2026 NFL offseason: Biggest surprise players on each team

Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to the NFL waiting period, the monthlong break until training camp begins in late July. Offseason team activities and mandatory minicamps have wrapped up and players are now on vacation.

It's a perfect time to take a look back at under-the-radar players who turned heads this spring while battling for starting spots or depth roles.

Which players surprised their coaches and teammates the most? Our NFL Nation reporters picked one player on every team who unexpectedly stood out and could make a serious impact in the fall.

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ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

AFC EAST

LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Elarms-Orr had an opportunity this offseason and took advantage of it. Linebacker Dorian Williams wasn't on the field during OTAs and minicamp due to an unspecified lower-body injury. With the increased snaps, Elarms-Orr made an impression in the battle for the open inside linebacker job next to Terrel Bernard.

"He's doing everything we're asking him right now," defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said in May. -- Alaina Getzenberg

TE Greg Dulcich

Dolphins fans might remember Dulcich's late-season contributions, but he has emerged this spring as one of the primary targets in Miami's passing game. Quarterback Malik Willis has an entirely new group of skill players to build chemistry with, but during team drills, there was clear trust in Dulcich, who was one of the best tight ends in the league last season at making plays after the catch. He returned from injured reserve in Week 8 and finished the season averaging the second-most yards after catch per reception (7.6) in that span. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Patriots' Mike Brown (33) and Marcellas Dial Jr. (27) battle within a drill during minicamp. Summer Lamont/Icon Sportswire

S Mike Brown

With Kevin Byard and Craig Woodson locked as the starting safeties, there is a question about who will be the top backup, and the 6-foot-1, 218-pound Brown looks like the leading candidate. Brown was signed to a one-year, $1.35 million deal with a modest $50,000 signing bonus as an unrestricted free agent, not the type of pact that comes with great expectations. But he was working as a top personal protector on the punt team and rotated in immediately after Byard and Woodson on defense, as his familiarity with the D from his time playing for the Tennessee Titans under Mike Vrabel was possibly a catalyst for what was a strong spring. -- Mike Reiss

WR Adonai Mitchell

The Jets figured Mitchell would take a leap this offseason -- his first with the team -- but he exceeded their expectations. Mitchell, acquired from the Colts last November in the Sauce Gardner trade, solidified himself as the No. 2 receiver. He displayed a firm grasp of the new system, allowing him to flash his vertical speed. His chemistry with quarterback Geno Smith was quickly apparent. Mitchell should be a nice complement to Garrett Wilson. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

WR Devontez Walker

Walker, a fourth-round pick in 2024, was the standout wide receiver this spring, continually stretching the field. The pressure is on Walker after Baltimore drafted two wide receivers: Ja'Kobi Lane in the third round and Elijah Sarratt in the fourth round. Still, Walker is competing for the No. 3 spot behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Walker has made the most of his limited opportunities, scoring touchdowns on four of his seven career catches. -- Jamison Hensley

CB Josh Newton

There weren't many team reps during offseason workouts, but Newton made the most of his chances. The third-year cornerback filled in as an outside corner and had an interception in a 7-on-7 period, Joe Burrow's lone offseason blemish. Newton hasn't really been considered a viable option at that spot, but he might have put himself in the discussion as a depth player at outside cornerback behind Dax Hill and DJ Turner. -- Ben Baby

WR Isaiah Bond

The Browns drafted wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in April, but no Cleveland wideout was targeted more than Bond this spring. The second-year receiver continued to display his speed and showed off the 15 pounds of muscle he added this offseason with a bunch of contested catches. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Steelers cornerbacks Daylen Everette (23) and Asante Samuel Jr. (22) participate in OTA drills. Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

CB Daylen Everette

Everette, one of the Steelers' three third-round draft picks, turned heads with a larger-than-expected role in minicamp, as cornerback Joey Porter Jr. limited his participation as he awaits a contract extension. The player out of Georgia held his own as he battled with wide receiver DK Metcalf and got his hands on several passes.

"He's a big physical guy, so going against someone like him, it can help me to guard anyone else," Everette said. "I enjoy going against him because I know it's helping me get better." -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

WR Lewis Bond

Bond, a 2026 sixth-round pick, practiced with the second-team offense and has made plays with the group. He has turned heads throughout the offseason to the point that he has an online team fanbase called the Lewis Bond Fan Club. It's early, so we need to see if he can continue this performance into training camp, but this is a great start for the former Boston College standout. -- DJ Bien-Aime

S A.J. Haulcy

Coaches are raving about the rookie drafted in the third round from LSU. He's been working almost exclusively with the starting defense and is clearly the early favorite to win the starting job at strong safety. Haulcy brings playmaking potential, which is something the Colts are seeking. He had eight total interceptions in his final two college seasons, and those instincts were on display in spring camp. -- Stephen Holder

