fell way short of expectations in 2025 and were faced with a lot of decisions to make this offseason. For starters, Detroit has hired Drew Petzing as the new offensive coordinator, and retooled the offensive line after releasing veteran linemen Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow.

Still, Detroit's offense has the potential to be one of the most explosive units in the league with quarterback Jared Goff, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams all returning. But keeping marquee players healthy could be critical to the squad remaining in contention. ESPN Analytics gives the Lions the best chance to win the NFC North at 38%. -- Eric Woodyard

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Biggest storyline: How can they avoid another late-season collapse? The Packers were 9-3-1 and had a nine-point lead in the third quarter of their Week 15 game at the Denver Broncos, who would go on to be the top seed in the AFC. That's when it all crumbled. The Packers lost to the Broncos and didn't win another game the rest of the way, ending the season on a five-game losing streak. The Broncos game wasn't the only one they gave away. They blew fourth-quarter leads in two losses to the Bears in Week 16 and the wild-card game. Coach Matt LaFleur has talked all offseason about finishing games better, but that's not exactly something you can practice in a tangible way. -- Rob Demovsky

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Biggest storyline: Who will start at QB in Week 1? Kyler Murray is the heavy favorite to win the job, but it's impossible to pull eyes away from any unsettled quarterback situation. In his previous seven NFL seasons, Murray has displayed the arm talent necessary to succeed in Kevin O'Connell's offense. But how long will it take him to grow accustomed to what is admittedly a complex scheme, one that requires active eyes and patient feet in the pocket? Murray admitted during OTAs that it had been a challenge to pursue the necessary familiarity while taking only half the reps. Meanwhile, J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 pick of the 2024 draft, is fighting for his football future -- at least with the Vikings -- after only 10 NFL starts. -- Kevin Seifert

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Will Kyler Murray (1) start? That will be one of the big storylines to watch during training camp. David Berding/Getty Images

NFC SOUTH

Biggest storyline: Who will be the Falcons' Week 1 starter at quarterback? Michael Penix Jr. had been the team's starter since Week 16 of 2024, taking over for a struggling Kirk Cousins. But Penix tore his left ACL last November and needed reconstructive surgery. It was his third ACL surgery in eight seasons as Penix tore his right ACL twice in college. With uncertainty around Penix's durability and, frankly, potential to be a franchise quarterback, the Falcons signed Tua Tagovailoa to a bargain-basement contract: $1.3 million for one year. Tagovailoa struggled recently (including with injuries), but was among the best quarterbacks in the NFL in 2023. Penix has yet to be cleared to practice fully. All eyes will be on the quarterback position this summer. -- Marc Raimondi

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Biggest storyline: Does Bryce Young play himself into a new contract this season? This is a pivotal season for the Panthers' fourth-year quarterback, who earned the full-time starting role last season after losing playing time to veteran Andy Dalton in 2024. Talks of a contract extension have appeared to be quiet regarding Young, the No. 1 pick in 2023. The Panthers have slowly improved in total offense since drafting Young, from last place in 2023 to 27th last year. They have added players such as NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan in 2025 and Chris Brazzell II in the third round (No. 83 overall) of April's draft. But Young needs to show he can continue to elevate the unit if he wants a long-term contract extension next year. -- ESPN Staff

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Biggest storyline: How does quarterback Tyler Shough perform in Year 2? Shough injected instant excitement into the 2025 season after taking over for Spencer Rattler, and the Saints ended last year with positive momentum. He has done all the right things since then, from outings in the community to paying for his teammates' travel so they could meet and work out with him in California this summer. That won't mean much long term if Shough doesn't perform on the field in his first season as a full-time starter. He'll need to hit the ground running with two tough away games against the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions to start this season. -- Katherine Terrell

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Biggest storyline: Can Baker Mayfield bounce back? We're just now discovering the extent of Mayfield's injuries from last season -- a sprained MCL and PCL since Week 2, a biceps contusion that turned the entire muscle purple and a left shoulder injury. How much did that hamper his performance, where is his true ceiling and if a new deal doesn't get done before the start of camp, how will it impact him in 2026? Mayfield said back in June: "The guys in that locker and the staff know that I'm still going to be me. I'm still going to do everything I can to help this team win a Super Bowl. And to me, that's the priority. Everything else will take care of itself." -- Jenna Laine

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NFC WEST

Biggest storyline: What will happen with Jacoby Brissett? Brissett held out of the offseason program and all the voluntary practices he could during the offseason, and was a hold-in during mandatory minicamp -- as he awaited a reworked contract for this season. He's currently scheduled to earn $1.5 million guaranteed but a source told ESPN he is looking for more. With camp quickly approaching, a new deal is still not done. If Brissett reports to camp without a new contract, the questions will continue, and coach Mike LaFleur's first camp will start with a cloud of uncertainty hovering overhead. -- Josh Weinfuss

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Biggest storyline: Can the Rams live up to the hype? Based on the offseason moves, it sure feels like a Super Bowl-or-bust year for the Rams from the outside. But Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about that pressure, and he said while the team isn't "naive to the things that are being said," he wants to make sure the outside noise doesn't affect the group. "We have to be humble," McVay said. "We have to stay connected." The past three seasons, the Rams have made it one round further in the playoffs than the year before. While McVay has been clear that a team must start all over again at the beginning of each season, there's no doubt the moves made during the offseason have positioned the Rams even closer to playing in Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in February. -- Sarah Barshop

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play 1:04 Kimberley A. Martin 'all-in' on Rams to the Super Bowl if Aaron Donald returns

Biggest storyline: Did the 49ers do enough to contend in football's toughest division? A 35-point playoff defeat would seem to indicate the Niners have a long road back to the top of the division. But they don't see it that way, as their offseason moves can attest. They added receivers Mike Evans and Christian Kirk, defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and linebacker Dre Greenlaw and figure to get stars such as end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner and tight end George Kittle back from injury. Even their top three draft picks (wideout De'Zhaun Stribling, edge rusher Romello Height and running back Kaelon Black) are all 23-plus. If all of the above falls into place, the Niners hope they can catch, and potentially pass, Seattle and Los Angeles and reclaim the NFC's top spot. -- Nick Wagoner

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Biggest storyline: Are the Seahawks built for a repeat run after offseason changes? In addition to offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, they lost starting safety Coby Bryant, No. 3 cornerback Riq Woolen, rotational edge rusher Boye Mafe and half of their two-man rushing attack in Kenneth Walker III. It sounds like a lot until you realize that the Seahawks re-signed every other free agent who contributed to their 17-win season, did not have any cap casualties and kept more of their roster intact than most recent Super Bowl winners. Kubiak's departure may be the biggest of the five. It means Seattle will be relying on a first-time coordinator in Brian Fleury. -- Brady Henderson

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