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas' 2025 season was a disappointment. He had 1,282 yards and 10 TDs as a rookie in 2024, but just 707 yards and two TDs last season, with ankle and shoulder injuries playing a role. In 2026, he has been the Jags' most impressive offensive player so far, and the chemistry between Trevor Lawrence and him -- especially on deep throws -- is the best it's been. He said a changed mindset and an emphasis on not overlooking the little details in his preparation are the main reasons. -- Michael DiRocco

CB Micah Robinson

Robinson took advantage of free agent additions Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor being out for most of OTAs. Robinson had early struggles against No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate, but he acquitted himself with sticky coverage that led to multiple pass breakups. The second-year corner had two interceptions, one of which was against Cam Ward. The other one was on a goal-line fade to Xavier Restrepo that ended minicamp. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

DT Matt Henningsen

It's going to be difficult for Henningsen to earn a roster spot when training camp breaks this summer, but the sixth-round pick from the 2022 draft has flashed repeatedly in offseason work. That included a pass he tipped to himself for an interception in an 11-on-11 period in a minicamp practice and a return that would have been a touchdown. Henningsen suffered a torn Achilles in a joint practice with the 49ers last August and spent the season on injured reserve. If the Broncos keep five or six defensive linemen when the roster is cut to 53 in the preseason, it makes it a tight fit for him, but he has done his part so far. Coach Sean Payton said during minicamp: "He does a great job of seeing those screens or underneath throws. He's doing really well. He's exceptionally smart.'' -- Jeff Legwold

RT Kahlil Benson

While quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to recover from his knee injury, the surprising player who has emerged the most is Benson, an undrafted rookie from Indiana who will be competing in training camp against veteran Jaylon Moore for the starting role. Benson shared repetitions with Moore during the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp. With Benson's rise up the depth chart, the Chiefs were comfortable earlier this week with trading Wanya Morris to the Atlanta Falcons. -- Nate Taylor

WR Malik Benson

The Raiders drafted Benson in the sixth round with the belief that the former Oregon wideout could be a vertical threat who opens up the offense and makes explosive plays. He showcased that ability throughout OTAs and minicamp. He and quarterback Fernando Mendoza developed a strong connection during practices. Benson was Mendoza's go-to target during team drills, especially in the middle of the field. The competition at wide receiver is pretty much wide-open, meaning Benson has a chance to create a role for himself in Year 1 if his production continues during training camp. -- Ryan McFadden

QB DJ Uiagalelei

With Justin Herbert throwing little this offseason while focusing on footwork and mechanics, Uiagalelei has taken advantage of his reps. The former undrafted free agent has been one of the Chargers' most impressive players, thriving in the intermediate and deep throws. If that carries into training camp, Uiagalelei could challenge Trey Lance for the backup job. -- Kris Rhim

play 1:31 Are the Cowboys legit contenders this season?

NFC EAST

WR Ryan Flournoy

Flournoy is coming off a 40-catch, 475-yard, four-touchdown season a year ago when he had two 100-yard games, so surprise might be a little much, but if something happens to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, the Cowboys know what they have in Flournoy. He is strong attacking the ball. This offseason, he has worked in the slot more.

"He earned it the right way, he earned it through special teams. He earned it by doing the run blocking, doing the things in the run game -- the dirty work, if you will," coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "Now he's one of those guys -- because he does everything right -- Dak [Prescott] doesn't hesitate when he looks at him. He just turns it loose. He gets to his spot." -- Todd Archer

K Dominic Zvada

Zvada, an undrafted free agent, went into this spring basically as the No. 3 kicker. Veteran Jason Sanders was considered the favorite this season. But before the spring was even over, Sanders was cut and Zvada became the front-runner ahead of Ben Sauls. It probably helped that the media didn't see Zvada miss this spring and he went 13-for-13 on field goal attempts at minicamp. -- Jordan Raanan

CB Riq Woolen

The Eagles signed Woolen to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million this offseason to solidify the corner spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell. He has opened some eyes with his unique blend of size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds), speed and coverage skills. The highlight was an interception of a Jalen Hurts throw during minicamp where he anticipated a throw to tight end Dallas Goedert, undercut the route and sped the other way with the pick. -- Tim McManus

RB Rachaad White

Washington signed White this offseason to fortify its depth and provide a pass-catching threat out of the backfield. It's not as if he was an unknown -- indeed, three years ago, he had 1,539 yards from scrimmage for Tampa Bay. But White looked spry and showed his speed while catching passes out of the backfield this spring. A lot remains to be seen -- how will he look running the ball? -- but his pass catching will help. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

WR Zavion Thomas

The lightning-fast receiver who ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine got ample reps as a punt returner this spring and showed that he can be more than a special teams star with his skill set on offense.

"He tends to make a play almost every single day right now that says, OK, if we can harness all of this energy and make sure that we can trust him and he's going to align where he needs to and run the route the way we need him to, that we really could use him and he could be a big weapon for us this year," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. -- Courtney Cronin

Lions receiver Isaac TeSlaa has stood out in offseason activities. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

WR Isaac TeSlaa

As a rookie, TeSlaa scored six touchdowns off 16 receptions while playing a limited role alongside Detroit's strong offensive weapons, such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. But now the second-year WR is ready to get more involved with the support of coach Dan Campbell. Campbell is impressed and said he "feels like a veteran right now."

"He is consistent for a young guy. He doesn't get frazzled. I mean this as a compliment, what he's done out here is in the spring, Phase 2, OTAs and all of that, it's just been very -- there's been nothing like flashy about it, and that's a good thing," Campbell said during minicamp. "He is just consistent and where we expected him to be at this point, this time, for Year 2 is exactly where we want him, and I would say probably even a little bit more." -- Eric Woodyard

TE Josh Whyle

Tucker Kraft is TE1 and Luke Musgrave is still here. But a third tight end has emerged. Whyle took significant snaps with the starters this offseason after catching just five passes for 36 yards and a touchdown in eight games last season for the Packers, who signed him to their practice squad after Tennessee released him. "We can't believe that the Titans would let a product like that go," Kraft said. "And we're fortunate to have him." -- Rob Demovsky

WR Dillon Bell

It can be difficult to gauge receiver skill sets in spring practices, when NFL rules prohibit physical coverage techniques. But it was eye-opening to see Bell -- an undrafted rookie from Georgia -- working extensively with the second team during drills. That placement spoke volumes about his initial impression with Vikings coaches, who in essence were putting him in the (early) mix to be the No. 4 receiver behind Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings. -- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

DT Da'Shawn Hand

The signing of Hand, 30, did not make a ton of headlines, but he has quickly solidified himself this spring as a key player on a line that needs to improve in stopping the run. He has even earned himself the nickname "Kingpin" from defensive line coach Nate Ollie as the "final boss" of the unit. -- Marc Raimondi

WR Chris Brazzell II

The Panthers got some side-eye from critics when they drafted a wide receiver in the third round, with Tetairoa McMillan, the 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, already on the roster. But the 6-foot-5 Brazzell, a lengthy playmaker, is making believers out of Carolina fans as an impact player in OTAs and minicamp. -- ESPN staff

Bryce Lance was drafted No. 136 overall by the Saints in the 2026 NFL draft. Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images

WR Bryce Lance

The fourth-round pick got his time to shine during minicamp with Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson limited and a number of other wideouts hurt. Lance made it count during the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods, working with both the first- and second-team quarterbacks. He scored a touchdown in 11-on-11 red zone work from Spencer Rattler on the final day of minicamp and also had a touchdown from Tyler Shough in 7-on-7s that day. Lance might not get as many reps when the other receivers get healthy, but it's a positive start for the rookie. -- Katherine Terrell

WR Tez Johnson

Maybe this won't shock a lot of people considering he was pressed into action extensively last year in his rookie season and had five touchdowns, but in arguably the most competitive room on the team, Johnson stood out. He had two touchdown catches from Jake Browning in their final practice and caught several others. -- Jenna Laine

play 1:32 Damien Woody: Bucs are playing a dangerous game with Baker Mayfield

NFC WEST

WR Devin Duvernay

Duvernay, who signed to a one-year deal in March and is on his fourth team in four years, showcased his speed throughout OTAs and minicamp in drills on offense and special teams. His quickness will add a dynamic element to the Cardinals' return game and if/when he's used as a receiver. -- Josh Weinfuss

TE Terrance Ferguson

Ferguson, a second-year tight end, is part of a crowded position group, including rookie second-round pick Max Klare. But several people in the Rams' building have pointed to Ferguson as a player they think will take a big step forward in Year 2. Tight end Tyler Higbee said while the position is "one of the tougher" spots to transition from college to the NFL, Ferguson has "got it." "He's going to be a great player," Higbee said. -- Sarah Barshop

WR Jacob Cowing

Much like in 2025, Cowing had a strong offseason program, consistently making big plays down the field in team drills and 7-on-7. Cowing even caught the attention of veteran wideout Mike Evans.

"He has a lot of juice and he can add a lot to this team," Evans said. "The speed down the field, the quickness. He's having a few really good weeks and he's made a lot of plays."

Cowing was unable to capitalize on a strong spring last year as a series of hamstring injuries kept him out all season. If he can stay healthy, he should have a chance to carve out a role as a returner with some opportunities in the passing game. -- Nick Wagoner

RG George Holani

In the absence of a true surprise standout, we'll go with Holani, a 2024 undrafted free agent who is squarely in Seattle's backfield plans for 2026. In the six full-squad practices that were open to reporters, it was Holani -- not first-round pick Jadarian Price or free agent pickup Emanuel Wilson -- who tended to get the first crack with the No. 1 offense. Holani is looking to build off his strong finish to 2025, when he performed well as a fill-in for Zach Charbonnet. -- Brady Henderson